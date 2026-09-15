The Long Road To Viksit Bharat

The question for the next 20 years is not whether India can become a $5 trillion or $10 trillion economy.

Those are attractive targets, but the real question is whether India can create enough productive jobs, educate its children properly, make its cities liveable, and give hundreds of millions of people a substantially better life, asserts Ramesh Menon.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the nation on Independence Day, August 15, 2026. Photograph: Altaf Hussain/Reuters

Key Points When a government can informally brand its critics as ideological insurgents, it does not need a law to chill scrutiny; The label does the job.

Seventy-nine years is long enough for a nation to stop struggling as a developing nation and to build roads that last more than a few weeks.

The education system doesn't just fail to teach. It produces credentials that too often don't translate into a livelihood.

On India's 79th Independence Day, a grand ceremony was held at the Red Fort in New Delhi, with the Tricolour fluttering in the early-morning breeze.

As Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi took the stage, a thunderous 21-gun salute boomed, and, in a historic first, Vande Mataram was sung before the National Anthem.

Modi spoke for 75 minutes on a roadmap to Viksit Bharat, in which he envisaged India becoming a developed country by 2047.

But that attracted little media attention, as his remark about the danger posed by Dimagi Naxals, whom he said use their intellect to manipulate public policy and stoke societal discord, has to be watched and dreaded.

Was he referring to the educated public, who have begun asking uncomfortable questions and demanding accountability?

It was not a casual remark. It was intended to cast them as enemies of the State.

When a government can informally brand its critics as ideological insurgents, it does not need a law to chill scrutiny; The label does the job.

It explains why a media ranked 157th in the world remains cautious and afraid to speak the truth.

It explains why roads that crumble weeks after opening face no consequences for those who overlooked their construction.

It explains why the people asking why the schools don't function the way they should, why jobs don't exist, and why the voter rolls keep losing names can be dismissed not as citizens doing their job, but as a mentality to be managed.

While the nation proudly looked up at the Tricolour fluttering, the so-called Dimagi Naxals were pondering what eight decades of freedom meant, where this country has reached, and where it could have reached had we had better politicians who looked beyond elections and power.

They thought about the rampant corruption, poor governance, lopsided policies, and narrow political agendas that thrived on hatred and discrimination.

They remembered Modi's 2013 speeches ahead of the 2014 parliamentary elections, in which he said, 'Na khaoonga na khane doonga' (he would not be corrupt and would not allow anyone else to be corrupt). It sounded like music to voters fed up with corruption across all areas of governance.

The drumroll of Independence Day has died down. Now, let us look into the mirror. It is not a pretty picture.

There were simply too many anachronisms and contradictions for the ordinary Indian to grapple with on a day-to-day basis.

This would not have been the case if we had politics that put the country first, rather than a narrow focus on grabbing power, manipulating elections, and engaging in corruption and unconstitutional practices.

IMAGE: The Cockroach Janta Party protest near Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

India's Tough Start

Yes, India inherited a very difficult starting point. In 1947, there was no food for its 340 million people. Poverty was rampant. Literacy stood at around 18 per cent. Life expectancy was about 32 years. There was no modern industrial base. It also had to contend with the wounds of Partition, which had enormous human and economic consequences.

Despite bad politics, election after election, India whipped up a Green Revolution that made it a surplus foodgrain country.

ISRO became one of the world's most capable space agencies. India went on to develop a civilian nuclear programme despite years of international restrictions.

Pharmaceuticals have been a major success, with India earning the nickname 'Pharmacy of the World.'

Information technology and software services have transformed India into a global technology hub, supplying talent to the rest of the world.

The foray into digital payments drew the world's attention and prompted imitation. The scale and resilience of Indian entrepreneurship have been remarkable.

All these achievements struck the Dimagi Naxals, but they had pressing concerns about the state of democracy, press freedom, the politics of hate, rising casteism and communalism, the collapse of democratic institutions, and the future of India, which will affect them and their children.

IMAGE: Potholes on Mumbai-Ahmedabad National Highway No. 8 near Vasai, a township near Mumbai. Photograph: ANI Photo

Potholes On The Road To Viksit Bharat

Shortly after Modi inaugurated the 210 km Delhi-Dehradun Expressway, potholes began to appear. Some were so deep that vehicles that fell into them had bent rims.

It was built at a cost of Rs 12,000 crore (Rs 120 billion) and was touted as an engineering marvel. But it could not survive even three months, as the first rain revealed how mediocre the construction was.

The Kanpur-Lucknow Expressway, built at a cost of Rs 36,000 crore (Rs 360 billion), caved in weeks after opening when it rained.

As the videos went viral, authorities rushed in to repair it, but because the road was wet, they used industrial fans to dry it, prompting dozens of videos on Instagram and sarcastic comments.

There is a pattern here. Numerous such constructions, built with taxpayers' money, are collapsing or threatening to do so at any time.

In all these cases, contractors were cutting corners to increase their profits and even skipping the mandatory laboratory tests before handing them over to the government. These roads are a scandal in themselves. If investigated, corruption will be the sole reason.

IMAGE: Volunteers pick garbage at Mumbai's Juhu beach as part of a beach cleaning campaign. Photograph: ANI Photo

India Losing The Race

Seventy-nine years is long enough for a nation to stop struggling as a developing nation and to build roads that last more than a few weeks.

After Independence Day, it was difficult for Dimagi Naxals not to compare India with other younger nations that have performed much better.

Consider these countries, which were much younger: Singapore, South Korea, Botswana, the United Arab Emirates, Mauritius, Malaysia, and Vietnam. China began its economic transformation only in 1978. India and South Korea became independent at almost the same time, so why did their development trajectories diverge so widely?

They built competent State institutions, invested heavily in education and human capital, and remained outward-looking, integrated into global trade rather than suspicious of it.

South Korea was desperately poor in the mid-1940s and devastated by war. Yet within 60 years, it had become a major industrial hub, home to companies such as Samsung, Hyundai and LG.

Botswana was very poor when it gained independence in 1966. It managed its mineral resources well and invested in institutions, infrastructure, education, and healthcare. The World Bank said it transformed one of the poorest nations into an upper-middle-income country.

Mauritius had only sugar, but after independence in 1968 it diversified into manufacturing, textiles, financial services and tourism.

The United Arab Emirates, formed in 1971, developed Dubai and Abu Dhabi into major centres of global commerce, aviation, finance, logistics, real estate, shipping and tourism.

Vietnam remained devastated and impoverished after decades of war. Its Doi Moi reforms of 1986 opened the economy to trade and private enterprise. Global manufacturers seeking to diversify away from China found in Vietnam cheap, disciplined labour and single-minded government support. Vietnam is now one of the fastest-growing exporters in Asia.

The People's Republic of China was established in 1949. It remained poor for decades, but after 1978 it transformed itself into an industrial and economic giant that will one day dominate the world.

Failed Opportunities

India failed to convert its enormous advantages into broad-based prosperity as quickly as it could have. It missed many opportunities.

In its early years, India distrusted the entrepreneur. For decades, the Indian businessman was viewed with suspicion. The Licence Raj made it extremely difficult to start, expand or diversify a business.

China eventually unleashed its entrepreneurs; South Korea created industrial champions; Singapore actively courted global capital and business, whereas India spent decades regulating scarcity.

A major failure was the inability to create sufficient manufacturing jobs. India had the people. It had a huge domestic market. It had an enormous pool of potential workers. Yet it never became the manufacturing powerhouse it could have been. This failure is directly linked to India's poverty.

A poor country cannot become prosperous merely by producing software engineers and financial analysts. It needs millions of productive jobs for people with modest levels of education.

But the real test is the quality of education available to the average Indian child.

Most importantly, India was slow to reform. 1991 was a watershed. India became independent in 1947, but it took 44 years to implement the fundamental economic changes that transformed the economy's direction. It remained on the wrong path for far too long.

The IITs are magnificent. ISRO is magnificent. India's doctors, engineers, scientists and entrepreneurs have achieved extraordinary feats.

India created islands of excellence in a sea of mediocrity.

India also allowed its cities to become dysfunctional, an often-overlooked reason for its slower development. Look at Seoul, Singapore, Shanghai, Shenzhen, and Dubai. Then look at Mumbai, Delhi, and Bengaluru.

Though UPI, digital public infrastructure, highways, airports, telecommunications, manufacturing, startups, renewable energy, electronics and the enormous expansion of the formal economy show that something has changed, the unfinished business is enormous for a late starter.

IMAGE: A giant Tiranga during Independence Day celebrations at Indira Bhawan in New Delhi, August 15, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo/Neeraj

Damaged Education System

Anyone who cares about India's future should be incensed by the rot in its education system. If Cockroach Janta Party activists, mostly students, are travelling from village to village and city to city to audit government schools, it is because they have experienced this rot first-hand.

Parliament was told that India has lost more than 93,000 government schools over the past decade, with around 25 schools closing every day.

More than 65,000 of those that remain have fewer than 10 students, and they are concentrated in some of the poorest districts of West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, where the presence of a nearby school can determine whether a child studies at all.

Many schools still lack teachers, toilets, drinking water and even proper roofs, conditions that would not be tolerated for a day in the schools to which the country's elite send their children.

Then there is the more troubling assault on the curriculum. NCERT removed the entire chapter on the Mughal courts from the Class 12 history textbook and deleted the passage on the 2002 Gujarat riots from the political science textbook.

References to the Babri Masjid demolition were deleted or rewritten, while discussions of Dalit movements and the Naxalite insurgency were substantially trimmed. Even science was not spared, with sections on the periodic table and evolution removed from the rationalised syllabus.

Will students learn to think critically if they are denied access to uncomfortable facts?

Youth Looks Outside India

If someone tells you the number of Indian students going abroad has fallen for three consecutive years, from 9.08 lakh in 2023 to 6.26 lakh in 2025, don't assume it is because India has become their preferred destination. Trump's visa crackdown has played a major role.

More than a million Indians have renounced their citizenship since 2019, with more than 200,000 renouncing each year since 2022. The brightest are leaving in search of better opportunities elsewhere. Many more would have left had traditional destinations not tightened their immigration rules.

Dimagi Naxals ask: Why are they leaving Viksit Bharat? India isn't simply haemorrhaging its youth. It is also failing to make staying attractive, even as leaving becomes harder as the UK, the US, Canada, and others tighten immigration rules.

The Plight Of The Educated Unemployed

Among 15 to 29 year olds, youth unemployment stood at 16.2 per cent in June 2026, up from 13.8 per cent in April 2025. Female youth unemployment was around 20.7 per cent, compared with 14.6 per cent among young men.

The disturbing point is that unemployment is higher among the educated. One widely cited figure shows that graduates make up 67 per cent of unemployed young people. The education system doesn't just fail to teach. It produces credentials that too often don't translate into a livelihood.

IMAGE: Booth level officers sort enumeration forms during the door-to-door special intensive revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and voter enumeration drive in Nagpur. Photograph: ANI Photo

Voter Roll Deletions Destroyed Trust

The Special Intensive Revision has deleted more than 5 crore (50 million) names across 12 states in its second phase alone, with West Bengal losing 58 lakh (5.8 million) names ahead of its election. Uttar Pradesh's draft roll is missing 2.89 crore (28.9 million) names, nearly 19 per cent of the existing list.

The Election Commission says this is routine cleaning of deceased, duplicate and migrated voters. Opposition parties and independent researchers in Bengal say the process was rushed, non-transparent and disproportionately affected Muslims, migrants and the poor.

In February 2026, the Supreme Court labelled this a 'culture of freebies' and questioned how revenue-deficit states could continue to afford it. The irony is that Modi himself coined 'revdi culture' in 2022 to attack the practice, only for his party-led NDA to roll out a Rs 7,500 crore (Rs 75 billion) women's scheme ahead of the Bihar election.

This isn't one party's failing. The Congress, AAP, TMC, BJP and now the new TVK in Tamil Nadu all do it, without guilt. All states that have embraced freebies to win elections are struggling with huge debts.

Press Freedom And Government Dependency

India fell to 157th among 180 countries in the 2026 World Press Freedom Index, six places below its 2025 ranking, and is in the 'very serious' category. It ranks below Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Pakistan among its neighbours.

The question for the next 20 years is not whether India can become a $5 trillion or $10 trillion economy. Those are attractive targets, but the real question is whether India can create enough productive jobs, educate its children properly, make its cities liveable, and give hundreds of millions of people a substantially better life.

Ramesh Menon has written seven books and is an award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker, and educator. He is the author of Modi Demystified - The Making of a Prime Minister.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff