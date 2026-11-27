The question is not whether Parliament should have 543, 785 or 850 members.

The more fundamental question is whether the people of India are getting value for the enormous public expenditure incurred in maintaining their elected representatives, asserts Sudhir Bisht.

Photograph: Sansad TV/ANI video grab

Key Points The government is considering two scenarios for the women's reservation bill: clubbing it with delimitation to expand Lok Sabha to 850 seats, or passing a standalone amendment for 33% women's quota within existing 543 seats by 2029.

Clubbing women's reservation with delimitation in April 2026 aimed to mitigate resistance from incumbent male politicians by ensuring more seats would still be available for them even with the quota.

The proposed expansion of Lok Sabha to 850 seats is debated, with arguments for increased representation due to population growth countered by the effectiveness of digital communication and the primary role of local and state representatives.

Smaller states fear delimitation might punish their successful population control measures by reducing their parliamentary representation, though assurances were given that all states would see an increase.

Despite calls for a larger Parliament, concerns remain about the existing Parliament's productivity, with the Lok Sabha functioning for only 15 per cent of its scheduled time during the Monsoon Session of 2026, highlighting issues of decorum and constructive debate.

The monsoon session ended a couple of days before Independence Day and the session, which has not been prorogued, has now been convened for a special meet, ostensibly to pass the delimitation-linked women's reservation bill.

Clearly, the government kept the session sine die to buy time to make a winnable strategy and is considering two scenarios:

In scenario 1, it wants to negotiate with Opposition and regional parties to pass the 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill (which enables the 33% women's quota using 2011 Census data) clubbed with the Delimitation Bill, 2026 (expanding the Lok Sabha to 850 seats).

In scenario 2, it could decouple the two issues and could pass the standalone amendment to guarantee 33% women's reservation within the existing 543 seats by 2029 while shelving delimitation for now.

But the moot question that we have to ask ourselves is if we need more Lok Sabha members. Will it not be the more of the same?

Parliament is often described as the temple of democracy. It is the highest forum where the government introduces legislations, and sometimes the ordinary members also bring in private member's bills.

Parliament is also a place where the Opposition criticises the functioning of the government. Its members ask tough question and generally keep the government on its toes.

And whenever a bill is introduced, the House scrutinises its provisions, amendments are proposed and, ultimately, the House votes.

The legislative process is meant to reflect the collective wisdom of representatives elected by the people. The elected MPs have been given a great deal of responsibility by the people who elected them and increasingly we, the people, wonder whether Parliament is fulfilling this responsibility.

If the National Democratice Alliance government wants to empower women, why does it have to club reservations with delimitation?

In April 2026, the government introduced three legislative proposals.

The main bill was the one the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill, 2026. The bill aimed at ensuring 33% reservation to women in the 2029 Lok Sabha elections and raising the number of Lok Sabha seats from 550 to 850.

This was defeated in the Lok Sabha as only 298 votes were cast in its favour. On the day of voting there were 528 members in the House. A two-thirds majority needed 352 votes in favour and hence the bill was defeated by 352-298 = 54 votes.

If the NDA really wants to ensure that 33% women's reservation must be implemented in the next general elections, then why did it club the 131st amendment to delimitation? This is very simple. The number of Lok Sabha MPs right now is 543, out of which 469 are male and just 74 female (less than14%).

If 33% seats are reserved for women then that would mean only 362 seats would be available for men to contest. This could create a lot of heartburn for male politicians and would have made the BJP a villain in the eyes of all those who stood to lose their seats.

However, with delimitation the Lok Sabha seats would swell to 850 and then the male members would still have 566 seats available for them.

The 2023 Women's Reservation Act received overwhelming support, partly because its implementation was deferred and sitting MPs faced no immediate electoral displacement.

I am not suggesting this was the government's sole consideration. But this was a great way of reducing resistance from incumbent male politicians.

The Delimitation Debate: Is Parliament Expansion Necessary?

But is delimitation really needed?

The proposed expansion of the Lok Sabha is an equally important matter. India currently has 543 elected members in the Lok Sabha. The 2026 Constitutional Amendment proposal sought to increase its maximum permissible strength to 850.

Those who favour increasing the number of MPs is say that India's population has grown considerably since the present allocation of parliamentary seats was frozen. Consequently, the number of citizens represented by each MP has increased substantially.

However, does a larger population automatically need more MPs?

India's geographical boundaries have not changed substantially. A parliamentary constituency that once represented approximately 10 lakh people may today represents 25 lakhs or 30 lakhs. Does that necessarily mean that its MP is unable to represent the constituency effectively?

We live in an age of electronic communication, social media, video conferencing and YouTube Live. An MP can remain in regular contact with different sections of his constituency through an organised team, constituency offices and digital platforms.

Physical meetings remain important, but communication is no longer confined to personal visits or public meetings.

The counter-claim is that people have grievances and they want to meet their MPs. If there are fewer voters in a member's constituency, then the MP will be able to interact with them more often. But I find several holes in this argument.

Firstly, what is the need for people to meet their MPs on a regular basis? People should meet the local bodies' representatives for their primary problems like the repair of the local roads or for more hours of tap water.

Their next level of grievance redressal is the state MLA who is supposed to look after their problems like law-and-order matters and if they are not receiving their government sponsored subsidies.

The Lok Sabha member is the last person in the escalation ladder. S/he can at best raise the issues of her/his constituency at the national level, by asking questions and lobbying with the ministries concerned.

A Lok Sabha MP can raise the issue of declining water share of her/his state or seek more funds for her/his state so that her/his state's interests are not sidelined.

S/he can seek funds for reviving the closed sugarcane factories and can demand more Kendriya Vidyalayas for her/his constituency.

These are not the issues that need more MPs. These issues need smarter, more sensitive, more aware, and more articulate MPs.

The number of hours available for parliamentary business remains limited. If existing members are unable to use those hours constructively, adding several hundred more representatives may not solve the underlying problem.

In fact more the MPs, more difficult is the problem of time allocation to MPs, in respect of raising issues in Parliament.

It could, in fact, make the management of parliamentary proceedings more complicated.

Addressing Concerns of Smaller States on Delimitation

The fear of smaller states -- Will their population control measures be punished?

Delimitation talk made many states, especially the southern states, apprehensive. These are the states that invested in education of girls and adopted positive family planning measures. This led to their Total Fertility Ratio (TFR) fall below 2.1, the replacement level TFR.

These states now feared that since their share in the overall population had declined, delimitation would lead to these states sending fewer MPs than those states that still have TFR above 2.1.

This fear was allayed when Home Minister Amit Shah addressed this concern during the parliamentary debate in April 2026. He assured the nation that the proposed formula would ensure that every state would see their Lok Sabha numbers go up by approximately 50%.

As the bill was defeated in the Lok Sabha, the statement by the HM remains a mere statement. Had the bill been passed, it would have contained the formula suggested by Shah.

With the NDA now on a stronger wicket with near-certain support from NCP-Sharad Pawar and the DMK, it is also likely that the JMM and Samajwadi Party could help by abstaining during the voting.

This makes it very much likely that the bill could pass in the old format or the de-coupled format (where the women's reservation and delimitation are de-coupled)

At this stage, let us shift our focus to the question if this will merely create a larger legislature.

There is another dimension that deserves public debate -- the cost of maintaining a substantially larger Parliament.

More MPs would mean additional expenditure on salaries, allowances, accommodation, offices, staff, travel and security. It could also require additional infrastructure and administrative support. These expenses must ultimately be borne by taxpayers.

Enhancing Parliamentary Productivity and Decorum

Will more MPs mean a more productive Lok Sabha?

How do we know if Parliament is functioning well or not with its 543 MPs in the Lok Sabha? It is not about only the passing of bills. It is about how the bills are passed.

How many MPs participate in substantive debates, how many amendments are proposed and eventually accepted.

It is about the functioning of parliamentary committees. Did they work in a bipartisan manner?

According to PRS Legislative Research, during the monsoon session of 2026, the Lok Sabha functioned for only 15 per cent of its scheduled time.

The corresponding figure for the Rajya Sabha was 33 per cent. Is this really a good indicator of parliamentary democracy? Would adding two hundred more Lok Sabha members not add to the confusion?

Question Hour is the most important platforms in Indian democracy. I often see Question Hour being adjourned due to the lack of decorum of the Mananiya sadasyas.

Tearing down of bills, lung power at its loudest, one person speaking over another, sloganeering, jumping into the well of the House and carrying placards inside the House are common features inside the temple of democracy.

This is deeply troubling. The Opposition has a legitimate right to question the government, expose shortcomings, demand explanations and offer alternative policies. Disagreement is not only permissible; it is essential to parliamentary democracy.

But there is a difference between opposing a government and preventing Parliament from functioning.

The conduct of the ruling party also isn't above board. Numerical strength is not a licence to push legislation through, as soon as the Opposition walks out.

Also, when it comes to unparliamentary behaviour, one finds that a few members of the Treasury benches are as trenchant is their mocking of Opposition stalwarts as are the leaders of the Opposition.

The Treasury benches and the Opposition have different responsibilities, but both are accountable to the same electorate.

Before demanding a larger Parliament, should we not first ensure that the existing Parliament actually works in the time allocated to it?

The Path Forward: Restoring Public Confidence in Parliament

The government and the Opposition must do some soul-searching

Parliament has important legislative and national issues to discuss, and the country deserves to see its elected representatives hard at work.

If the government wishes to pursue women's reservation, it should explain how it proposes to secure wider political consensus.

If it wishes to pursue delimitation, it must address the legitimate concerns of states and provide formal clarity on the proposed distribution of seats.

Similarly, the Opposition must clarify whether it is prepared to support women's reservation independently of delimitation and participate constructively in the legislative process.

Both sides must undertake some serious introspection.

The ruling party has received a mandate to govern for five years. The Opposition has received a mandate to question, scrutinise and hold the government accountable. Neither mandate gives either side the right to undermine the functioning of Parliament.

Once elections are over and governments are formed, there must be a measure of bipartisanship on issues of national importance.

The question is not simply whether Parliament should have 543, 785 or 850 members.

The more fundamental question is whether the people of India are getting value for the enormous public expenditure incurred in maintaining their elected representatives.

We do not necessarily need a bigger Parliament. We certainly need a more productive one.

The real challenge before India's political leadership is not merely to increase the number of lawmakers, but to restore public confidence in the institution they represent.