When Students Spill Onto Streets: France and India

The scenes are same; placards, viral videos, riot, police but the grievances could hardly be more different, notes Abhay Jere, ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.

IMAGE: French riot police stand guard at the entrance of the Lycee Paul Eluard high school in Saint-Denis, near Paris, September 30, 2026 as students continue a blockade to demand the hiring of substitute teachers, increased resources and better learning conditions,. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Two democracies, two youth protests over education in a single year

This year education became a battleground in two of the world's largest democracies India and Fance.

In India, a leaked NEET entrance exam set off a summer movement that made Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resign.

In France, the recent wave of high-school blockades and violence has pushed the government into crisis just seven months before a presidential election.

The scenes are same -- placards, viral videos, riot, police but the grievances could hardly be more different.

IMAGE: A Krantikari Yuva Sangathan protest, demanding the dismissal of National Testing Agency authorities at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, August 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Education protests in India and France reflect very different grievances around trust, resources and accountability.

French students protest teacher shortages, class sizes, school closures and education funding.

Indian students protested after the NEET controversy, demanding accountability and examination reform.

The protests highlight the absence of a meaningful standing voice for young people in education policy.

IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans and hold placards in a street during a blockade of Sciences Po university in Paris as part of nationwide student protests demanding better school conditions, October 7, 2026. Photograph: Sarah Meyssonnier/Reuters

France: The Politics Of Scarcity

France's anger has been building all year. In 2026 budget, government cut roughly 4,000 teaching posts, which they justified by reduction in students' numbers due to reduced birth rates.

However, teacher unions are of the view that a demographic dip was an opportunity to make classroom less crowded and not to shrink staff rooms.

They struck in February across the Paris region and nationally on March 31, against post cuts, class closures and a pay freeze.

IMAGE: A student holds a placard which reads 'Solidarity with all high schools' as she stands next to a French flag outside the Lycee Henri IV high school in Paris as part of a nationwide day of demonstrations and blockades, voicing anger over overcrowded classrooms, teacher shortages and dilapidated school buildings, which students blame on years of underinvestment, October 6, 2026. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

Last month the students took over. A protest over teacher shortages at one school near Paris went viral, and similar blockades soon followed.

By 29th September, more than 330 lycées (French public secondary schools), almost 10 per cent were disrupted.

Students listed packed classrooms, missing teachers, crumbling buildings, punishing timetables and problematic Parcoursup (the web platform that sorts students for into universities) as issues.

IMAGE: French high school students gather outside the Lycee Henri IV high school in Paris, October 6, 2026. Photograph: Abdul Saboor/Reuters

The French system is underfunded; however, its fairness is not seriously in question.

The protest is entirely around budget and state's willingness to spend on education.

IMAGE: A Cockroach Janta Party protest at Samvidhan Chowk in Nagpur, June 16, 2026, demanding then education minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation. Photograph: ANI Photo

India: Politics Of Trust

India's situation was in complete contrast. The crisis began on 3 May, when more than two million candidates sat NEET-UG, the national medical entrance test.

A paper leak forced a re-examination for some 2.2 million students. Also, a separate glitch hit the online marking of CBSC board exams.

For an exam in which roughly 2.2 million aspirants chasing over 1 lakh medical seats, the damage was not just logistical but emotional.

At least 21 students committed suicides in the weeks around the scandal.

IMAGE: Cockroach Jaata Party founder Abhijeet Dipke pays tribute to the students who took their lives due to the 2026 NEET exam Leak, during a protest over the NEET-UG paper leak row and various issues, at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, June 20, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Due to sheer mishandling by the government, the Cockroach Janta Party turned that grief into a street movement at Jantar Mantar.

Their demand was simple: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan should take accountability and must resign.

On 25 July, five weeks in, Dharmendra Pradhan resigned.

France's students say their schools are fair but starved and Indian students say their systems can no longer be trusted.

One is a quarrel over resources; the other over integrity.

IMAGE: French high school students stand behind a barricade outside the Lycee Helene-Boucher high school in Paris, October 8, 2026, as part of nationwide protests to demand better school conditions. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Hijacked By Rough Elements?

Both governments have claimed the movements were 'hijacked' by outsiders, and in both countries the evidence is real but partial.

In France, there was genuine violence: A school set on fire, bins burned and staff reportedly doused with petrol.

French Minister Gérald Darmanin blamed 'outsiders', and intelligence briefings pointed to the hard-left France Unbowed.

In India, stones and bottles were thrown in Connaught Place, and more than 100 police personnel were injured.

A report based on Delhi Police facial-recognition analysis, claimed that nearly 2,000 people with criminal records joined a crowd.

We can fairly say that a violent fringe existed in both movements, as it does in most mass protests, but the core in each case were students with documented genuine grievances.

'Hijacking' is too convenient a word: it lets governments treat its policy failure as a law-and-order problem.

IMAGE: A protester faces French riot police officer outside the Lycee Helene-Boucher high school in Paris, October 8, 2026. Photograph: Pedro Nunes/Reuters

Batons Before Blackboards

In both these cases, neither government has covered itself in glory. Both States chose force first over long-term solution.

The education minister's resignation fixes blame for the past, not the machinery for the future.

Although the Indian government announced an examination reform task-force under the chairmanship of Nandan Nilekani, we hope their recommendations (expected to be submitted by the end of October) are implemented unlike the earlier Dr Radhakrishnan committee report which was largely ignored.

The French government, meanwhile, is just managing rather than deciding.

Cutting 4,000 teachers' posts in the name of demography while one-third of children entering secondary school struggle with basic French. It's a fiscal choice dressed up as a statistic.

Remote classes and riot police are just treating symptoms. With a fiscal deficit to contain and an election looming, delay is the likeliest outcome.

These movements have lessons for each other.

France's protesters need India's focus: One clear, winnable demand -- restore the posts or cap the class sizes.

On the other hand, India's protesters should demand robust France-like institutions: Bargaining that outlast a brief news cycle and keep watch over how exams are set and marked.

Above all, both countries share one blind spot. Neither has given young people a standing voice in how they are taught and tested.

Students take to the streets when no one has offered them a seat at the table. Until that changes, the classroom will keep spilling onto the street.

Dr Abhay Jere is MD & CEO, Dexit Global Limited. He is also ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff