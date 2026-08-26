The Taj's Hidden Story Is India's Wealth

In many ways, 17th century India occupied a position in the global economy comparable to that of the United States today.

Just as millions of people now look towards America because of its economic opportunities, merchants, adventurers and trading companies once looked towards India.

Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

The Taj Mahal has once again found itself in the headlines, this time because of judicial proceedings surrounding competing historical claims.

While the legal process will take its own course, the renewed public attention presents an opportunity to look at the Taj from an entirely different perspective.

For generations, the monument has been celebrated as the ultimate symbol of love, an architectural masterpiece built by the Mughal emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his wife Mumtaz Mahal.

That narrative is familiar and deeply embedded in popular imagination.

However, there is another equally compelling way to understand the Taj Mahal, one that tells us far more about India's place in the world during the seventeenth century.

That perspective is economics.

Key Points The Taj Mahal represents not only love and architecture but also the immense economic strength of seventeenth-century India.

Its construction mobilised thousands of workers, extensive trade networks and sophisticated logistics across India and beyond.

Economic historians estimate India accounted for roughly 24 per cent of global GDP during the Mughal period.

India's thriving agriculture, textiles, manufacturing and international trade generated the surplus that enabled monumental construction projects.

The Taj Mahal remains a reminder that enduring national achievements are ultimately built upon sustained economic prosperity.

IMAGE: Tourists throng the Taj Mahal ticket booth. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Taj Mahal Economy

Monuments are often interpreted through the emotions they evoke, but they are, above all, products of the societies that build them.

Every great monument represents an extraordinary mobilisation of labour, materials, skills, technology and finance.

The Taj Mahal is no exception.

It was not merely an expression of imperial affection.

It was a demonstration of economic power.

It stood as a visible proclamation that India possessed the wealth, productive capacity and administrative sophistication necessary to undertake one of the most ambitious construction projects in human history.

The construction of the Taj Mahal began in 1632 and continued for more than two decades.

Contemporary and later accounts suggest that approximately 20,000 artisans, craftsmen and labourers worked on the project.

Marble was transported from Makrana in Rajasthan, over 300 kilometres away, while precious and semi-precious stones arrived from various parts of India and beyond.

Jasper came from Punjab, jade from Central Asia, turquoise from Persia, lapis lazuli from Afghanistan and sapphires from Sri Lanka.

The logistics involved in transporting these materials in the seventeenth century required a highly organised state supported by extensive commercial networks.

The monument itself became a showcase of India's economic ecosystem.

Thousands of stone-cutters, masons, calligraphers, inlay artists, metal workers, carpenters and engineers found employment over several decades.

Supporting them were transporters, merchants, quarry workers, food suppliers and countless others whose livelihoods depended upon the project.

In modern economic terms, the Taj Mahal generated extensive backward and forward linkages across multiple sectors.

It was not simply a building; it was a massive economic enterprise.

IMAGE: Tourists queue up to see the Taj Mahal. Photograph: Video Grab/ANI Photo

Mughal India Wealth

Such an undertaking naturally raises a fundamental question. How could Shah Jahan afford it?

The answer lies not merely in imperial extravagance but in the remarkable strength of the Indian economy during that period.

Economic historian Angus Maddison estimates that around 17th century, India accounted for approximately 24 per cent of global GDP, making it one of the world's two largest economies alongside China.

When the Taj Mahal was under construction, India remained one of the richest regions on earth in terms of per capita income.

This was not an isolated achievement of the Mughal Empire.

Rather, it reflected centuries of accumulated agricultural productivity, thriving urban centres, flourishing manufacturing industries and vibrant international trade.

India's prosperity rested upon a remarkably diversified economy.

Agriculture produced significant surpluses, sustaining one of the largest populations in the world.

Textile manufacturing, particularly cotton and silk fabrics, dominated global markets.

Indian muslin, calicoes and printed cottons became luxury products across Europe, West Asia and Southeast Asia.

Indian steel, shipbuilding, indigo, spices, sugar and handicrafts enjoyed similar international demand.

IMAGE: Workers perform conservation works on the main dome of the Taj Mahal. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Trade Networks

Equally significant was India's high level of urbanisation and commercial sophistication.

Cities such as Agra, Delhi, Lahore, Surat, Masulipatnam and Dacca were among the largest and most prosperous urban centres of their time.

Surat emerged as one of the world's busiest ports, linking India with the Persian Gulf, the Red Sea, East Africa and Europe.

Merchants developed sophisticated systems of credit, insurance and bills of exchange long before such financial instruments became widespread in Europe.

Recent economic research has also challenged the long-held assumption that pre-industrial societies were uniformly poor.

Studies by economic historians such as Stephen Broadberry and Bishnupriya Gupta suggest that parts of Mughal India enjoyed relatively high real wages and living standards compared with many contemporary European regions.

While income levels naturally varied across occupations and regions, India's productive economy generated substantial prosperity by the standards of the seventeenth century.

The empire's enormous land revenue, estimated to be among the highest in the world, provided the fiscal foundation that enabled ambitious public works, military campaigns and monumental architecture.

Global GDP History

It is therefore more accurate to view the Taj Mahal as the outcome of economic surplus.

Great monuments cannot be built by impoverished societies.

They require sustained productivity over decades.

They require governments capable of collecting revenue, maintaining internal security, supporting commerce and mobilising skilled labour.

The Taj was possible because India possessed all these attributes.

Indeed, India's wealth had already shaped world history long before Shah Jahan.

For centuries, India occupied a central position in global trade.

Roman gold flowed into India in exchange for spices, textiles and luxury goods.

Arab merchants dominated Indian Ocean commerce, carrying Indian products westwards.

By the fifteenth century, however, the rise of the Ottoman Empire increased European dependence upon intermediaries controlling traditional land routes to Asia.

The European Age of Exploration was fundamentally an economic mission, for a direct sea route to India.

Christopher Columbus sailed westward believing he could reach India's markets.

Vasco da Gama sailed around Africa precisely to establish direct maritime access to India's wealth.

Neither expedition was motivated by curiosity alone.

They represented attempts to bypass Ottoman-controlled trade networks and gain direct access to the world's richest commercial markets.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Economic Power Symbol

In many ways, seventeenth-century India occupied a position in the global economy comparable to that of the United States today.

Just as millions of people now look towards America because of its economic opportunities, merchants, adventurers and trading companies once looked towards India.

Wealth attracted capital.

Prosperity attracted migrants.

Commercial opportunities drew investors from distant lands.

The Dutch, Portuguese, English and French did not travel thousands of kilometres because India was poor.

They came because it was among the richest economies in the world.

The Taj Mahal stood at the centre of this prosperous civilisation.

It embodied not merely Mughal architectural excellence but the productive capacity of an economy that financed such monumental achievements.

The reactions of early European visitors reveal the profound impression it created.

The French traveller Jean-Baptiste Tavernier, who visited India several times during the seventeenth century, marvelled at both the magnificence of the monument and the extraordinary resources devoted to its construction.

François Bernier admired the grandeur of the Mughal court and repeatedly commented upon the immense wealth concentrated within the empire.

Later British officials, soldiers and travellers expressed similar astonishment.

Lord Curzon would eventually oversee its restoration during the colonial period, recognising its unmatched architectural significance.

Earlier visitors often described the Taj as surpassing anything they had encountered in Europe.

Therefore, for them, the Taj represented an economic strength and opportunity.

Ironically, the centuries following the Taj's completion witnessed a dramatic reversal.

As colonial rule expanded, India's share of global GDP steadily declined.

By the time of independence in 1947, India's contribution to world output had fallen to roughly 4 per cent, reflecting two centuries of economic stagnation and deindustrialisation under colonial rule.

Viewing the Taj Mahal through the lens of economics, therefore, enriches its significance.

It remains an extraordinary architectural masterpiece and an enduring symbol of love.

Yet it is also tangible evidence of India's historical economic stature.

History often becomes richer when we examine familiar landmarks through unfamiliar frameworks.

Architecture tells one story, politics another and culture yet another.

Economics, however, often reveals the foundations upon which all the others rest.

The Taj Mahal deserves to be remembered not only as a marvel of architecture or as a testament to personal grief, but also as a monument to India's economic strength at the height of its global influence.

Perhaps that is the most relevant lesson today.

As India seeks once again to become a leading economic power, the Taj Mahal serves as a reminder that national greatness has always rested upon economic vitality.

Long before it became the world's most recognised symbol of love, it was, quite simply, the visible expression of a civilisation wealthy enough to imagine it, skilled enough to build it and prosperous enough to sustain it.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff