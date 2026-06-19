Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier Vs Real Aircraft Carrier

While the Andaman and Nicobar islands serve as a vital, stationary asset for projecting power in the Indian Ocean, referring to them as an unsinkable aircraft carrier ignores key military and geopolitical limitations, explains Commodore Venugopal Menon (retd).

IMAGE: Operational demonstration by the Andaman and Nicobar Command underway at Swaraj Dweep in South Andaman. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Unsinkable aircraft carrier theory treats fortified islands as permanent, immobile military airbases for strategic dominance.

Islands like Diego Garcia, Guam and Cyprus help control critical shipping lanes and regional maritime chokepoints.

China's artificial island construction in the South China Sea strengthens A2/AD strategy and territorial assertions.

Fixed island bases offer strong logistics but remain vulnerable to precision strikes and supply chain disruptions.

Mobile aircraft carriers provide superior flexibility, survivability, and tactical surprise compared to stationary island installations.

Introduction

The 'unsinkable aircraft carrier' theory describes using a strategic, heavily fortified island as an immobile, permanent air base.

Unlike mobile aircraft carriers, islands cannot be sunk, possess huge logistical capacity for weapons and fuel, and can project air power without depending on vulnerable carrier strike groups (CSG).

Concept

Strategic Positioning

Geographically, isolated islands are ideally suitable to control vital shipping lanes and extend a military's dominance in a region -- eg. Diego Garcia, Guam, Cyprus

Enhanced Survivability

Since land masses cannot be sunk, the adversary must destroy multiple targets to deteriorate the operational capability of the base.

Power Projection

These locations allow military to project defensive and offensive air power far beyond the mainland.

Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier as a Geopolitical tool

General Douglas MacArthur referred to Taiwan as an unsinkable aircraft carrier for use as an offensive element of the US strategy to contain Communism during Cold War.

The US containment policy in Asia intended to wall off Communism and deny its spread outward from the revolutionary hub of Beijing.

The US general imagined Taiwan as the greatest of the US navy's offensive weapons from where operations could be launched across 120 nautical miles off the coast of China.

However, history changed the course of events in the Taiwan Straits as early as 1961 and the US revised its strategy by dissociating from any offensive intent against mainland China.

In subsequent years, the US opened relations with Beijing in 1972 and recognised mainland China in 1979.

Modern Variations

Militarised Atolls

Nations have constructed artificial islands such as those created by China in the South China Sea to establish military airfields in contested waters.

China constructed thousands of acres of artificial islands through large scale dredging and land reclamations since 2013.

These outposts located in the contested Spratly and Paracel archipelagos have been heavily militariSed with airfields, radar stations, ports, anti-aircraft and anti-ship missile systems.

Major artificial islands include the Mischief Reef, Subi Reef and Fiery Cross Reef, many of which feature 10,000 feet runways and deep-water ports.

Beijing utilises these man-made structures to consolidate control over vital shipping lanes and assert its expansive territorial claims based on their nine dash line theory and A2 AD (Anti-Access/Area Denial) strategy thereby extending its operational control over the South China Sea.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on board the INS Vikrant in Goa witnesses an air power demonstration. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Vulnerabilities of Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier

Although unsinkable aircraft carriers or island military bases offer permanent facilities and logistical backing in strategic locations away from the mainland, their fatal flaw is being completely immobile.

Unlike an aircraft carrier, an island cannot evade targeting, making it highly vulnerable to modern standoff precision weapons.

Key Vulnerabilities

Fixed Coordinates and Easy Targeting

Exact location of an island and its GPS coordinates are permanently fixed. This makes them highly vulnerable to saturation strikes by ballistic missiles, drones and long-range hypersonic weapons.

Irreplaceable Infrastructure

When a runway or command structure on an island is hit, the base is crippled for days or weeks unlike real aircraft carriers which can relocate to safety to conduct repairs.Vulnerability of Supply Lines

Islands depend on constant shipments of logistics and are susceptible to blockades on supply lines which can rapidly choke their combat efficiency.

Lack of Mobility based Defense

A Carrier Strike Group (CSG) relies on continuous movement, tactical routeing and a 360-degree shield of destroyers and escorts whereas islands are forced to rely entirely on static ground-based air/surface defense systems which can be overwhelmed by saturation attacks.

Political and Diplomatic Constraints

In case a country builds an unsinkable carrier on foreign or allied territory, they are subject to shifting political dynamics both internal and external. A host country can revoke basing rights, severely limiting the military intent.

Logistics challenges

Construction and maintenance of massive airfields and defence networks in remote, isolated islands such as India's Great Nicobar or the US Pacific outpost in Guam is incredibly expensive and can degrade quickly without constant maintenance.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh with then Indian Navy chief Admiral Dinesh Kumar Tripathi and other naval officers on board the aircraft carrier INS Vikrant off the coast in Goa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Overseas Military Base

Unsinkable aircraft carriers have a lot of commonalities with an overseas military base and hence share the same disadvantages.

Exorbitant Financial Costs

Maintenance of the facility requires colossal capital and revenue costs.

Security Vulnerabilities

Concentration of large number of personnel and expensive assets at a distant base creates significant security and espionage risks.

Questionable Strategic Need

Advancements in modern rapid deployment capabilities such as strategic air lifters, sea lift/expeditionary capability, long range bombers and aerial refueling aircraft have reduced the need for investing in permanent bases at outlying islands.

Advantages of real aircraft carriers over unsinkable aircraft carriers

A real aircraft carrier is a mobile territory that can project combat power globally. In contrast an unsinkable aircraft carrier is a military term for a geographically fixed island.

The real ship offers tactical and geopolitical advantages that a stationary landmass cannot match.

Element of Mobility and Surprise

Repositioning

A real carrier can steam at speeds exceeding 30 knots, allowing a fleet to relocate hundreds of miles in a single day to counter threats or respond to emerging situations.

Tactical Surprise

Instead of operating from permanent, predictable locations, a real carrier can launch strikes from unexpected directions and international waters, denying an adversary the ability to pinpoint a fixed target.

Immunity to Blockades

A real carrier can operate in international waters and hence does not face blockades unlike a fixed land mass.

Logistical Autonomy

Self Sufficiency

Modern carriers operate as floating cities supporting thousands of personnel, generating own fresh water, food, medical care and have well equipped workshops to carry out first and second line maintenance of aircraft and other equipment.

Replenishment at Sea

Real carriers is supported by replenishment ships that deliver fuel, ordnance and critical spares while the fleet is on the move keeping supply lines secure near the area of operations.

This ensures the reach of the carrier and ensure flexibility to redeploy based on tactical conditions.

IMAGE: President Droupadi Murmu on board the INS Vikrant off the Goa coast. Photograph: ANI Photo

Advanced Threat Response and Defence

Layered Defense

Real carriers do not operate alone as they transit as a Carrier Strike Group (CSG). They are escorted by highly mobile and potent cruisers, destroyers and frigates that provide integrated defense against surface threats, air threats and submarine threats.

Survivability

While land-based runways can be rendered inoperative for weeks by bombing, modern carriers are heavily compartmentalised by modular construction and are highly resistant to major battle damages.

Incidentally, INS Vikrant was constructed using the modular concept

Andaman Nicobar islands as an unsinkable aircraft carrier

In an Indian context, the Andaman and Nicobar islands are being increasingly referred to as India's unsinkable aircraft carrier by a section of defence experts due to its strategic location in the Bay of Bengal and the eastern Indian Ocean.

It may be noted that this argument is increasingly used by them to oppose the Indian Navy's aircraft carrier construction programme.

Of late this argument is also being used by lobbies in favour of projecting the Great Nicobar island mega project.

Some of the arguments in support of their narrative are highlighted below.

Strategic importance

The southernmost islands are located just north of the Strait of Malacca, a critical maritime choke point through which about 60% of global maritime trade passes through.

Also, the islands provide India with the ability to monitor and deter naval and commercial movements, effectively neutralising China's expanding influence in the Indian Ocean region.

Operational Advantages

As per their argument, the traditional, mobile aircraft carriers are vulnerable to modern anti-ship missiles and submarines.

Carriers are required to be replenished and supported at sea during their deployment.

Whereas an island base is permanent and can be used to deploy all types of aircraft and offensive/defensive missile systems.

Humanitarian Assistance & Disaster Relief (HADR)

The islands can serve as the central hub for HADR operations in the region due to their strategic location.

Disadvantages of viewing the Andaman and Nicobar islands as an Unsinkable Aircraft Carrier

While the Andaman and Nicobar islands serve as a vital, stationary asset for projecting power in the Indian Ocean, referring to them as an unsinkable aircraft carrier ignores key military and geopolitical limitations.

Their primary disadvantages as a standalone military platform include immobility, vulnerability to fixed target strikes and limited force projection capability.

IMAGE: Glimpses of joint services operational demonstration by integral combat platforms and forces of the Andaman and Nicobar Command at Radhanagar beach, Swaraj Dweep. Photograph: ANI Photo

Strategic & Operational drawbacks

Zero Mobility

Unlike traditional aircraft carriers which can relocate to operate in different theatres, an island is completely stationary.

Adversaries can easily pinpoint their fixed assets, rendering them susceptible to long range air attacks, drones, guided missile strikes and special operations.

Tactical Inflexibility

Shore based aircraft have a limited radius of operation although the ranges can be extended by air refuellers to a certain extent.

As a fleet or strike group move further into the open ocean, ground-based fighters cannot provide the close air support required for sustained, offensive sea control missions.

Passive & Defensive Concept

Militarisation of islands can create a strong defensive hub, but it is inherently incapable of actively projecting power outward into contested littoral waters.

Ecological Constraints

The islands have sensitive ecosystems and are home to protected and vulnerable indigenous tribes. Large scale infrastructure projects on the islands can lead to severe environmental and socio-political hurdles.

Regional Diplomacy

Heavy militarisation can hurt India's long standing diplomatic image as a stabilising power in the Southeast Asian region, potentially causing friction with neighbouring littoral countries.

Cost Effectiveness

Evaluation of the cost effectiveness of island bases versus aircraft carriers is a complex strategic trade off.

Island bases are significantly cheaper, but carriers offer supreme tactical mobility.

The price tag of a modern Carrier strike group balloons while factoring in the costs of air assets and escort ships when viewed over a 50-year life cycle.

Whereas establishing a military air base also requires huge capital investments for runways, radar networks, command & control center, maintenance workshops and township to house personnel.

However, their overall lifetime costs would be relatively less when compared to the life cycle costs of a mobile carrier.

The cost efficiency depends on whether a nation requires fixed regional defense or global expeditionary power projection role.

India stands tall as a credible naval power in the Indian Ocean region and is considered as a net security provider/preferred security partner/first responder to any crisis in the region.

Another important factor for consideration is the increasing Chinese foothold in the Indian ocean.

Hence a lot would depend upon India's long term strategic vision as to 'What is the financially and militarily optimal way of countering Chinese naval power in the Indian Ocean?'

IMAGE: A C130J Super Hercules aircraft lands at the Indian Air Force's Car Nicobar airbase, May 28, 2012. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Defence/Wikimedia Commons

Conclusion

I have compared the pluses and minuses of an unsinkable aircraft carrier with a mobile aircraft carrier from all angles and is of the view that an unsinkable aircraft carrier cannot substitute a mobile aircraft carrier based on the points highlighted in the paper.

However, it can be assumed that they complement each other rather than acting as 1:1 substitute.

In that context, envisaged military facilities at the Andaman and Nicobar islands can be considered as a launch pad for long range maritime reconnaissance aircraft staging operations in support of aircraft carrier/fleet operations, as logistics hub for deployed naval ships and for intelligence gathering purposes.

The preferred approach of the Indian establishment would depend upon our long-term strategic vision on how we should position ourselves as a maritime power in the Indian Ocean region.

Commodore Venugopal Menon served in the Indian Navy for 29 years in operational roles, including commands at sea, and training and staff assignments at Naval HQ.

In addition to the staff and war courses in the Indian Navy, he underwent the executive course at the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Honolulu.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff