Who Will Lord Ram Bestow His Blessings On In UP Polls?

The monsoon session of Parliament will set the tone for how the Hindu community feels about what happened at the Ram Mandir.

Whether emotions will be stirred within the voters of India lies solely at the oratory skills of the Congressis and Samajwadis, notes Zainab Sikander.

IMAGE: A view of the Ram temple premises in Ayodhya, July 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

What started as a rath yatra by L K Advani in September 1990, a watershed socio-political movement to garner public support to break a Mughal-era mosque (the Babri Masjid) in Ayodhya and turn it into its original form, a grand Ram Mandir, has now become a cataclysmal egg on face moment with the Ram Mandir donation scam.

Key Points It has all come down to a scam that will challenge the BJP's invincibility.

12 out of the 15 members of the trust -- the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- were nominated by the central government..

The BJP is indeed at the vortex of this hurricane.

The unholiness of it all -- land fraud, embezzlement, theft, misappropriation of funds -- is palpable and the Bharatiya Janata Party sits squarely in this mess, right on the eve of the Uttar Pradesh elections.

Anyone who spoke of the Ram Mandir before its construction categorically based their desire to see it one day due to their aastha (faith).

Even the Supreme Court spoke of 'the faith of Hindus' in its verdict while awarding the 2.77 acre land in favour of Ram Lalla.

That very faith made the beggars of Kashi and Prayagraj donate their life savings (external link) to the Ram Mandir, a devotee from Karnataka send a Rs 30 crore idol (external link) of Lord Ram befitting the grandeur of the temple and lakhs of devotees contributing as best as they could.

It also made crores of voters (external link) -- 23.59 crores in 2024 to be precise -- affirm their loyalty to the BJP -- the very political party that assured that their faith was not to be toyed with and that the dream of constructing a Ram Mandir was a national agenda that was brought to fruition by the BJP.

The shilanyas (setting of the foundation stone) of the Ram Mandir by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 5, 2020, was a spectacle, to say the least.

But it has all come down to a scam that will challenge the BJP's invincibility especially because 12 out of the 15 members of the trust -- the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra -- were nominated by the central government.

Champat Rai (external link), general secretary of the trust until he resigned last week, who is at the centre of this scam, once described Narendra Modi as an incarnation of Vishnu.

Many claim that Rai was handpicked (external link) for the job by Modi himself.

IMAGE: Champat Rai. Photograph: ANI Photo

One of the eight accused in the misappropriation of donations who has been arrested is Ram Shankar Yadav alias Tinnu. Tinnu was the chauffeur and aide of Champat Rai (external link) but Rai denies knowledge of any theft.

Irrespective of the scale of the scam or those who are accused, what lies bare is that the Ram Mandir was never really about faith for the BJP, after all.

It was always a political trump card that made the BJP win big.

And now that the power has been wrested, the Ram Mandir is just a forgotten leitmotif which is why corruption at the most holiest site of the Hindus is so brazen.

Imagine such a scale of corruption at the Vatican or Mecca. The communities would be in uproar.

What has to be seen is whether the emotional quotient of the Ram Mandir still exists within the Hindu voters' psyche, and if it does then will it make the same voter not vote for BJP since the corruption happened right under the nose of the Centre and state -- both ruled by the BJP.

Amidst this brewing mess comes Akhilesh Yadav, rising to the occasion and creating slogans to add insult to injury for BJP: 'Jinhone churaiy Ram ki paiy, dekho ja raha wo bhajpai (those who stole Ram's money, look, that's a BJP member)'.

Not only is he acutely aware of the gold mine he has struck with this turn of events at Ayodhya, but he is also confident that he will be credited for unearthing this scam.

The Samajwadi Party's Tej Narain Pandey alias Pawan Pandey was the first to level charges of theft and corruption at the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust.

IMAGE: A police team escorts the accused in the Ram Mandir donation embezzlement case from the district jail in Ayodhya, July 7, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Akhilesh Yadav upped the ante along with Sanjay Singh of the Aam Aadmi Party by levelling serious charges which the media picked up.

His direct attack on Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, questioning 'how he was unaware' of this theft (external link) has already made the run-up to the UP election riveting.

But is Yogi Adityanath truly at fault?

The Gorakhnath math, where Yogi Adityanath is the head priest, is spotless (in reputation) which fairly suggests that the man dons his saffron robe with sincerity.

In fact, the Uttar Pradesh government does not have much to do with the Ram Mandir Trust.

So, then, does the blame lie with the prime minister who made Ayodhya the centrepiece of his 'Hindu hridaysamrat (emperor of the hearts of Hindus)' image?

The obvious questions that come to mind are as follows:

Will the bulldozer CM bulldoze Champat Rai, Anil Mishra and the houses of the eight accused?

Will the Centre that focuses so much on corrupt practices that plague the Muslim community give as much focus now to the corrupt practices in the Hindu community?

For example, will the central government be proactive like it were to clean up the Waqf Boards of the corrupt rot which is uncannily similar to what happened at the trust for the Ram Mandir -- land scam, theft, embezzlement?

Would the government choose to have boards or trusts in Hindu teerthsthans (holy sites) where representatives of other communities will oversee the workings for the sake of transparency, just like they did with the Waqf Bill?

The Opposition must feel what the Germans call schadenfreude -- the pleasure one feels to see something bad happen to someone.

And the BJP is indeed at the vortex of this hurricane.

IMAGE: Samajwadi Party national President Akhilesh Yadav addresses a press conference at the party office, Lucknow, July 6, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The monsoon session of Parliament will set the tone for how the Hindu community feels about what happened at the Ram Mandir.

Whether emotions will be stirred within the voters of India lies solely at the oratory skills of the Congressis and Samajwadis.

If Akhilesh Yadav and the Gandhis show how shaken they are by the putrescence at the Ram Mandir trust while the so-called 'chowkidars' of Hindus enjoyed power and forgot about Lord Ram, things may change.

The Uttar Pradesh elections are eight months away.

Has Lord Ram decided to bestow his blessings over Akhilesh Yadav and are the divine blessings over Modi, Shah and Yogi now numbered?