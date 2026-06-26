Time India Embraces China And US

India's dual pursuit of a robust strategic partnership with Washington and a pragmatic, tension-management policy with Beijing represents the essence of modern multi-alignment.

By embracing economic pragmatism, learning to compartmentalise political differences, and engaging in continuous dialogue, India can secure its borders, grow its economy, and contribute to a stable, multipolar Asian century, points out Ambassador Rajasekhar.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the SCO summit in Tianjin, China, August 31, 2025. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery/ANI Photo

Key Points India manages US trade pressures while deepening strategic cooperation across defence and technology sectors.

Japan demonstrates strategic autonomy by balancing US alliance commitments with strong China trade ties.

South Korea maintains US security guarantees while preserving indispensable economic engagement with China.

India-China relations require compartmentalisation of border tensions and economic interdependence for stability.

Multi-alignment strategy enables India to engage rival powers while maximising national economic and strategic gains.

As India skillfully navigates the transactional foreign policy of the Trump administration -- balancing aggressive US trade pressures with a deepening strategic partnership -- it finds itself managing a paradox common to many other countries, NATO allies and major Asian democracies alike.

While challenging American ties on specific issues, India continues to pursue economic agreements, Trade Deal, technology collaborations, defence and strategic cooperation.

Shouldn't a similar pragmatic approach guide it in management of relations with China, where finding stability amidst geopolitical rivalry remains paramount and could bestow great benefits? This is in no way understating the enormity of the task of dealing with China.

To understand the mechanics of this high-wire diplomacy, India can draw valuable lessons from the experiences for example of Japan and South Korea.

Both nations have long mastered the art of balancing deep, vital security alliances with the United States while maintaining massive, indispensable economic and trade ties with China.

The Japanese Paradigm: Securing the Alliance, Stabilising the Neighborhood

Japan's geopolitical reality is defined by a rather rigid security alliance with the United States, which serves as the cornerstone of its foreign policy and defense strategy.

However, this alliance has not precluded Tokyo from carefully managing its relationship with Beijing.

China remains Japan's largest trading partner, and the economic interdependency is undeniable. This is even when the bilateral relations are strained.

Tokyo's approach can be categorised as 'strategic autonomy within an alliance'.

When US policies under Donald Trump's administrations have tilted toward protectionism or demanded steep defence burden-sharing, Japan has absorbed the pressure without jeopardising the overarching strategic partnership.

Simultaneously, Japan has engaged in continuous diplomatic dialogue with China to prevent trade disputes or maritime frictions from spiraling into catastrophic economic or military conflicts.

The key is to not to lose sight of the big picture that China is an immediate neighbor, a looming superpower that simply cannot be ignored or neglected.

For New Delhi, the Japanese model offers a blueprint for navigating US trade demands and geopolitical expectations.

Just as Japan leverages its alliance with Washington while pragmatically trading with Beijing, India can continue building strategic frameworks with the US while maintaining open, regulated economic channels with China.

The objective should be to separate ideological differences and border friction from baseline economic engagement.

There is no gain saying that China is hegemonic or our Enemy number one.

We should note that China is still not reciprocating the favour that India is its enemy number one! We should thank our 'friends', for constantly reminding us that the VUCA (Vulnerable Uncertain Complex and Ambivalent) world is real and cruel and that there are few friends here, realistically speaking.

IMAGE: Modi and US President Donald Trump meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit 2026 in Evian, France, June 18, 2026. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

The South Korean Experience: Economic Pragmatism Meets Security Guarantees

Perhaps no nation has walked a tighter geopolitical rope than South Korea. Seoul relies entirely on the United States for a nuclear umbrella and security guarantees against threats from North Korea.

Geographically Seoul, the political and financial nerve centre is too close to the North Korean border to comfort.

The beautiful city is within the artillery range of the intemperate northern neighbour.

It is an open secret that North Korea draws its sustenance from China.

Yet, the South Korean manages its China account, South Korean economy is inextricably linked to the massive Chinese market, with China absorbing a significant portion of South Korea's crucial exports, ranging from semiconductors to petrochemicals.

South Korea's experience highlights the immense difficulty -- and necessity -- of compartmentalising economics and security.

When Beijing imposed severe economic retaliations against Seoul over the deployment of the US THAAD missile defense system, South Korea absorbed the economic shock but consistently refrained from severing ties with China.

Instead, Seoul navigated the crisis by diversifying its supply chains and vigorously pursuing diplomatic channels to 'de-risk' without outright "decoupling."

India, which is actively attempting to boost its domestic manufacturing capabilities and become a global supply chain hub, needs to look to South Korea's 'smart diplomacy'.

South Korea's experience demonstrates that a nation can fiercely protect its territorial sovereignty and security ties with the West, even while simultaneously treating its relationship with China as economically precious and structurally indispensable.

Applying the East Asian framework to the Indian subcontinent reveals a critical truth: Despite deep-seated border disputes, related trust deficit and geopolitical competition, the India-China friendship and economic partnership remain historically precious.

Both nations are civilisational anchors of Asia, housing a massive combined populace and driving immense global economic growth.

A hardline, binary approach -- forcing a choice between an American-led alliance and Chinese hegemony -- fails to serve India's long-term national interests.

If India is to realise its true potential as a global superpower, it must emulate the resilience seen in Tokyo and Seoul.

This means pursuing a patient, multifaceted engagement strategy with China that focuses on mutual economic benefit and stability, much like the trade agreements India continues to pursue with the United States, despite tariff disputes.

IMAGE: National Security Advisor Ajit K Doval with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of the BRICS NSAs meeting in New Delhi, June 22, 2026. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

The Indispensable Nature of the India-China Relationship

Forging a Multi-Aligned Path

Ultimately, the Japanese and South Korean experiences prove that mature democracies do not have to succumb to a zero-sum game in the modern geopolitical arena.

A nation can test and challenge its ties with global hegemons like the United States, demand fairer trade terms, and seek strategic concessions, all while patiently building a resilient global footprint.

India can better pursue this nuanced policy approach, than smaller countries given India's vast size and growing stature.

'China is Enemy number one' approach is naive, neither feasible in the light of growing bilateral trade, nor is desirable in India's overall national interest.

In fact, improved relations with China will substantially improve India's autonomy.

India's dual pursuit of a robust strategic partnership with Washington and a pragmatic, tension-management policy with Beijing represents the essence of modern multi-alignment.

By embracing economic pragmatism, learning to compartmentalise political differences, and engaging in continuous dialogue, India can secure its borders, grow its economy, and contribute to a stable, multipolar Asian century.

India has done this three decades ago, mutually agreeing to maintain peace and tranquility on the border, while pursuing areas of synergy.

Finally, as Kishore Mahbubani has succinctly put it, among India, China and the USA, whoever enjoys better relations with the other two will enjoy greater advantage.

Ambassador Rajasekhar served in the Orient and as Director East Asia at the Ministry of External Affairs.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff