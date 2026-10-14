When A Dream Took A 10 Year Break

I spent a sleepless night arguing with myself and losing.

I woke up early and decided to take the job.

A year or two, I told myself. I can always walk out later.

That was the plan.

Ten years is a strange way of keeping a one-year promise to yourself.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points An Income Tax department appointment letter arrived after prolonged delays involving government recruitment formalities.

Joining Income Tax meant giving up, at least temporarily, the ambition of pursuing a career in journalism.

Planning to leave after a year or two, instead found keeping a one-year promise for ten years.

It was February 1993. The Income Tax department sent me an appointment letter.

This was after the Staff Selection Commission's promise, and after my file sat in the Enforcement Directorate for a year-and-a-half. Government work moves at its own pace. Mine, apparently, was glacial.

A postman came home first. I was out.

He refused to leave the letter with anyone else. It was marked OIGS. I did not know then that this stood for On India Government Service. I only knew it stood for Important.

Next day I went to find him. Mithai Khilao, he said.

He knew it was an appointment letter. The mithai he wanted was cash, not sweets. I had none on me. I told him to collect it next time he passed my house. I do not know if he ever did.

That same day I went to the Establishment Section at Aayakar Bhavan.

I had only seen government offices in the movies. Broken chairs. Dusty files. Men shouting at each other across desks.

Instead I found people smiling at me. A canteen boy walked in with tea. The supervisor asked if I wanted one.

I found out later he was paying for it himself, not the department. Small kindness, quietly done. I liked that.

There were more women in that room than men. I had not expected that either.

They gave me forms and sent me for a medical fitness certificate.

A Medical Test Turns Into An Expedition

I had no vehicle. I depended on the local bus. By the time the form reached my hands it was already noon.

I went straight to the Civil Hospital in Asarva. Wrong hospital. They sent me to Sola Civil instead.

I asked a nurse how to get there. Her directions frightened me more than the actual journey did.

Get down at Vijay. Take a rickshaw to Thaltej. From Thaltej, catch a truck on the highway.

This sounded less like a hospital visit and more like a small expedition. I went home instead and postponed my adventure to the next morning.

Next day I left as if I really were setting off somewhere on a spy mission.

I reached Thaltej and found the city simply stopped there. Fields beyond. Nothing else.

Years later I would live in that very spot, by then the busiest part of Ahmedabad. The city grew right over the place where I once thought civilisation ended.

At the hospital, a long queue waited ahead of me.

The doctor asked me to strip. I said, what? No.

He handed my papers back and called the next name. I said wait, wait, why do I need to strip.

We check everything, he said, top to bottom.

There was no blood test. That was the entire medical examination. I still do not know if this was medically sound, but I got my fitness certificate and hurried back to Aayakar Bhavan.

It was a Thursday.

A Malayali Surprise At The Income Tax Office

My supervisor spoke to me in Gujarati. I answered in Gujarati. Then, without warning, he switched to Malayalam.

I stared at him. How does a Gujarati speak Malayalam this well?

The other supervisor laughed. He is not Gujarati, he said. He is a Malayali who speaks very good Gujarati.

I turned around. Half the room was Malayali. They all smiled at me the way old hands smile at a new recruit. Welcome to the show, that smile said.

Your joining formalities are done, someone told me. It is already AN. Come back tomorrow FN.

I had no idea what these meant. I asked.

AN is afternoon. FN is forenoon. Join tomorrow morning and you get the weekend benefit too.

That, I thought, was genuinely good advice.

Aayakar Bhavan is a large building, right in the middle of the city. I got lost inside it almost immediately.

I meant to turn right out of Establishment. I turned left instead, and landed in the annexe.

Every room had a chair outside it. Every chair had a nameplate. Every officer had a bell, each one sounding slightly different from the next.

As I wandered around trying to find my way out, those bells rang like some strange office orchestra. Each ring opened a heavy wooden door, and a gust of air-conditioned air escaped into the corridor, much to the relief of everyone standing outside.

It was still February. But summer was already announcing itself.

I finally found an exit. It turned out to be the entrance to the canteen.

It was around eleven in the morning. The canteen was full. People who had arrived barely an hour earlier were already sipping chai, in no hurry to go anywhere.

I thought, this is a place I can enjoy. My journalist instincts were clearly awake, even if my journalism career was not.

From College Hangouts To A Government Job

Aayakar Bhavan sits on Ashram Road, Ahmedabad's business district, running along the Sabarmati.

My college was nearby. Income Tax Char Rasta used to be where we hung around after classes. I never imagined I would end up working exactly there.

In school, three of us sat on one bench. Me in the middle, Albin on the right, Aji on the left.

When we all got jobs, the order stayed exactly the same. Me in the middle at Aayakar Bhavan. Aji on the left at the PF office. Albin on the right at All India Radio.

I went home that evening feeling like I had won something, though I was not entirely sure what.

Mostly I felt gloomy. I thought I had just closed the door on journalism, the only thing I actually wanted to do.

My mother was furious when she heard me hesitate.

How can you even think of walking away from this, she said. This is a gift from God. Do you want to stay stuck in that mess forever?

I knew, even then, that if I joined, I would probably never leave. She was right about that too, in the end.

I spent a sleepless night arguing with myself and losing.

I woke up early and decided to take the job. A year or two, I told myself. I can always walk out later.

I had just finished my graduation. Journalism needed a postgraduate degree I did not have yet.

So I told myself I would use this government job to quietly complete that degree on the side.

That was the plan.

Ten years is a strange way of keeping a one-year promise to yourself.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff