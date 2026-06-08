Why India-China Border Dispute Remains Unresolved

While tensions have eased at several friction points and mechanisms for managing the boundary have been reactivated, underlying differences persist.

Disputes over naming practices in Arunachal Pradesh, continued infrastructure development on both sides, and unresolved questions regarding patrolling rights indicate that the structural gap remains, notes Dr Kumar.

IMAGE: Indian and Chinese troops and tanks disengage from the banks of the Pangong Tso lake area in eastern Ladakh in February 2021. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points At its core, the India-China boundary issue is not merely a disagreement over territory. It reflects a deeper divergence in how the two countries define the problem itself.

For India, the boundary question is fundamentally territorial. It concerns the alignment of the Line of Actual Control, the prevention of incidents, and the eventual possibility of a mutually acceptable settlement.

For China, the boundary is not just about where the line lies. It is linked to deeper concerns about sovereignty, domestic stability, and influence in the region, turning the dispute into a strategic tool that it can use when needed.

Recent developments in India-China relations suggest a tentative shift toward stabilisation.

High-level engagements, including the April 2026 meeting between India's defence minister and his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation, and preparations for a possible visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping later this year, have revived expectations that the long-standing boundary dispute may finally move toward resolution.

Disengagement at key friction points in eastern Ladakh, including Galwan, Pangong Tso, and more recently Depsang and Demchok, has added to this sense of cautious optimism.

Yet, the structural reality underlying the dispute remains unchanged.

At its core, the India-China boundary issue is not merely a disagreement over territory. It reflects a deeper divergence in how the two countries define the problem itself.

For India, the boundary question is fundamentally territorial. It concerns the alignment of the Line of Actual Control, the prevention of incidents, and the eventual possibility of a mutually acceptable settlement.

The focus is on managing and resolving a dispute over small pockets of land.

For China, the boundary is not just about where the line lies. It is linked to deeper concerns about sovereignty, domestic stability, and influence in the region, turning the dispute into a strategic tool that it can use when needed.

This divergence in perspective lies at the core of the persistent gap between dialogue and resolution.

Tibet occupies a central place in this framework.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO Summit in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

For Beijing, Tibet is not simply a peripheral region. It is a politically sensitive space where questions of identity, sovereignty, and regime legitimacy intersect.

Since the unrest across Tibetan areas in 2008, China has treated Tibet as a permanent national security priority.

Surveillance has expanded, religious institutions have come under tighter administrative control, and the State has asserted authority over matters such as religious leadership and succession.

These measures reflect a deeper concern. Tibet is viewed not as a settled issue, but as one that requires continuous management to prevent instability and external influence.

This perception shapes China's approach to its external frontiers. The Himalayan boundary, adjoining Tibet, is therefore not just a line separating two countries.

It is part of a broader strategic buffer linked to internal security considerations.

India's Approact To Tibet

India's approach to Tibet is markedly different. New Delhi recognises Tibet as part of the People's Republic of China and has consistently maintained this position.

The presence of the Dalai Lama and the Tibetan community in India is rooted in historical circumstances and humanitarian considerations.

India does not support Tibetan independence nor does it seek to challenge Chinese sovereignty over the region.

From India's perspective, Tibet is not an active geopolitical issue.

From China's perspective, it remains one.

This divergence between intent and perception has had a lasting impact on the boundary question. What India treats as a settled matter, China continues to view through the lens of strategic vulnerability.

As a result, the boundary becomes more than a territorial dispute. It becomes a means of managing broader concerns.

A historical reading reinforces this pattern.

The 1962 conflict followed the Tibetan uprising of 1959 and the Dalai Lama's flight to India. Chinese declassified documents confirm that the conflict was fought because of Tibet and not for territory.

In the late 1970s and early 1980s, when China explored dialogue with Tibetan representatives under Deng Xiaoping, the boundary remained relatively stable.

However, as these efforts failed and the Tibetan movement shifted toward international engagement in the mid-1980s, China's posture hardened.

The 1986-1987 Sumdorong Chu standoff occurred during this phase, indicating that boundary pressure was being used to signal resolve without directly linking it to Tibet.

In subsequent decades, the pattern has continued in different forms.

IMAGE: A glimpse from Exercise Kharga Shakti 2026. Photograph: Western Command - Indian Army

Tibet Unrest

The unrest across Tibetan areas in 2008 was followed by a sustained tightening of internal control and a more assertive external posture.

In the years that followed, a disturbing wave of self-immolations by Tibetans drew international attention and placed Beijing under uncomfortable scrutiny, highlighting that stability in the region remained contested despite heavy securitisation.

These acts underscored the limits of state control and added to China's sensitivity over the political and symbolic dimensions of Tibet.

More significantly, after the Dalai Lama relinquished his political role in 2011, the nature of the Tibetan issue itself changed.

China was no longer dealing with a single religious figure, but with a civilian, institutionalised movement designed to endure beyond any individual.

This shift altered Chinese threat perception. Tibet became a long-term structural concern rather than a personality-driven challenge.

China's response reflected this change. Control mechanisms expanded across Tibetan society, and border regions were strengthened through infrastructure and administrative measures.

At the same time, activity along the Line of Actual Control became more sustained.

The 2013 Depsang standoff, the 2017 Doklam crisis, and the 2020 eastern Ladakh confrontation were part of this broader shift.

These incidents were not simply the result of differing perceptions of the boundary. They reflected a willingness to use the boundary as a tool to signal strategic intent.

This pattern is not limited to Tibet.

China Uses Border As Leverage

China has also used boundary pressure in relation to buffer regions along the Himalayan arc.

The clashes in the Sikkim sector in 1967 occurred in the context of Chinese attempts to challenge India's position in a strategically sensitive area linked to Tibet's southern approaches.

The 2017 Doklam standoff was closely tied to China's efforts to expand its engagement with Bhutan and reduce India's influence.

Across these cases, the boundary has served a dual function. It is both a line of defence and a means of strategic communication.

Limited confrontations allow China to convey resolve, test responses, and shape the strategic environment without escalating to full-scale conflict. They operate as calibrated signals rather than uncontrolled escalations.

The current phase of disengagement must be viewed in this context. While tensions have eased at several friction points and mechanisms for managing the boundary have been reactivated, underlying differences persist.

Disputes over naming practices in Arunachal Pradesh, continued infrastructure development on both sides, and unresolved questions regarding patrolling rights indicate that the structural gap remains.

The boundary has shifted from active confrontation to managed stability. It has not moved closer to resolution.

For India, this carries important implications.

IMAGE: Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, Rajiv Ranjan and others during His Holiness Dalai Lama's 90th birth anniversary celebrations at Dharamsala, July 6, 2025. Photograph: @RijijuOffice X/ANI Photo

Tibet Remains China's Core Concern

Expectations of a comprehensive settlement need to be tempered by the recognition that the dispute is embedded in a broader strategic framework.

As long as China's concerns regarding Tibet and its Himalayan periphery remain, the boundary will continue to serve as a useful instrument of leverage.

India's response must therefore combine sustained diplomatic engagement with continued strengthening of its deterrence posture.

Infrastructure development, surveillance capabilities, and rapid response mechanisms will remain essential.

At the same time, managing sensitivities related to Tibet will require careful balance, not because India treats Tibet as a strategic tool, but because China perceives it to be.

The persistence of the boundary dispute is not simply the result of unresolved maps. It reflects a deeper divergence in how the two countries define the problem itself.

Until this divergence narrows, progress on the boundary will remain uncertain.

The Himalayas may grow quieter at times, but the underlying fault lines will endure.

Dr Kumar is a Research Scholar who has extensively researched the 1962 India-China conflict, the Cold War dynamics and the Indo-Pacific region.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff