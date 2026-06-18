The Women Who Shaped My Life

The men in my family left early. The women stayed. And somewhere in between, they made me whoever I am, notes Binu Alex.

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A reader of my articles Georgy Thomas asked me recently whether there are no men in my family.

Georgy Thomas @georgysthomas Replying to @badjourno No men in your family? I read only about wife, maternal grandmother, and wife's grandmother. Men appear to have been erased from your narrative. Must be the first matrilineal and matriarchal Syrian Christian family.

I have been thinking about that.

I have my mother.

She has a sister who lives with us.

I have my wife.

She has a sister.

No. The sister does not live with us.

I have two daughters.

I have my mother-in-law.

The men in my family left early.

One by one, before I had the chance to spend much time with any of them.

The women are still here.

And the memories with them are still here.

So @georgysthomas, this is my answer.

I grew up with no women at home.

Two brothers.

That was the household.

No sisters, no aunts living in.

Not even maids.

We cooked ourselves.

Not because we loved cooking but we could not afford a maid.

Then I got married.

And everything changed.

I seem to have spent the second half of my life surrounded entirely by women.

My wife, my daughters, my mother, my mother-in-law.

Then there are mausis and buas.

You have pointed out correctly that this makes mine an almost matrilineal, matriarchal Syrian Christian family.

A fine observation.

I had not noticed it myself.

Living As A Minority

I have been a minority in most things, now that I think about it.

In school I was the only one who scored full marks in languages and could not manage science or mathematics.

A minority.

In college, all my friends got into one place.

I got into another.

A minority again, at least as far as the friends' group was concerned.

In government service, I was a minority in not picking up anything under the table.

Also a minority in speaking up against things that were wrong.

After 2014, I became part of a minority in the broader sense.

Christians in India.

That happened without my doing anything.

In every WhatsApp group I am in, I am the minority who speaks for the underprivileged.

And at home, as someone correctly observed, I am a minority in gender.

One man.

Several women.

Happily outvoted on most things.

Memories Of Grandmother

But from my grandmother to my daughters, they all shaped me.

The food grandmother cooked when we reached home on vacations.

The dresses mausi and bua stitched -- some of which, I must say, left you uncertain whether they were meant for a boy or a girl.

We wore them anyway.

The cakes and halwas from the bakery nearby.

They had limited money.

They saved what they could.

When we came for the holidays, that money came out.

We never once asked where it came from.

They took vegetables to the market.

Hens and eggs.

Rubber plantation leftovers.

Whatever they had.

They got some money for it and kept it aside.

For when we arrived.

The nearby bakeries did good business from that money.

Friends Filled The Void

As far as men are concerned, my maternal grandfather passed away early.

I never really knew him closely.

With my paternal grandfather I exchanged inland letters almost every week. I wish I had kept those letters.

He also passed away before we could spend proper time together.

My father was posted far away.

We visited when we could, both sides.

It was occasional.

Distance does something to a relationship.

It makes it smaller, slowly.

Friends filled what was left.

Right from nursery, some of them are still with me today.

That is a long time to know someone.

Women Who Shaped Me

The men in my family left early.

The women stayed.

And somewhere in between, they made me whoever I am.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff