What Travel Boycott Can Teach Turkiye, Azerbaijan

It was 1989. My spouse and I were in Madurai, stepping out of our hotel to visit the Meenakshi temple, when we were surrounded by cycle-rickshaw drivers vying for our attention.

One voice cut through the din -- "Aao, aao Beso" (Come, come, sit -- in Gujarati). The phrase was so unexpected -- we understand Gujarati but aren't Gujarati ourselves -- that we promptly chose his rickshaw.

In a region known for its political resistance to learning other languages, Sundar -- our semi-literate, Tamil-speaking driver -- had picked up a smattering of Gujarati, along with bits of several other languages.

Through gestures and an improvised multilingual conversation, we learned that he had taught himself these phrases to better serve tourists -- and had been rewarded for it.

That encounter stayed with me as a lasting lesson: Economic incentives can shape human behaviour in ways that politics often cannot.

Similar patterns emerge across tourist hotspots: Signboards in German, Russian and Hebrew in Rishikesh, for instance, reflect the rising number of visitors there from countries where these languages are spoken.

Sundar's story came to mind amid the growing grassroots movement in India: Citizens choosing not to travel to Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

This voluntary restraint stems from the unambiguous support these countries offer Pakistan, especially on issues like Kashmir and cross-border terrorism, as well as their deepening military ties.

Today, India's admired soft power -- from yoga to cinema to cuisine -- has begun extending to our travel decisions.

The presence of a Bollywood-themed restaurant at the summit of Jungfrau in Switzerland, the availability of Hindi-speaking local guides in African safari packages for the Serengeti and Masai Mara, and the presence of dedicated wedding planners, caterers, and priests for Indian weddings in unlikely countries abroad -- all speak volumes about the economic influence and cultural footprint of Indian travellers.

It is in this context that we need to see the travel statistics for Turkiye and Azerbaijan.

In 2024, over 330,000 Indians visited Turkiye, contributing an estimated $350 million to $400 million in tourism revenues.

India also ranked as the third-largest source of tourists for Azerbaijan.

Indian travellers -- particularly in the luxury and event-tourism sectors -- tend to spend significantly above average, giving them quite an economic clout.

The travel boycott isn't about jingoism. It's akin to choosing organic over pesticide-laden produce or opting for fair-trade goods.

Travel isn't just about leisure; it's a transaction of trust, culture, and capital. Choosing where not to go becomes a peaceful yet powerful way to express values.

Gandhian wisdom

During the freedom struggle, Gandhiji advocated the boycott of British goods -- not through aggression, but through dignified economic disengagement.

It wasn't just about khadi; it was a deeper statement about identity, autonomy, and dignity.

Just like what Indians purchased, or did not, defined what they stood for during the Swadeshi movement, where we go or don't reflects what we stand for.

Truth be told, economics is a quiet yet potent force. It impelled Sundar to learn new languages.

Likewise, withholding discretionary economic benefits, like tourism revenues, can impel nations to pause and reflect.

Even if it doesn't lead to immediate change, it unmistakably conveys the sentiments of Indian citizens.

Soft power works gradually and is susceptible to fizzling out -- unless bolstered by political leadership.

The current boycott of Turkiye and Azerbaijan must be acknowledged and reinforced by political and social leaders if it is to endure beyond a passing impulse.

Sometimes, the most forceful messages are delivered not through confrontation, but through dignified silence and deliberate inaction.

Just as Gandhiji's spinning wheel became a symbol of resistance, Indian travellers today can turn their passports into instruments of peaceful protest.

If doing so makes you feel virtuous, that's just a bonus. In the end, it reinforces a timeless truth -- Economics Trumps Politics (pun very much intended).

Harsh Roongta heads Fee-Only Investment Advisors LLP, a Sebi-registered investment advisor.

