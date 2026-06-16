Someone Else Owns India's Off Switch

A sovereign cloud, our own DNS root and Root CA, a defence-led research base that builds for keeps, and a real national cybersecurity strategy that outlives electoral cycles are not vanity projects.

They are the difference between a nation that can be switched off and one that cannot, points out Venkata Satish Guttula.

Image generated using AI. Creative rendering by Ashish Narsale/Rediff

Last week, a single government letter shut down two of the world's most capable AI models for everyone outside the United States.

Key Points AI is the newest switch. But it is not the only one.

A wheel you do not own can be taken away.

Sovereignty is not a press release. It runs all the way down to the clock, the chip, the silicon.

To comply, the company disabled them for all customers, worldwide, overnight.

The reaction was immediate. Outrage. Calls for sovereign AI.

Finally, people said, we need our own.

Good. But I have a harder question. Why just AI?

AI is the newest switch. It is not the only one, and it is nowhere near the most dangerous.

The cloud our banks run on, the certificates that secure our government portals, the platform that hosts the code of 21.9 million Indian developers, the navigation that guides our missiles. Every one of them sits on an off switch held in another country.

We are not outraged about those because we cannot see them.

That does not make them less real.

'Why reinvent the wheel?' It is the line used to dismiss every indigenisation effort as waste.

Why rebuild what the world already gives you cheaply and well?

Here is the answer, in seven words.

A wheel you do not own can be taken away.

We learned this once. We forgot about it.

Kargil 1999.

Pakistani troops were dug into the high Himalayan ridges.

One of the first things our forces wanted was GPS data for the region.

They asked the United States. The answer was no.

There is no official record of that denial, but it is the story India's own space establishment tells, because the lesson was unforgettable.

A technology we depended on but did not control was switched off at the precise moment we needed it the most.

That refusal built NavIC.

India approved its own navigation system in 2006 and made it operational in 2016.

The wheel, reinvented.

And here is the part that should sober every slogan.

Even NavIC was not fully ours.

Its first-generation satellites ran on imported Swiss atomic clocks, several of which have since failed and crippled the constellation.

Sovereignty is not a press release. It runs all the way down to the clock, the chip, the silicon.

Indigenise with quality, or do not bother.

The Kargil switch was not a one-off. It is a pattern, and it is accelerating.

Nayara Energy, July 2025. Microsoft suspended services to an Indian refinery that handles 8 per cent of the country's refining capacity, to comply with European Union sanctions over its Russian shareholding.

No Indian court ordered it.

No Indian law required it.

A foreign company reached into India's critical infrastructure and pulled the plug.

That was not a cyberattack.

It was a kill switch, and we had no override.

Russia, 2022 to 2024. Cut off from Western cloud, ERP and IT services, then expelled from SWIFT.

An economy frozen out of global trade not by tanks, but by terms of service.

GitHub. When sanctions hit, developers in Iran, Syria and Crimea were locked out of their own code overnight.

We host 21.9 million developers on the same platform and call it a strength.

Foxconn, 2025. China quietly withdrew more than 300 engineers from India's iPhone lines to choke our manufacturing ramp.

The switch does not always say 'off'.

Sometimes it says 'we are leaving'.

Now look at what you cannot see.

Around 70 per cent of our cloud runs on three American hyperscalers, every byte reachable under the US CLOUD Act.

We do not operate a single DNS root server, so every query from Indian soil is resolved on infrastructure we neither own nor can audit.

And since a breach in 2014, we have had no trusted sovereign Root Certificate Authority, which means foreign corporations decide what the Indian internet is allowed to trust.

One coordinated revocation, and every banking portal in the country throws a security warning.

This is the point.

The AI suspension is not a new kind of risk.

It is the same kill switch, on the newest layer of the stack, and it is simply the only one visible enough to make us angry.

The cloud, the certificates, the DNS, the navigation, the silicon. We rent all of it.

So, why reinvent the wheel, did you ask?

Because we have run this experiment before, at Kargil, and we did not like the result.

Because a sovereign cloud, our own DNS root and Root CA, a defence-led research base that builds for keeps, and a real national cybersecurity strategy that outlives electoral cycles are not vanity projects.

They are the difference between a nation that can be switched off and one that cannot.

Reinventing the wheel is not nostalgia. It is the price of owning the off switch.

I have mapped the full dependency, layer by layer, in my paper The Sovereign Imperative, here (external link). If you care where India actually stands, read it.

Venkata Satish Guttula is an independent cybersecurity and IS audit consultant with over 25 years in information security, and a CISA, CISM and CDPSE holder.