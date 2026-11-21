How a determined new recruit, unburdened by career ambitions, exposed and dismantled a long-standing bribery scheme involving employee transfers within a government department.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

I was new. It took me less than a month to learn that a government job can be terminally boring.

It took a little longer to learn the other thing. A low-level official with a stubborn streak can cause a great deal of trouble.

You don't need a high rank for this. You only need to not care about your promotion. Or about what your officer writes in your dossier.

I didn't care. I knew I wouldn't last until my first promotion anyway. I was waiting for a newspaper job to open up.

That made me dangerous. A man with one foot out of the door doesn't fear the door.

Key Points A new government employee, unafraid of repercussions, discovers a backlog of two-year-old transfer applications intentionally hidden to facilitate bribery.

Senior officials were manipulating the system, demanding 'going rates' for transfers and suppressing applications from those unwilling to pay.

The incident highlights how individual integrity can challenge entrenched corrupt practices within bureaucratic systems.

Unmasking Bureaucratic Fictions

Government departments run on a certain kind of fiction. Every number that went up the chain was a little bit made up.

Take the Budget and Statistics section. It reported the whole department's revenue to the Central Board of Direct Taxes. They in turn reported to the finance ministry.

If we were short of the target, officers would press the big taxpayers for advance tax. The quarter looked wonderful.

Later, it was all adjusted quietly. The annual revenue didn't grow by one rupee. But the figure went to Parliament and everyone nodded.

Today, big accounting firms do this with software. In those days, two officials did it with a calculator and a pencil. The pencil was better looked after.

In those days nobody asked if you order computer peripherals.

So everyone bought whatever they liked under the head of computers.

Some bought hot water boilers. Some bought cushions, chairs and tables. One man even bought Samosas.

The bill arrived as Computer Accessories.

The Comptroller and Auditor General was supposed to check all this. An audit usually meant a pleasant trip to a hill station. I doubt anyone looked at a single voucher.

Everything is digital now. Maybe the gaps have closed. Or maybe the loopholes just got software updates.

We Indians are very good at finding the gaps in any system. We should get a medal for it.

Challenging The 'Procedure'

Then there was the golden rule of the office. The new note sheet.

Every new point had to begin on a fresh sheet of paper. I was told this was 'procedure'.

It wasn't. If you wrote an inconvenient truth, a senior could pull out that one sheet and put in a lie he liked better. Nobody would know.

I refused. I began my notes right below the previous one, on the same page.

This made me very unpopular. Nobody said so. They just stopped offering me their snack.

The Hidden Drawer And The 'Vanished' Applications

The real trouble started when a colleague went on maternity leave. I was given her desk.

It was an old iron table with a drawer that never shut properly. It looked like it had survived a flood and then a war.

I didn't know where to begin. So I came in on a Saturday, a holiday, to clean it out.

By noon I was knee-deep in dust and old paper. Colleagues thought I had lost my mind. They were partly right.

By nine at night, I found them. At the very bottom, like ruins in a museum, lay a pile of transfer applications.

Some were two years old. They had been treated like rubbish.

On Monday morning, I showed them to my supervisor. He was one of the good ones.

He didn't look surprised. He said the applications had 'mysteriously vanished'.

I called the applicants. They were stunned. All this time they had been told the same thing. 'Pending, pending'.

All this time, their juniors were getting the transfers they wanted. Nobody could explain it.

These were people who only wanted to go home to their families in Surat, in Rajkot, in Baroda or just come back to Ahmedabad. That was the whole crime.

I wrote up the file. Seniority first, then the date of application. Simple.

And my note began exactly where the last one ended. No sheet to rip out this time.

The Bribery Attempt And The Breakthrough

Just before I submitted it, the most senior man in our section came over. I won't name him. He is probably a grandfather now, and a respected one.

He put a hand on my shoulder. He said let's have some tea at the canteen.

He paid for the tea. He asked about my family. He praised my handwriting, my language.

Then came the pitch.

Those applications belonged to people who wouldn't pay the going rate, he said. Leave the papers where they are. Sooner or later, they will pay.

'And you will get your share, of course.'

'Look, kid,' he said. 'You're new. You're sitting in somebody else' chair. Why upset the system? Just leave it.'

So that explained the drawer. If an inquiry ever came, the files had only been 'misplaced'.

I was furious. Not only because of the bribes. He thought he could order me to do his dirty work.

I didn't even know the applicants. But my ego was bruised, and a bruised ego can do wonders for a man's courage.

I went back to my supervisor. I asked him quietly if I should just go ahead and take the risk.

He smiled. 'Maza aavshe.' It will be fun.

The next day, I made the file bulletproof. Every date, every rule, every reference. He countersigned it.

I sent it up to the head officer.

Ten minutes later, I was called into his cabin. He was angry. Why were these files held up? Who was responsible?

He had no idea. A whole little business was running outside his door, and he had never heard it.

He signed the transfer orders on the spot. We faxed them to the regional offices before the day was over.

The canteen man and his friends were not pleased. I was now the over-smart kid who needed to be taught a lesson.

A few days later, the applicants came to see me before leaving for their new posts. They couldn't afford the bribe, so they had given up hope.

They thought it was a miracle. I told them it was a drawer.

It felt good to break a rule to fix something. Looking back, that drawer was only a warm-up.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff