What Jawaharlal Nehru Did for India

Through his commitment to democratic norms, debate, dissent and constitutionalism, Jawaharlal Nehru helped ensure that parliamentary democracy took deep root in independent India.

Utkarsh Mishra evaluates Nehru's 17 years as India's first prime minister, examining his role in nation-building, democratic institution-building, economic planning, scientific advancement and foreign policy.

IMAGE: A statue of India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on the lawns of Central Hall, Parliament. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Nehru consolidated a diverse nation, trained it for democracy, constructed a model for economic development, and set the country on the path to growth, despite inheriting a strife-torn and impoverished nation.

He played a crucial role in preserving India's unity by accommodating regional and tribal aspirations, including the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines and constitutional safeguards for tribal communities.

Nehru championed constitutionalism, establishing a robust democratic framework with universal adult franchise, an independent Election Commission, and respect for parliamentary procedures and civil liberties.

His economic strategy focused on planned development, self-reliance, and industrialisation, leading to significant growth in industrial and agricultural output and reduced dependence on imports.

On the global stage, Nehru emerged as a principal voice for newly decolonised nations, co-founding the Non-Aligned Movement and advocating for an independent path in world affairs.

At the stroke of the midnight hour on August 14, 1947, while delivering his iconic 'Tryst with Destiny' speech, India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru cautioned, '...future is not one of ease or resting but of incessant striving so that we might fulfil the pledges we have so often taken and the one we shall take today.

'The service of India means the service of the millions who suffer. It means the ending of poverty and ignorance and disease and inequality of opportunity... And so, we have to labour and to work, and work hard, to give reality to our dreams.'

And thus, began the 17-year period of incessant striving.

Nehru was aware that he was inheriting a country that had been bled dry by its colonial masters, that was strife-torn and famine-stricken, and whose many citizens didn't even know if they were going to be a part of this country or not. Yet, he took it on his chin, without trying to explain his challenges away or passing on the blame to the past.

He declared: 'To the people of India, whose representatives we are, we make appeal to join us with faith and confidence in this great adventure. This is no time for petty and destructive criticism, no time for ill will or blaming others. We have to build the noble mansion of free India where all her children may dwell.'

It might be a matter of debate how far did Nehru succeed in building that noble mansion, but it is certain that most people in Independent India looked towards him with hope.

As his biographer Michael Brecher points out, the peasantry hoped for land reforms and a higher standard of living, while the business community looked for prospects of profit and influence on a scale hitherto unknown.

Orthodox Hindus hoped to return to their ancient glory while the minorities looked for safeguarding of their rights. The people in power were also divided over whether they saw it as a means to apply Gandhi's teachings or a reward for their 'lengthy service in the cause' of independence.

It was a tad tough to shoulder the burden of such diverse hopes. And Nehru must have left at least some disappointed.

Yet, on May 27, 1964, when the news of his death broke, millions felt that 'the world was somehow the darker for Nehru's going'.

In words of Australian diplomat Walter Croker: 'The crowds took no heed of the weather. They began filing past the body as soon as they were allowed... Hour after hour the people filed by, many of them weeping. They included both sexes and all ages and from every class and group in Delhi... For fifty years, Nehru had been drawing the biggest crowds in India. Now on his last journey, he drew the biggest crowd of all.'

No one could better summarise Nehru's achievements as succinctly as Sarvepalli Gopal did in his biography: He consolidated a nation, trained it for democracy, constructed a model for economic development and set the country on the path to growth. And this he did while facing matters requiring urgent attention every day from all sides.

The 'Uncrowned King of the Indian Republic'

In 1912, a young Jawaharlal attended a Congress session for the first time. He was not impressed and found its attitude 'submissive and loyalist'.

He joined Annie Besant's Home Rule League and remained active in the United Provinces (now Uttar Pradesh).

However, the 'submissive and loyalist mentality' of the Congress was to transform radically when Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi took over its reins, which also fully drew Jawaharlal towards it and by 1929 he was elected to preside over its Lahore session.

Before that, Nehru worked among the peasants and led the no tax campaign in the United Provinces.

In 1937, when he was elected Congress president for the third time, his massive popularity made him apprehensive that the 'Indian people may begin to perceive his prominence as Caesarism'. And so, he wrote a scathing article against himself in Modern Review with the pseudonym Chanakya.

Yet, Nehru's popularity continued to grow among the masses.

So much so that in 1948, when Vincent Sheen marvelled at the size of the crowd present at a meeting addressed by Sardar Patel in Bombay, the Iron Man told the American journalist, 'They come for Jawaharlal'.

Nonetheless, Nehru's detractors relish in branding him as a 'selected prime minister' because of the way he was chosen to preside over the Congress in 1946. It is therefore pertinent to put the events in context that established Nehru as the leader of Independent India.

Upon accepting the Cabinet Mission Plan, it was all but certain that the Congress president would be called upon to form the interim government, although the post was officially called 'Vice-President of Viceroy's Executive Council', and not prime minister. And while the provincial Congress committees did recommend Patel's name to succeed Maulana Azad as party president, it was the Congress Working Committee that had to elect the president. And it did choose Nehru unanimously when Patel withdrew at Gandhi's insistence.

Moreover, contemporary accounts suggest that many of Patel's supporters viewed their choice as a matter of seniority and recognition rather than an attempt to deny Nehru future leadership.

One of Patel's staunchest supporters, Dwarka Prasad Mishra, who later became the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, writes in his memoirs Living an Era that when they 'preferred' Patel to Nehru as Congress president, 'We had no intention of depriving Nehru of future premiership... we had always the vague idea that Nehru was bound to occupy that exalted office at the dawn of freedom.'

Patel accepted this decision and remained Nehru's closest colleague in government, assuring him of his 'unquestioned loyalty and devotion'.

After Patel's death in December 1950, Nehru 'progressively turned into a leader without equal and without a rival'.

Accompanying him on one of his multiple tours across the country, Brecher witnessed first-hand how people came in thousands from distant villages to 'have a darshan with their beloved Panditji', which moved him to brand Nehru as the 'uncrowned king of the Indian Republic'.

Challenges Galore

Prime Minister Nehru did not just inherit a country partitioned on communal lines that led to horrific killings and an unprecedented refugee crisis, but also a country torn by regional strife where several princely states were up for Independence -- with crucial ones like Hyderabad and Junagadh deciding to go with Pakistan and the vacillation of the maharaja of Kashmir that led to a war immediately after freedom.

Regional challenges ranged from demand for separate states in western India and an autonomous state for tribals, to complete challenge to central government's legitimacy and authority by the Nagas and the demand for a separate Dravida Nadu in the South.

The economic front was marked by deep poverty, stagnant agriculture and severe structural weaknesses.

Per capita income had grown by barely 0.2 per cent annually under the colonial rule, while agricultural output and foodgrain production had stagnated at extremely low rates.

Land ownership was highly unequal. The population of landless agricultural workers rose from 13 per cent in 1871 to 28 per cent in 1951.

Technological progress in farming was negligible and recurring famines culminated in the Bengal Famine of 1943, which killed nearly three million people.

Industrial development was equally weak. Modern industries contributed only 7.5 per cent of national income at the end of British rule, and India imported about 90 per cent of its machinery and machine tools. Nearly 82 per cent of the population lived in rural areas.

Literacy stood at about 16 per cent (with female illiteracy at 92 per cent), while life expectancy was barely 30-32 years.

While the 'gigantic and complex operation' of the integration of princely states was carried out by Sardar Patel and his secretary V P Menon, Nehru played a crucial role in preserving India's unity by accommodating regional and tribal aspirations within the democratic framework.

After initial hesitation, his government accepted the reorganisation of states on linguistic lines. This helped defuse potentially destabilising regional movements and strengthened national integration.

Nehru also sought to address the concerns of tribal communities by supporting constitutional safeguards, creating autonomous district councils in parts of the Northeast under the Sixth Schedule, and promoting policies that protected tribal land, culture and customary institutions.

Rooting India in Constitutionalism

While presiding over the Congress during the British rule, Nehru advocated multiple times for a Constituent Assembly to allow Indians to draft their own Constitution.

In 1931, he drafted a resolution passed in the Karachi Congress that guaranteed several fundamental rights to the people in a future independent India.

Much of the fundamental rights chapter of our Constitution today is based on the Karachi Resolution. Moreover, the Preamble of our Constitution is based on the Objectives Resolution drafted by Nehru that was adopted on January 22, 1947.

Nehru played a central role in helping establish democracy in a country which many observers believed was unsuited for it.

The first general elections were conducted in 1951-1952 on the basis of universal adult franchise, giving voting rights to more than 173 million people. An independent Election Commission was created to ensure free and fair elections.

Nehru himself campaigned extensively. He sought votes on secularism, democracy and national unity.

Nehru worked consciously to strengthen democratic institutions and encourage citizen participation in governance.

At the grassroots level, he sought to deepen democracy through the Community Development Programme, which aimed to transform rural India through improvements in agriculture, education, health, communications and local infrastructure.

'We could do more on the economic front'

Faced with the mounting economic challenges discussed above, Nehru adopted a strategy of planned economic development aimed at achieving self-reliance, industrialisation and agricultural transformation.

During the first three Five-Year Plans (1951 to 1965), industrial production grew at an average annual rate of 7.1 per cent, with capital goods output increasing tenfold and intermediate goods production quadrupling.

India's dependence on imported equipment fell sharply -- from about 90 per cent at independence to 43 per cent in 1960 and just 9 per cent by 1974.

Nehru also prioritised agriculture, arguing that political sovereignty was impossible without food security.

Land reforms, though unevenly implemented across states, substantially weakened the zamindari system by the late 1950s.

Agricultural growth during the first three plans exceeded 3 per cent annually, compared to just 0.37 per cent during the final decades of colonial rule.

By the end of his prime ministership, national income had risen by 42 per cent, food production by 46 per cent and overall industrial production by 94 per cent, while food consumption and access to basic necessities had improved despite rapid population growth.

While aggregate growth was substantial, not all planning targets were met, particularly during the Second Five-Year Plan.

In an interview with the BBC in London, Nehru said that while he was proud of India's success in building a strong democratic framework, he remained concerned that the country's economic progress had not been faster, acknowledging that although the government's political achievements were substantial, more should have been done to accelerate economic development.

Nehru's Respect for Parliament

As discussed above, Nehru helped establish the conventions and institutions that made parliamentary democracy durable.

Despite commanding an overwhelming majority in Parliament, he treated it with respect, regularly attending Question Hour and debates and making Parliament the principal forum for public discussion and accountability.

Constitution expert Subhash C Kashyap, who passed away last week, writes that Nehru recognised the value of a strong Opposition, and argued that criticism was essential to prevent both governments and citizens from becoming complacent.

Nehru also strengthened India's federal structure by respecting the autonomy of state governments and adhering to constitutional procedures even when doing so slowed the implementation of policies he strongly supported.

Through his commitment to democratic norms, debate, dissent and constitutionalism, he helped ensure that parliamentary democracy took deep root in independent India.

Encouraging Scientific Temper

Writing about 'scientific temper' in The Discovery of India, Nehru insisted that it was not merely a laboratory method but an essential mindset for the survival and progress of the Indian populace.

He saw it as the antidote to fatalism, rigid orthodoxy, and superstition. He argued that science offered the most effective means of overcoming poverty, hunger, illiteracy, disease and social backwardness.

Consequently, Prime Minister Nehru invested heavily in science and technology. His vision was reflected in the Scientific Policy Resolution that he personally presented to Parliament in 1958.

During his tenure, national spending on scientific research and related activities rose from Rs 1.10 crore in 1948-1949 to Rs 85.06 crore in 1965-1966. It led to the creation of a vast scientific infrastructure, including a network of national laboratories, the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), and premier institutions such as the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Nehru also laid the foundations of India's emergence as a technological and scientific power.

Under his leadership, India established the Atomic Energy Commission in 1948 under the guidance of Homi Jehangir Bhabha, set up the Department of Atomic Energy in 1954, and commissioned Asia's first nuclear reactor at Trombay in 1956.

His government also initiated India's space programme through the establishment of INCOSPAR in 1962 and supported indigenous defence research and production.

Leader of the World and the 'Light of Asia'

Nehru's stature on the world stage in the 1950s was extraordinary and India enjoyed an influence far greater than its military or economic strength.

Even a long-time adversary like Winston Churchill described him as the 'Light of Asia'.

Nehru emerged as one of the principal voices of the newly decolonised world. He played a leading role in the 1955 Bandung Conference, which brought together Asian and African nations seeking an independent path in world affairs.

He later joined Gamal Abdel Nasser of Egypt and Josip Broz Tito of Yugoslavia in laying the foundations of the Non-Aligned Movement. His firm opposition to the Anglo-French-Israeli intervention in Egypt during the Suez Crisis won him widespread respect across the Arab world.

Yet, Nehru's later years were marked by mounting domestic and international challenges.

He had to contend with the Naga insurgency, demands for a Punjabi Suba, anti-Hindi agitations in the south, and the unresolved question of Goa, which was finally integrated into India in 1961 after Portuguese resistance ended.

The greatest setback, however, came with the 1962 Sino-Indian War. Nehru had long recognised the strategic challenge posed by China.

Even amid criticism, he had consistently argued that India's ultimate security lay in economic and industrial strength rather than military spending alone.

But he never fully recovered from the shock of 1962.

Nevertheless, despite the shortcomings and setbacks of his later years, Nehru's achievements were substantial enough to place him among the few truly great figures of the twentieth century.

His biographer S Gopal lists the successful rooting of democracy in a deeply diverse society, the evolution of an independent foreign policy that safeguarded national interests while contributing to a wider world community, and the governance of a vast and uneven country among the enduring parts of his legacy.

Above all, Gopal argues, Nehru made certain ideals -- unity, democracy, civil liberties, secularism, a scientific and international outlook, planning to realise the vision of socialism -- so deeply embedded in India's public consciousness that they came to be taken for granted.

In doing so, he provided independent India with 'a rich and many-sided social morality'.