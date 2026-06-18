HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » The Women Who Shaped My Life

The Women Who Shaped My Life

By BINU ALEX
4 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

June 18, 2026 11:04 IST

x

The men in my family left early. The women stayed. And somewhere in between, they made me whoever I am, notes Binu Alex.

Warm family gathering with traditional food

Kindly note that these illustrations generated using ChatGPT have been posted for representational purposes.
 

A reader of my articles Georgy Thomas asked me recently whether there are no men in my family.

Georgy Thomas @georgysthomas
Replying to @badjourno
No men in your family? I read only about wife, maternal grandmother, and wife's grandmother. Men appear to have been erased from your narrative. Must be the first matrilineal and matriarchal Syrian Christian family.

I have been thinking about that.

I have my mother.

She has a sister who lives with us.

I have my wife.

She has a sister.

No. The sister does not live with us.

I have two daughters.

I have my mother-in-law.

The men in my family left early.

One by one, before I had the chance to spend much time with any of them.

The women are still here.

And the memories with them are still here.

So @georgysthomas, this is my answer.

A cozy meal with brothers

I grew up with no women at home.

Two brothers.

That was the household.

No sisters, no aunts living in.

Not even maids.

We cooked ourselves.

Not because we loved cooking but we could not afford a maid.

Then I got married.

And everything changed.

I seem to have spent the second half of my life surrounded entirely by women.

My wife, my daughters, my mother, my mother-in-law.

Then there are mausis and buas.

You have pointed out correctly that this makes mine an almost matrilineal, matriarchal Syrian Christian family.

A fine observation.

I had not noticed it myself.

Living As A Minority

Cafe warmth and tea solitude

I have been a minority in most things, now that I think about it.

In school I was the only one who scored full marks in languages and could not manage science or mathematics.

A minority.

In college, all my friends got into one place.

I got into another.

A minority again, at least as far as the friends' group was concerned.

In government service, I was a minority in not picking up anything under the table.

Also a minority in speaking up against things that were wrong.

After 2014, I became part of a minority in the broader sense.

Christians in India.

That happened without my doing anything.

In every WhatsApp group I am in, I am the minority who speaks for the underprivileged.

And at home, as someone correctly observed, I am a minority in gender.

One man.

Several women.

Happily outvoted on most things.

Memories Of Grandmother

A family meal and sewing moments

But from my grandmother to my daughters, they all shaped me.

The food grandmother cooked when we reached home on vacations.

The dresses mausi and bua stitched -- some of which, I must say, left you uncertain whether they were meant for a boy or a girl.

We wore them anyway.

The cakes and halwas from the bakery nearby.

They had limited money.

They saved what they could.

When we came for the holidays, that money came out.

We never once asked where it came from.

They took vegetables to the market.

Hens and eggs.

Rubber plantation leftovers.

Whatever they had.

They got some money for it and kept it aside.

For when we arrived.

The nearby bakeries did good business from that money.

Friends Filled The Void

Letters across generations: a heartfelt exchange

As far as men are concerned, my maternal grandfather passed away early.

I never really knew him closely.

With my paternal grandfather I exchanged inland letters almost every week. I wish I had kept those letters.

He also passed away before we could spend proper time together.

My father was posted far away.

We visited when we could, both sides.

It was occasional.

Distance does something to a relationship.

It makes it smaller, slowly.

Friends filled what was left.

Right from nursery, some of them are still with me today.

That is a long time to know someone.

Women Who Shaped Me

A family honoring tradition together

The men in my family left early.

The women stayed.

And somewhere in between, they made me whoever I am.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

BINU ALEX

RELATED STORIES

The Flight Had Landed. Where Had My Mother Gone?
The Flight Had Landed. Where Had My Mother Gone?
'My Mother Never Allowed Hardships To Define Her'
'My Mother Never Allowed Hardships To Define Her'
'I Don't Want To Be Like My Mother'
'I Don't Want To Be Like My Mother'
'Who Needs Superman When I've Got You?'
'Who Needs Superman When I've Got You?'
Must See: The INSPIRING Mother Of An Autistic Child
Must See: The INSPIRING Mother Of An Autistic Child

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

From Rice To Rolls: 6 Types Of Homemade Sushi

webstory image 2

Fend Off Ageing: 7 Secrets To Keep Your Skin Young

webstory image 3

8 Most Fascinating Barbie Dolls Ever

VIDEOS

WATCH: Kajol Strikes Stunning Poses, Wins Hearts Instantly1:08

WATCH: Kajol Strikes Stunning Poses, Wins Hearts Instantly

Moment Trump signs US-Iran agreement at Palace of Versailles0:35

Moment Trump signs US-Iran agreement at Palace of Versailles

Lord Shiva-Themed International Cricket Stadium Nears Grand Opening4:35

Lord Shiva-Themed International Cricket Stadium Nears...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO