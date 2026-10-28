What Is The Cockroach Janta Party's Future?

It is too early to judge whether the CJP will become a consequential political movement or remain a moment of protest.

Its significance will depend less on the size of crowds or the reach of online campaigns than on what follows when the initial excitement subsides, notes Manoj Mohanka.

IMAGE: Security personnel detain Cockroach Janta Party supporters as they gather for CJP's Lehra Do Tiranga protest at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi, October 16, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points India's history of student movements shows that mass mobilisation does not automatically translate into lasting political or institutional change.

The Mandal agitation, Gujarat Nav Nirman movement and Assam agitation offer contrasting lessons on protest, political influence and negotiated outcomes.

CJP must broaden its constituency, prioritise demands, build organisational continuity and preserve political independence to sustain its influence.

The government faces the challenge of addressing legitimate institutional concerns without allowing street mobilisation to override constitutional processes.

Lasting success for both the government and CJP will depend on stronger institutions, greater accountability and restored public trust.

India has seen this before. Young people lose patience with the political establishment. Campuses erupt, slogans travel and governments feel the pressure of a generation that refuses to stay quiet.

Yet mobilising public anger and converting it into lasting political and institutional change are two very different accomplishments.

The anti-Mandal agitation of 1990 offers one point of reference. Thirty-six years later, the mobilisation around the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and figures such as Neha Bora and Abhijeet Dipke raises the same fundamental question: can youth anger be translated into enduring change?

Mandal is instructive, but India's political history offers other, more varied examples of student-led movements whose trajectories illuminate the challenges facing CJP.

When the Streets Burn, What Changes?

In August 1990, then prime minister Vishwanath Pratap Singh announced the implementation of the Mandal Commission's recommendation to reserve 27 per cent of central government jobs for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

The decision triggered fierce student protests, particularly among sections of the urban middle class. Rajiv Goswami's attempt at self-immolation became the defining image of the agitation.

The protests exposed deep divisions over merit, representation and historical disadvantage, but failed to reverse the reservation decision.

V P Singh's government fell in November, principally after the Bharatiya Janata Party withdrew support following L K Advani's arrest during the Ram Rath Yatra.

Its collapse cannot simply be attributed to the anti-Mandal agitation. The reservation policy survived judicial scrutiny and was implemented.

Mandal illustrates a crucial distinction: A movement can command national attention, unsettle the establishment and coincide with a government's fall without achieving its principal objective.

IMAGE: Police personnel detain All India Students Association national President Neha Bora during the Citizens' March from India Gate to Jantar Mantar, New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo

Other movements offer contrasting lessons.

The Gujarat Nav Nirman movement of 1973-1974 began with student protests over rising prices and corruption, eventually culminating in the chief minister's resignation and the dissolution of the Assembly.

In Bihar, the student agitation of 1974, organised through the Bihar Chhatra Sangharsh Samiti and subsequently associated with Jayaprakash Narayan's call for Sampoorna Kranti, or Total Revolution, became part of a wider resistance to then prime minister Indira Gandhi, although the Emergency and the Congress' electoral defeat in 1977 had multiple causes.

The Assam agitation, which gathered momentum in 1979 around immigration and electoral rolls, sustained itself for years and culminated in the Assam Accord of 1985, even as significant grievances remained unresolved.

Telangana's eventual statehood in 2014 followed a prolonged struggle involving student organisations, political parties and wider regional mobilisation.

It was the outcome of an extended political process and not a single agitation.

These movements differed in their objectives, social composition and outcomes. Their common lesson is that lasting influence requires more than just an intense initial grievance.

Movements must broaden their constituency, articulate a coherent objective, build organisational continuity and sustain pressure until political change becomes possible.

Equally, securing a concession, shifting the political agenda, bringing down a government and achieving lasting institutional reform are distinct outcomes. They should not be conflated.

From Mobilisation to Transformation

The CJP operates in a very different environment. Its concerns include examination integrity, recruitment controversies, electoral accountability and the functioning of democratic institutions.

Social media allows grievances to spread rapidly, connect disparate groups and bring emerging young leaders to national attention.

This is a formidable advantage. Yet the same digital mechanics that accelerate mobilisation can shorten attention cycles, fragment engagement and create the illusion that online visibility equals mass and organisational strength.

A compelling slogan can gather a crowd; it cannot, by itself, formulate policy, reform an institution or ensure that commitments are fulfilled.

IMAGE: A protester is detained by security personnel during the Cockroach Janta Party protest seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, October 10, 2026. Photograph: Priyanshu Singh/Reuters

CJP's future will depend on four tests.

First, breadth.

Can it move beyond its existing constituency of urban, educated and digitally active youth? A movement seeking national influence must persuade a wider public that its concerns are shared and consequential, without diluting its principles merely to attract numbers.

Second, clarity.

Can it translate multiple grievances into a coherent, prioritised programme? Examination irregularities, recruitment disputes and electoral accountability may all raise questions about institutional credibility, but each requires different remedies.

A coalition united only by opposition risks losing coherence once the initial anger subsides.

Third, organisational staying power.

Can the CJP develop credible leadership, internal accountability and decision-making processes that endure beyond individual personalities and episodic demonstrations?

Sustained movements must manage disagreement, negotiate compromises and distinguish rhetoric from measurable results.

Fourth, political independence.

Can it engage established parties without becoming subordinate to their electoral calculations? Political alliances may be essential to securing change, but the movement must retain the freedom to challenge its allies when their conduct conflicts with its core principles.

Established political interests may seek to appropriate a movement for objectives beyond its original purpose.

Such alliances are not necessarily cynical, but the CJP's credibility will depend on whether it can distinguish advancing its own agenda from serving somebody else's.

Its social composition also matters. Youth movements are rarely as cohesive as their slogans suggest. The CJP's present base appears concentrated among urban, educated and digitally active youth, often building on existing student networks.

Whether it can extend its appeal beyond these circles will help determine its reach and influence.

IMAGE: Protesters raise slogans near the Bangla Sahib gurdwara in New Delhi, October 10, 2026, during the protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Government's Dilemma: Accountability Without Capitulation

The government faces a different, but equally consequential, test.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation, following sustained pressure from the CJP-led agitation, has established a significant precedent in the movement's eyes.

If the government now yields to demands for Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, it risks reinforcing the perception that persistent street mobilisation can compel the removal of public functionaries.

Every subsequent controversy could then become an occasion for renewed agitation.

Yet refusing to engage with legitimate questions about institutional integrity carries its own costs.

A strong forceful response could turn a dispute over accountability into a wider confrontation over the right to dissent.

The Narendra Modi government may also find this an unfamiliar challenge. Although the Opposition has not been absent, the Congress has struggled to establish itself as a consistently credible alternative, while several regional parties have weakened in their strongholds.

A student-led mobilisation, lacking the settled hierarchies and conventional methods of established political parties, can be far more difficult to deal with.

Unpredictability, however, should not be mistaken for strength.

One has deliberately chosen not to address allegations of a foreign hand in the mobilisation.

If the government believes that external forces are orchestrating or financing the agitation, it must substantiate those claims with credible evidence.

Speculation without proof serves neither public debate nor institutional credibility.

The government has alternatives to capitulation or defiance. On examination and recruitment integrity, it could strengthen transparency, ensure time-bound investigations into paper leaks and establish independent oversight with public reporting.

Steps have already been initiated. On electoral rolls, it could provide auditable procedures for additions and deletions, clearer criteria for intensive revisions and stronger internal checks within the Election Commission without compromising its autonomy.

The Constitutional position of the Chief Election Commissioner makes this distinction especially important.

The office enjoys protected independence and removal is subject to a stringent parliamentary process.

Compelling a departure through street pressure could have implications extending well beyond the individual.

Conversely, insisting on continuation without convincingly addressing questions raised about the Election Commission's alleged non partisan conduct could undermine public confidence.

The real test is whether the government can resist coercive pressure without becoming impervious to legitimate criticism.

A movement cannot substitute street pressure for Constitutional process, just as an electoral mandate cannot absolve a government of accountability.

Institutional shortcomings must be addressed through credible procedures, not merely symbolic resignations or an unyielding show of force.

Ultimately, the government's response cannot be the principal measure of the CJP's success. A resignation without meaningful reform may represent a tactical victory rather than a lasting achievement.

Conversely, a movement that fails to secure an immediate resignation may still succeed in bringing about verifiable and meaningful institutional improvements.

IMAGE: Security personnel detain CJP supporters as they gather for CJP's Lehra Do Tiranga protest at Central Park in Connaught Place, New Delhi, October 16, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

What Will Determine CJP's Future?

It is too early to judge whether CJP will become a consequential political movement or remain a moment of protest.

Its significance will depend less on the size of crowds or the reach of online campaigns than on what follows when the initial excitement subsides.

The historical record offers no single formula for success. Nav Nirman showed how student protests could destabilise a state government.

Bihar demonstrated how an agitation could acquire a wider political purpose and become part of a national struggle.

Assam illustrated the power of sustained mobilisation to produce a negotiated settlement, even if significant grievances remained unresolved.

Telangana showed that achieving a fundamental political objective may require years of effort, multiple organisations and engagement with the formal political process.

Their common lesson is the need to move beyond an initial grievance towards a sustained objective, broaden support without losing coherence, and recognise that lasting change requires more than the force of public anger.

IMAGE: CJP supporters gather at Azad Maidan in Mumbai for Lehra Do Tiranga, October 16, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Mandal remains an important counterpoint. The intensity of the agitation did not reverse the reservation policy it opposed and the fall of a government was not equivalent to victory for the protesters.

The CJP now faces its own test. Can it prioritise its demands, sustain engagement, broaden its constituency, preserve its independence and secure measurable reforms?

Can it build an organisation capable of surviving internal disagreements and navigating the difficult choices that accompany political change?

The government, meanwhile, must ask whether defending its authority is enough if public confidence in the institutions it governs continues to erode.

Neither side can claim lasting success simply by defeating or embarrassing the other.

The more meaningful measure is whether their confrontation leaves democratic institutions more transparent, accountable and above all , worthy of public trust.

Perhaps both sides would do well to reflect on Sahir Ludhianvi's immortal lines from Pyaasa:

Yeh mehlon, yeh takhton, yeh taajon ki duniya...

Yeh duniya agar mil bhi jaaye to kya hai...

For the government, the question is whether retaining power at all costs is worth the erosion of public trust.

For the movement, it is whether bringing the establishment to its knees amounts to victory if it cannot build something better and more enduring in its place.

Mobilising youth anger is an achievement. Converting it into lasting change is the real test.

For those who wield power and those who challenge it, the ultimate measure of success must be what legacy they leave behind: Stronger institutions, greater accountability and a better country for its nearly 1.5 billion people.

Manoj Mohanka serves on several corporate boards and think-tank boards and writes on religion, politics, defence and geopolitics. He has also been running a scholarship for the education of underprivileged Muslim girls for over two decades.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff