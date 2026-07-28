Why Bangladesh Matters For India's Future

For India, the guiding principle should remain clear: Engage Bangladesh as a sovereign nation and society rather than through the prism of any individual leader or political party, suggests Manoj Mohanka.

IMAGE: Bangladesh Nationalist Party Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman meets with China's President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, June 26, 2026. Photograph: @bdbnp78/X

Key Points Bangladesh's political transition will significantly influence South Asia's strategic balance and India's long-term security, economic and diplomatic interests.

China, the US and Pakistan are expanding influence in Bangladesh, intensifying geopolitical competition across the Bay of Bengal region.

The BNP-led election victory and exclusion of the Awami League have raised important questions about democratic inclusivity and political stability.

Border security, migration, water-sharing disputes and misinformation remain persistent challenges requiring sustained diplomatic engagement between both neighbours.

India's strongest advantage lies in connectivity, trade, culture and people-to-people ties rather than competing solely through strategic investments.

History is often shaped less by wars or grand declarations than by quiet political transitions whose consequences become apparent only years later.

Bangladesh stands at precisely such a moment today. Decisions taken in Dhaka now and over the coming years will shape not only the lives of its 17 crore citizens but also the strategic landscape of the Bay of Bengal and South Asia.

For India, Bangladesh is far more than a neighbour. The two countries share a 4,096-kilometre border, intertwined river systems, deep cultural and linguistic ties and the enduring legacy of the 1971 Liberation War, fought jointly by the Indian Army and the Mukti Bahini.

Stability and prosperity in Bangladesh is therefore not optional but integral to India's own security, economic growth and long-term interests.

Bangladesh has increasingly become an arena of intensifying geopolitical competition. China views it as a critical node in its Indian Ocean strategy and has invested heavily in ports, infrastructure, energy and defence.

Pakistan continues its efforts to regain influence as part of its broader strategy of counterbalancing India.

Meanwhile, the United States and other Western democracies have expanded engagement through political, economic and strategic initiatives while placing considerable emphasis on democracy, human rights and electoral integrity.

Washington's growing defence engagement with Dhaka -- including discussions on foundational agreements such as the Acquisition and Cross-Servicing Agreement (ACSA) and the General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) -- reflects its wider Indo-Pacific strategy.

Any future access to facilities such as Chittagong or Matarbari would draw Bangladesh even deeper into the emerging balance-of-power competition across the Indo-Pacific.

These developments warrant careful long-term assessment. History offers numerous examples of external powers supporting political forces for short-term gains, only to confront unwanted consequences that eventually spill across national borders.

South Asia has repeatedly demonstrated that instability rarely remains confined within one country.

Bangladesh Balances Growth and Geopolitics

Bangladesh is not without important strengths. Its institutions have shown resilience, its civil society remains vibrant and its founding identity is rooted in secular and inclusive ideals.

Yet the growing prominence of religious identity in politics underscores the need to preserve the country's pluralistic and moderate character through sustained political commitment and institutional vigilance.

Japan offers an important alternative model of engagement. Its emphasis on high-quality infrastructure projects, exemplified by the Matarbari deep-sea port, focuses on long-term economic capacity-building without compelling Bangladesh to make uncomfortable choices.

China's strategy is comparatively straightforward. Its investments form part of a wider effort to expand Beijing's footprint across the Bay of Bengal.

India possesses sufficient economic, diplomatic and connectivity tools to calibrate an effective response.

The Western approach is more nuanced and therefore potentially more challenging to navigate. Promotion of democratic values and human rights is broadly consistent with India's own constitutional ideals.

At the same time, influence is often channelled through NGOs, media organisations, academia and international funding networks.

The challenge for New Delhi lies in distinguishing genuine support for democratic institutions from activities that may either inadvertently or deliberately alter the domestic political balance.

Managing this subtle contest may ultimately demand greater skill than responding to China's more overt strategic initiatives.

The February 2026 general election, held after the political upheaval of 2024 that removed Sheikh Hasina from office, marked a major inflection point in Bangladesh's political evolution.

The BNP-led alliance secured a decisive victory, while voters also endorsed key institutional reforms contained in the July Charter.

Credit is due the Yunus-led interim government for conducting orderly elections and to the Bangladesh army for exercising restraint and remaining firmly within its constitutional role.

IMAGE: National Security Adviser Ajit Kumar Doval with Brigadier Dr A K M Shamsul Islam (retd), defence adviser to Bangladesh's prime minister, during the BIMSTEC national security chiefs meeting in New Delhi, July 16, 2026. Photograph:ANI Video Grab

Awami League's Future Remains Uncertain

Democratic legitimacy, however, extends beyond the conduct of free and fair elections.

The exclusion of the Awami League -- a party with deep historical roots and substantial popular support -- inevitably casts a shadow over the electoral process.

In any mature democracy, major political parties should ideally be defeated at the ballot box than be precluded from contesting.

The future of the Awami League therefore remains a central question.

While accountability for any past excesses is essential, permanently sidelining one of Bangladesh's principal political parties, established by the country's founding leader Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, risks deepening political polarisation and leaving a significant section of the electorate feeling disenfranchised.

Speculation is already rife about the possible return of Sheikh Hasina towards the end of 2026.

Should that occur, Bangladesh's political landscape could change dramatically once again.

Ultimately, however, these questions must and should be resolved by Bangladesh's own institutions, its judiciary and its electorate, free from external influence or pressure.

Whoever governs Bangladesh will face formidable challenges: Reviving economic growth, restoring investor confidence, containing inflation and addressing the rising influence of religious extremism.

Border management, cross-border crime and illegal migration will continue to test bilateral relations.

Recent efforts by the governments of Assam and West Bengal, together with the Border Security Force, to intensify deportation against illegal Bangladeshi migrants, including Rohingyas, have become significant points of friction, fuelling anti-India sentiment within sections of Bangladeshi opinion.

Whether the return of Bangladesh-born author Taslima Nasrin to Kolkata on July 31, after nearly two decades of exile, will have any broader political or public impact remains uncertain.

Her departure from Bangladesh in 1994 following violent protests over the publication of Lajja remains one of the region's most enduring symbols of the conflict between freedom of expression and religious sensitivities.

Teesta Water Dispute Tests India-Bangladesh Ties

Water-sharing disputes, particularly the long-standing Teesta impasse and the impending expiry of the Ganges Water Sharing Treaty in December 2026, will likewise require patient, mature and forward-looking diplomacy.

Misinformation has become another serious challenge. The controversy surrounding the installation of a giant Ram idol in Komorpur, fuelled by unverified claims of Indian government funding, demonstrated how rapidly false narratives can inflame public sentiment and erode mutual trust.

Both governments must respond swiftly and transparently to counter such disinformation before it shapes public perceptions and reinforces pre-existing biases.

For India, the guiding principle should remain clear: Engage Bangladesh as a sovereign nation and society rather than through the prism of any individual leader or political party.

New Delhi's comparative advantage lies not in matching other powers dollar for dollar but in leveraging geography, connectivity, energy cooperation, education, healthcare, trade and the depth of civilisational ties that no external actor can replicate.

The appointment of senior politician Dinesh Trivedi as India's high commissioner signals New Delhi's intention to accord greater political importance to the bilateral relationship.

His decision to resume visas for Bangladeshi citizens travelling to India generated more than 140,000 applications within days, underlining that people-to-people ties remain the strongest foundation of the bilateral relationship.

The greatest danger is not any single political disagreement but the gradual erosion of trust.

Once confidence weakens, space inevitably opens for external powers to expand their sphere of influence and for domestic anti-India narratives to gain traction.

IMAGE: Allegedly undocumented Bangladeshi nationals wait for their interrogation and document verification at the crime branch office in Ahmedabad, June 3, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Bangladesh today occupies a pivotal strategic position in South Asia.

A stable, democratic, moderate and sovereign Bangladesh is indispensable not only for India but also for the peace, prosperity and stability of the wider region.

Geography cannot be altered, nor can the shared rivers, economic interdependence, security concerns, cultural affinities and civilisational ties that bind the two countries -- perhaps best symbolised by Rabindranath Tagore, whose compositions became the national anthems of both India (Jana Gana Mana) and Bangladesh (Amar Shonar Bangla).

Political differences will endure, as they always do between neighbours.

They should never obscure a deeper truth: India and Bangladesh are neighbours by geography, partners by history and if guided by wisdom, indispensable to each other's peace, prosperity and the shared future of millions both sides of the border.

Manoj Mohanka serves on several corporate boards and think-tank boards and writes on religion, politics, defence and geopolitics. He has also been running a scholarship for the education of underprivileged Muslim girls for over two decades.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff