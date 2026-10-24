When Mumbai's Streets Were Battlegrounds For Protests

Marchers would walk four or five abreast through one side of the main Mahatma Gandhi Road, holding red or white banners that stretched from one end to the other, shouting slogans, calling upon passers by, including employees watching from the offices that line the road, to join (Dekhta kya/Shaamil ho), recalls Jyoti Punwani.

IMAGE: Protesters stage a protest under the leadership of Cockroach Janta Party founder Abhijeet Dipke, seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Mumbai's streets once hosted large morchas, demonstrations and sit-ins that brought public attention to workers' demands and social issues.

Azad Maidan remains Mumbai's designated protest site, but restrictions on space have reduced protesters' visibility among the city's busy crowds.

Court interventions in 1997 confined Mumbai's protests to Azad Maidan, while postering and other forms of public dissent gradually faced curbs.

After 2014, police cases and permission requirements further restricted peaceful demonstrations, making recent protests over NEET and SIR especially significant.

As the Delhi government makes Jantar Mantar, the name synonymous with public protests, off bounds for protests, it's worth recalling an era when public protests were part of life in our metros.

Mumbai specially, which besides being the financial capital of the country, was also its industrial capital, was a city of protests. Morchas, demonstrations, sit-ins, Gandhian fasts, all these used to take place on the streets.

Ironically, while Delhi's Jantar Mantar is now off bounds, in Mumbai, Azad Maidan, the site synonymous with protests for the last 50 years and more, is still the only designated site for protests, but nobody except the most desperate choose to protest there.

Protesters are allowed to occupy just a tiny portion of the vast maidan and are barely visible to the public, even though the maidan's entrance is at a very crowded place. Unfortunately, the crowds are either busy gorging on the variety of food stalls there, or, they are rushing to catch a train from the CST terminus just across the road, one of the two main local train stations in the city.

If you don't have enough numbers -- enough for protesters to spill out of the maidan on to the pavement outside, as happened when Maratha reservation campaigner Manoj Jarange Patil flooded Azad Maidan with his Maratha supporters in September 2025 -- you don't get a second glance.

The only way that protesters at Azad Maidan get attention today is when the media specially goes to interview them, as has been happening with the parents of Sahil Wakode, the IIT-B student who committed suicide last month.

It was not always so.

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The Art of Protest in Mumbai

IMAGE: CJP activists held a 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest at Azad Maidan in Mumbai, demanding CEC Gyanesh Kumar's resignation. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

20 years ago, die-hard activists would scoff at protests that made no impact except in the media. "Are we protesting just for the camera?" they'd ask derisively. What was a protest worth if it didn't attract attention on its own, either by its numbers or by the public space it occupied?

Through the '70s and '80s, I have seen morchas that began at Azad Maidan and ended at Mantralaya, the seat of government (then called Sachivalaya).

The morcha would be announced for 4 pm; but people would assemble at least an hour earlier, knowing how long it would take for everyone to arrive, often from far flung suburbs. A sufficient number of marchers were needed to make the desired impact on the public, for, sending a message to ordinary citizens was considered as important as conveying one's demands to the government.

Marchers would walk four or five abreast through one side of the main Mahatma Gandhi Road, holding red or white banners that stretched from one end to the other, shouting slogans, calling upon passers by, including employees watching from the offices that line the road, to join (Dekhta kya/Shaamil ho).

The participants made sure one lane was left for traffic, for by the time the morcha reached its peak strength, it was rush hour. This was a deliberate choice; maximum visibility was the aim.

Often, to have an even greater impact, the organisers would carry out 'postering' the day before the morcha. Walls of buildings on the route of the morcha would be covered with bold white, black and red posters explaining what the protest was about. Mostly printed in Hindi and English, these posters were designed with care, after all, the aim was to attract the attention of Mumbai's busy crowds.

Postering was normally done late at night in groups of four or five, equipped with buckets of home made gum and brushes. With the commercial heart of the city deserted at that time, nobody stopped these youngsters. Railway stations and local train compartments were also popular sites for postering.

Sometimes postering was an end in itself, even when no morcha was planned. The aim was to convey discontent to the authorities and also make people aware of troubling issues that didn't make news.

Who was doing all this? Everyone, from big trade unions to small independent ones; democratic rights groups; students; feminist groups... Women were as involved in these activities as men; Mumbai gave women the freedom to participate in all these activities, however late the hour.

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Azad Maidan Became Mumbai's Protest Hub

IMAGE: Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil breaks his fast at Azad Maidan in Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Slowly, the scope for public protest narrowed.

In 1997, wealthy citizens outside whose homes these morchas would end went to court; police supported them citing traffic problems; and an obliging court made sure that protests were confined to Azad Maidan.

It is no coincidence that the Delhi government was almost pushed by the Supreme Court into denotifying Jantar Mantar as a protest site.

Gradually, postering was also banned in Mumbai. Just before the 2004 assembly elections, posters saying Kya hua tera vaada? went up around railway stations. The question was addressed to the then Congress-NCP government, reminding it of its unfulfilled promise to implement the Srikrishna Commission Report on the 1992-1993 Mumbai riots, and bring to book the 31 policemen indicted by Justice Srikrishna. Their names were on the poster.

Those were among the last such posters drawing attention to an issue related to justice.

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Why Peaceful Protests Faced Fresh Curbs

IMAGE: Abhijit Dipke, along with CJP Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das, National Spokesperson Ashutosh Ranka and Singer Vishal Dadlani during the protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over voter roll deletions at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

But even after the curbs set in, those who had to, found ways to protest. In 2005, Medha Patkar led a march of dishoused slum dwellers to the BMC headquarters, where she was pulled by the hair and arrested; in 1999, an 'action committee' formed for the implementation of the Srikrishna Commission Report held a signature drive opposite Churchgate station.

Indeed, the surroundings of local railway stations which saw the most footfall, such as Churchgate, CST and Dadar, became the new venues of protest. Morchas were replaced by demonstrations; police looked the other way as long as the demonstrators remained silent and dispersed within an hour. Pamphlets became necessary to explain to passers by what the protest was about.

Post-2014, all this also stopped. The new BJP-led government, viewing dissent as criminal, started filing FIRs against peaceful protesters. The few demonstrations and marches that continued to be held sporadically, had to get police permission. Which is why this year's enthusiastic turnouts in Mumbai over the NEET and SIR issues have been so heartening.

Given the new spirit of dissent sparked off by the CJP, it is unlikely that Delhi's new designated sites for protest, far away from the centre of power, will work. Common sense tells us that a protest only succeeds when it threatens the rulers: Why else do tribals and farmers march for days all the way to Mumbai?

Additionally, as the capital, Delhi has always attracted protesters from all over the country. Imagine going all the way there to protest in a god-forsaken maidan on the outskirts of the capital.

One hopes that the new generation of protesters will continue to make their presence felt where it hurts the most.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff