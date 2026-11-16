What I Liked About Sonia Gandhi's Belonging. And What I Didn't

To read Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging as a political document is to miss what to me is the real story: The story of a young woman who falls in love, leaves her native land, makes another country her home and discovers, through a series of devastating losses, that she now belongs, in a very real sense, to a land she had once regarded as alien, notes Prem Panicker.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi's memoir Belonging on sale at a bookstore in New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Bhawika Chhabra/Reuters

THERE is a house in Kozhikode that no longer exists, except in my heart (external link).

Meledath House is where I spent my formative years. It was where I learned to walk, talk, read, write, to listen to stories and in time, to tell my own.

I remember every nook and cranny of that house, the trees that surrounded it, the temple tank at its boundary where I learned to swim when I was four.

I remember the people who peopled my childhood, who told me stories that shaped who I grew up to be, who inculcated in me the values that still govern my life.

And then, one day, that house was no more.

I have lived, for approximately a decade-plus in each place, in Chennai, in Bombay as it then was, in New York, in Bangalore and now, in Kochi.

I am hard put to even remember the addresses of the houses I lived in, in those places; I only have hazy, selective memories of those neighborhoods, of the daily routines of life.

Key Points Given that she spent decades as one of the tentpole figures of Indian politics, it is inevitable that the book will be read largely through the prism of politics, with admirers seeking vindication and detractors minutely examining the text for evidence of contradictions and strategic omissions.

Sonia is eloquent when she writes about intimate experiences: About love, about grief, about duty, about home. It is when the abstractions become political -- democracy, social justice, secularism -- that the writing loses its particularity.

How she writes of the Bofors scandal is particularly revealing. The allegations of corruption are among the defining political controversies of the age, but Sonia's account of the time is dominated by her hurt and her anger at what she perceives as unjust treatment meted out to an essentially decent, honest man.

When I ask myself where I belong, my mind does not instinctively return to one of those places -- rather, my sense of belonging is rooted in a house that has disappeared as completely as if it never was, and to a version of Kozhikode and of life in an ancestral tharavad that only exists in memory.

That is the thing about belonging that I finally discovered -- it is only partly a question of roots sunk into a particular geography; the essence of belonging is really a matter of people, of shared experiences, of stories and events that shape us and where those stories and those events first entered our consciousness.

I found myself thinking of this while reading Sonia Gandhi's Belonging.

This is a memoir written by a woman on the cusp of turning 80 who, finally, decides to tell her own story.

Given that she spent decades as one of the tentpole figures of Indian politics, it is inevitable that the book will be read largely through the prism of politics, with admirers seeking vindication and detractors minutely examining the text for evidence of contradictions and strategic omissions.

And for such, there is plenty here to sustain arguments, including several passages that invite uncomfortable questions.

But to read this as a political document is to miss what to me is the real story: The story of a young woman who falls in love, leaves her native land, makes another country her home and discovers, through a series of devastating losses, that she now belongs, in a very real sense, to a land she had once regarded as alien.

And then she discovers that belonging comes freighted with obligations she had never sought and had, in fact, actively resisted for much of her life.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi with her book. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ ANI Photo

Sonia Gandhi's Journey Of Belonging

THE Sonia Gandhi of the opening chapters is a young Italian woman from an ordinary middle-class family finding her feet in London, wrinkling her nose at British food, meeting Rajiv Gandhi, being smitten by his looks and his air of decency, and being 'struck by lightning' as she calls it, of wanting to live her life with him though she has no real sense of his family's position in India's public life and the enormous baggage that comes with it.

On pages 24-25, she confronts her beloved's temper when she is late to dress up for the annual May Ball; he stomps away, is persuaded to come back, they go to the ball together, and she ends on a shared smile.

For the next 35 pages, she leaves Rajiv there and launches into a pointillist depiction of life in an Italian household -- the people, the interpersonal dynamics, the mores and manners, all told with a precise eye for the telling detail and a novelist's ability to find and use the small peculiarities that distinguish people from one another.

One of the pleasures of reading Belonging is the writer's skill in evoking a person or a place through a handful of well-chosen details.

And that gift persists throughout the narrative -- even the somewhat laboured political section comes alive when she interrupts the politics with a sharp observation as, for instance, Bill Clinton's roving eye.

She has met and interacted with most of the powerful world leaders of her time, and she paints them not in the formal language of diplomacy but in a way that makes them recognisably human -- sometimes vain, often awkward, on rare occasions unexpectedly charming.

This ability impacts the tonality of the book.

Sonia is eloquent when she writes about intimate experiences: About love, about grief, about duty, about home.

It is when the abstractions become political -- democracy, social justice, secularism -- that the writing loses its particularity.

The early chapters have an easy flow as she describes her various worlds -- her Italian home, the England she goes to for her education, the India she enters to be with her love.

The process of becoming Indian, of belonging, happens almost incidentally.

There are the religious artefacts she chooses to have around her: A brass Ganesha, various representations of Shiva, examples of indigenous art that catches her educated fancy.

Later in the book, in her choice of a line from the Vedas, she demonstrates a familiarity with Hindu philosophical traditions.

Not that this makes her a scholar of Hinduism, nor that it establishes anything about her faith; her choices merely underline her long immersion in an adopted culture to the point where its objects, its traditions become part of life as she lives it.

Maybe that is how belonging happens, over a lifetime of accumulation.

As the story deepens, an internal conflict develops.

She fights to preserve the private life that she and Rajiv have built around themselves and their young children, and sees politics as the external force that threatens that life.

And this is where the texture of the story begins to shift -- when the world of politics that surrounds her mother-in-law begins to impinge on the domesticated existence she holds dear, at first as an inconvenience; then, as an obligation; finally, as a series of catastrophes.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi with Indira Gandhi. Photograph: Mukesh Parpiani/Rediff Archives

Having written all along in the past tense, her abrupt shift to the historical present gives the narration of Indira Gandhi's assassination a raw power -- not least, her trying and failing to call out "Mummy, Mummy".

Throughout the book, Sonia refers to Indira Gandhi only as "my mother-in-law", an oddly distancing way of speaking of someone whom she had grown to love.

This is the only time she refers to Indira as "Mummy" -- and the fact that she thinks it but can't say it out loud gives the scene an arresting poignance.

When Sonia first enters the Gandhi household, she is a young Italian woman trying to fit in to an unfamiliar country and even more, a family that is like none other.

Indira Gandhi is already a formidable public figure but for Sonia, she is the head of a household Sonia must learn to inhabit. This creates initial awkwardness, even a little friction.

Anxious as she is to fit in, Sonia is not entirely willing to surrender her own ideas of how things should be done -- and it is through these small negotiations that a relationship begins to evolve.

Affection grows through shared routines, through little gestures unremarkable in themselves but, in accumulation, indicative of the growing ease mother-in-law and daughter-in-law have with one another.

Sonia gradually becomes a part of the household's daily rhythms.

The kitchen is where this transformation first becomes visible, but the growing bond becomes really visible when Sonia begins helping her mother in law with preparations when guests are expected, and over time Indira begins to entrust her with full responsibility for the arrangements.

Over time, Sonia acquires her own place within the family structure.

Her easy relationship with Sanjay Gandhi adds another dimension.

The household is not merely one dominated by a powerful matriarch -- it is a family, like the one she left behind in Italy, with its own internal relationships, differences, irritations, its shared moments of fun and laughter.

And Sonia's account is most engaging when she shows relationships evolving through the ordinary business of living.

As Sonia grows closer to Indira, she becomes an increasingly intimate witness to the extraordinary turbulence of Indira's political life.

The story begins with the split in the Congress and the consolidation of Indira's authority, but then the tide begins to turn, the Opposition grows more aggressive, and political challenges multiply.

The adulation that surrounded Indira turns to anger and hostility. The Emergency follows, then the crushing defeat of 1977.

Sonia is present through all of this, but her account is not that of the detached political historian she never pretends to be -- she sees the politics through Indira's eyes.

Thus, the Opposition's attacks are not seen as challenges to a political leader but as an assault on someone Sonia has come to love. Indira's hurts become Sonia's hurts.

This gives the passages their intimacy, but it also establishes the limitations of the memoir.

We are seeing momentous public events through a very particular window, and the view becomes narrower as tragedies accumulate.

Sanjay's death is not so much a political turning point (except insofar as her husband is now dragged into politics, despite her heated protests) but the loss of a young man Sonia knew and liked.

The subsequent rupture with Maneka, Sanjay's widow, is remembered not as a political development but as a painful fracture in a family already struggling with grief.

As the narrative moves towards Bluestar and Indira's assassination, an accumulating sense of dread pervades the writing. And then, Indira is assassinated.

By this point in time, Sonia has travelled a considerable distance from the young Italian girl who tentatively entered the Gandhi household.

She is now so fully a part of the family that its losses are her losses, its history inseparable from her own.

And that is one of the book's great achievements -- we are not told that Sonia came to belong, we are allowed to watch the incremental process of belonging, up close and personal.

IMAGE: Sonia, born to Italian parents in Lusiana, Vicenza (Italy), met Rajiv Gandhi in England and they got married in 1968. Photograph: Keystone/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

THERE is a revealing moment in Belonging, when Sonia Gandhi confronts violence as something beyond the confines of her family.

Indira's assassination had been followed by the horrific massacre of Sikhs in Delhi and elsewhere -- but she experiences it only through the lens of Rajiv's struggles to contain it.

It is only later, during a visit to Bhagalpur, that she sees up close the suffering of riot victims, and violence acquires a terrible immediacy.

This is a turning point in the memoir -- until now, Sonia's India has been the India of her family.

Rajiv's entry into politics begins to change that.

She accompanies him on his journeys across, and even outside, India; in these travels she encounters people living in conditions of stark deprivation.

Empathy develops, and the India she has come to love begins to acquire a larger human dimension.

This is how Sonia's mind works: She understands people before systems; she empathises with suffering before she understands the political structures that produce it.

But even as the world outside the home opens up to her and she to it, the world within becomes increasingly constricted.

Security concerns force the parents to remove Rahul and Priyanka from school and tutor them at home; they are cut off from their friends and denied the freedoms other children of their age take for granted -- and Sonia hates every bit of it.

This is where the domestic details, which in earlier chapters come across as charming, begin to acquire a darker hue.

Parallel to this is her growing fears for Rajiv's safety.

The initial euphoria surrounding his election has waned; political opposition becomes heated and controversies multiply.

Sonia experiences all this as a wife watching the man she loves taking a vicious public battering.

How she writes of the Bofors scandal is particularly revealing.

The allegations of corruption are among the defining political controversies of the age, but Sonia's account of the time is dominated by her hurt and her anger at what she perceives as unjust treatment meted out to an essentially decent, honest man.

In parallel to this, her concern for Rajiv's safety deepens.

His defeat in the 1989 election does not bring the return to private life that she had hoped for; instead, it introduces new uncertainties.

She writes with palpable anguish about the V P Singh government withdrawing Rajiv's security cover, which she sees as a vindictive act.

The danger is exacerbated when fresh elections are called and Rajiv plunges into the thick of the campaign, this time with just a regular PSO for security cover even as he moves among the teeming crowds.

And then, on 21 May 1991, Rajiv Gandhi is assassinated.

There is something particularly affecting about Sonia's inability to accurately reconstruct the aftermath, in contrast to the precision with which she writes of Indira's assassination.

It is Priyanka who takes charge, and it is her memory Sonia relies on to carry the narrative through that period -- the daughter, in a sense, becoming the keeper of her mother's memory.

It is in the aftermath of this loss that the memoir arrives at what I think is the first great moment of revelation.

Sonia's sister and her mother want her to return to Italy -- why, they ask, must she remain in a country that has extracted a terrible price?

Sonia's response is immediate. India is her home, her country, her children's country. She will not leave.

What struck me is not the declaration itself but the sense that Sonia was discovering this feeling even as she found the words for it.

She knows, finally and beyond equivocation, that she belongs.

IMAGE: Sonia Gandhi flips through the pages of her book. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Sonia Gandhi's Political Transformation

FOR Sonia, the realization that India is home brings with it a more difficult realisation: Belonging brings with it certain obligations.

In the immediate aftermath, she distracts herself with a pictorial biography of Rajiv and a compilation of Rajiv's own photographs.

But as the party's demands that she assume the mantle of leadership become more insistent, she wrestles with the question of duty.

She is reluctant to take the plunge; her children are violently opposed to it. And yet, she believes she owes something to the family she is part of, and to the country that she now regards as her own.

She assumes the leadership -- and once the decision is made, applies herself to mastering the unfamiliar demands of political leadership.

She learns the art of diplomacy, so necessary to contain the conflicting ambitions of a fractious party.

She learns to overcome her innate shyness and speak on the stump. And the most revealing evidence of her political apprenticeship comes in the years leading to the 2004 election.

Sonia recognises that the Congress cannot insist on political primacy if the larger goal is to defeat the BJP.

Alliances go against the Congress grain, but she realises that is the only way, and begins building relationships with parties and leaders who have often been its adversaries.

To do what she believes is necessary, she is forced to make accommodations even at the cost of having to set aside deep-rooted personal grievances.

She reaches out to Sharad Pawar, who had walked out of the Congress over the issue of her foreign origins.

She negotiates with the DMK, despite the painful associations of that party's affiliation with the LTTE, the outfit responsible for Rajiv's assassination.

She overcomes the communication problems caused by her fractured Hindi and his Tamil, and finds common ground with Karunanidhi over a shared love for the arts.

The woman who earlier experienced political hostility to Indira, then to Rajiv, as personal affronts learns to subjugate personal feelings to political necessity.

It is a significant transformation -- one that the memoir does not make enough of.

The alliance succeeds. In 2004, the Congress returns to power, and Sonia takes a decision that will define her.

She refuses the prime ministership, despite the insistence of her party.

And it is interesting that as she recounts the meeting of the Congress MPs at which she makes her decision known, and nominates Dr Manmohan Singh as PM, the tense shifts for only the third time in the book to the historical present.

The memoir presents her relationship with Dr Singh and his government as one of mutual trust and respect -- contrary to the prevailing image of her as the back-seat driver of the government.

This, however, is for political junkies to debate; what is beyond dispute is that she gave up a position that was hers for the taking.

Belonging: The Personal Memoir

The concluding portion of the book is about her life in politics -- and the deeper she gets into the story, the less compelling her account becomes.

The narrative flattens out and becomes impersonal.

Political events are summarised, rather than explored through the lens of someone who was central to the events being written about.

At times, this flattening produces startling results.

For instance, the terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2006 and 2008, events of enormous consequence during the years when the Congress governed both at the Centre and in Maharashtra, are compressed into a single paragraph.

The woman who had earlier written movingly about the consequences of political violence now offers nothing by way reflection on these public catastrophes.

As the pages turn, the elisions accumulate.

This is not because Sonia has lost her gift for observation. Even in this segment, the writing recovers its verve when she turns to people; her sketches of world leaders are wonderfully astute.

She remains an attentive observer of people; it is only when she has to deal with the inner workings of politics that her narrative imagination seems to falter.

She tells us why. Late in the book, Sonia reminds us that she is writing a personal memoir, not a political history. Fair enough, and there are understandable reasons for her reticence.

She is still an integral part of a major political institution in which her children occupy central leadership positions.

An unguarded reference to behind the scenes compromises, of internal disagreements or political missteps could well damage relationships and provide political fodder for the opposition.

It is possible to recognise those constraints while also recognizing that the resulting silences do not match in tone and texture all that has gone before.

IMAGE: A staff member keeps Belonging: A Journey of Love at Bahrisons bookstore at Khan Market, New Delhi, November 10, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

SONIA'S caveat, that this is a memoir and not a political book, is worth reiterating in light of the above criticism.

As a longtime political observer, I notice what is not there. But the point is not to read the book I would have liked to read, but the one that is actually before me -- and the book before me is well worth the price of entry, a fact that hits hard as I read the epilogue, a four-page section that is Sonia at her very best.

It opens with Sonia taking her dogs for a walk.

Noorie and Lapo scamper around her feet in a garden washed clean by the rains.

There are jamun trees; there are the lime trees beneath which she once sat with her mother.

The flowers are in bloom; monkeys have taken to invading the grounds. And suddenly, after the generalities of the political chapter, Sonia's world becomes particular again; it becomes a world we can see, feel, smell, inhabit.

She wanders indoors, past the table where she prepared the speech declining the prime ministership, and fetches up in Rajiv's office.

His teakwood table is still there; so are his pens, his diaries, even his visiting cards.

A childhood drawing by Priyanka that Rajiv had treasured.

A good night note from Rahul. Artefacts, all, of a life interrupted, all of it meticulously preserved in the room where that life was lived.

In these few paragraphs, Sonia recovers everything that made the earlier chapters so propulsive: The eye for the telling detail, the ability to summon up a person in swift, sure strokes. Even the emotional force of things she leaves unsaid.

In that room she imagines the life she might have had if Rajiv had remained an airline pilot -- a life where they grow old together, traveling, exploring art and the natural world, enjoying their grandchildren. For a woman who has spent decades in powerful positions, it is a remarkably commonplace dream.

In a room full of her late husband's belongings, Sonia Gandhi thinks of the ordinary life she had always wanted, and which she never got to live to the fullest.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff