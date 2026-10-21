The Art Of Doing Nothing At Work

Some lessons about patience are taught not by monks or teachers, but by government offices, one slow afternoon at a time, reveals Binu Alex.

Illustrations: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points A young recruit joins a government office in Ahmedabad in February 1993 and encounters unfamiliar procedures and workplace traditions.

His first assignment takes two hours, but a colleague warns him that finishing early could invite more work.

File numbering, paperwork and note sheets reveal bureaucratic practices that often prioritise tradition over efficiency and clarity.

A chronically late employee, nicknamed Champak Lal, becomes the centre of a memorable encounter involving attendance and retirement rules.

A Friday, February 1993. My first day in a government job.

I had a head full of questions. Would this Ahmedabad posting hold? Could I survive an office this size? I had no answers. To use a jargon, I just had a shirt that was too stiff and shoes that were too new.

My file hadn't arrived yet. Some paperwork was stuck somewhere. So they parked me temporarily in the establishment division. You can call it HR Section in modern corporate wordings.

I got a quick tour and a spare chair. No table.

The room had its own pulse. Three typewriters clattered away like a tabla ensemble that never took a break. Green iron almirahs groaned open and slammed shut all day. Underneath it all, a low murmur, occasionally cut by someone shouting across the room for no clear reason.

They gave me my first task. Make a list of people applying for transfers within the state.

I finished it in two hours. I felt rather pleased with myself. I walked over and handed it to my supervisor.

A young woman at the next desk leaned in.

She told me, quite seriously, that I should have stretched that job out for a week. Finish it today, she said, and they will simply hand you more work tomorrow. I sat there a little stunned. Speed, it turned out, was not a virtue here. It was a trap.

Within a few hours, I understood something about how government offices actually run.

Every file has its own language. A paper arrives, and it becomes a PUC. Paper Under Consideration. Attached to it is the note sheet, a long strip of continuous paper where every word written becomes permanent, official, and impossible to take back.

Nobody told me why files had numbers. I assumed it was to find them.

Apparently that was the idea. The numbers were meant to identify each file quickly. In practice they did the opposite.

Take an example. Suppose Shah Rukh Khan applies for a transfer from Surendranagar to Ahmedabad. His file would be numbered CC/Est/Transfer/UDC/Internal/Surendranagar/Shahrukhkhan.

That is not a number. That is a short biography with slashes.

Two Shah Rukh Khans in the same office, and the clerk would have to guess which one he was holding. Unique, it was not.

Years later, I managed to change this system. I am told it is still in use somewhere, which is more than I can say for most of my other reforms.

But that is a rant for another day.

A file may be lost in any office, but a number was never meant to help find it.

My next job was simple enough on paper. Summarise a PUC for the reporting officer. Get a list of Class IV applicants from the employment exchange.

I opened the file. There was nothing inside. Just a date and one line. PUC for perusal. That was it.

My supervisor saw the confusion on my face and explained the real system. Nobody writes anything down. You carry the file to the officer and explain it out loud. I asked why we even bother keeping note sheets then.

He said it was tradition. And people like me, he added, were there to keep the tradition alive.

I have always been a quiet observer of people. It served me well later, in feature writing. Let me tell you about a few of the people I spent the next ten years with.

My First Day In A Government Office

One man I met that very first day had Bombay running through his veins. Within minutes of meeting me, he offered to sort anything out for me in that city, any time I needed it.

Years later, when the actor Cochin Haneefa performed his famous 'Dharavi, Dharavi' routine, this man came straight to mind.

Then there was the canteen worker. Over the years, he served me more tea, food, and small kindnesses than most relatives manage in a lifetime. Cancer took him a few years ago.

I had a habit of arriving fifteen minutes early. On my first day, I walked in at 9:30 in the morning. The building was completely empty. I actually asked the security guard if a sudden holiday had been declared. I sat alone in that room for a full hour before anyone else turned up.

The last man to arrive that day walked in at 12:30 in the afternoon. Every single day, without fail. He would settle at his desk, open a children's magazine, and leave by 4:30. Official closing time was 6:15. I'll call him Champak Lal, because his real name deserves some mercy.

Years later, an officer asked Champak for some files around 10:30 in the morning. Champak strolled in with them at 1:00 in the afternoon.

Why are you late, the officer asked.

Champak looked genuinely puzzled. He said he wasn't late at all. He always arrived at 12:30. He lived far away, he explained, and his doctor had strictly advised him to eat a hot lunch before travelling. Getting up right after a heavy meal was simply not good for the body.

I promise you, I am not adding any masala to this story. I was standing right there. Every word of it is true.

Half the characters we see in films, I suspect, were first spotted in a government corridor.

Champak stood there smiling, entirely at ease. The officer, an IRS man, took this in calmly and asked what time he usually left for the day.

Around 4:30 or 5, Champak said. Any later, and there was no chance of a seat on the bus.

Where do you live, the officer asked. Paldi, Champak said.

I nearly laughed out loud. Paldi is not even five kilometres from that office.

The room went silent for what felt like half a minute. It was the kind of silence that comes right before something breaks. I genuinely expected the officer to lose his temper.

Instead, he smiled wider. He told Champak it was a great honour that he had chosen to visit the office at all. The government, he said, owed him a debt of gratitude. Then he asked, quite gently, if Champak knew the official office hours.

Champak nodded.

How many years until retirement, the officer asked. Five, Champak said.

Had he ever heard of Section 56(J)? Champak had not. The officer looked at me. I nodded. I had only been there a few months, and even I knew that one.

The Day Section 56(j) Silenced Champak

Twenty years before I joined, a Chief Commissioner named Patwardhan kept noticing the same man loitering in the lobby every time he stepped out of his room.

After three months of this, he finally stopped him and asked if he actually worked there. The man said he was just going for tea.

Patwardhan invoked Section 56(j) and terminated him that same day, six years short of retirement. That story never really left the building.

Long after Patwardhan had gone home, people still waited in their rooms before daring to step out, sometimes till midnight. I knew the story because my supervisor had told it to me on day one.

The officer turned back to Champak. Still smiling warmly, he explained that Section 56(j) was really a special reward, reserved for exceptional employees. He offered to arrange it for him right there.

All the colour left Champak's face.

For years, he had reported to a mild officer who never asked hard questions. Now he was staring at a man offering to end his career with a smile still on his lips.

Champak broke first. He looked at the floor and said he would start coming on time from now on. The doctor's hot lunch, the crowded bus, all of it was suddenly forgotten.

The next morning, I walked in at my usual early hour. Champak was already there.

I never saw that children's magazine in his hands again.

But that was all still ahead of me. On that first day, I was just a confused young man in stiff new shoes, having finished a week's worth of work in two hours, waiting to find out how the rest of my life would go.

Some lessons about patience are taught not by monks or teachers, but by government offices, one slow afternoon at a time.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff