Siang Project: Can India Turn Challenge Into Opportunity?

The objective should be clear: Energy security without abandoning environmental responsibility; water security without ignoring local concerns; and strategic resilience without sacrificing public confidence, notes Varun Arya.

IMAGE: Infrastructure development underway at Siji in Lower Siang. Photograph: @PemaKhanduBJP/ANI Photo

Key Points India's proposed 11,200 MW Siang Upper Multipurpose Project could strengthen water security, flood moderation and clean power generation.

Protests in Siang and Upper Siang districts reflect concerns over seismic safety, land, livelihoods, villages and cultural sites.

The Pre-Feasibility Report must establish technical, environmental, economic and social viability before any irreversible construction decision is taken.

India could explore cooperation with Japan on earthquake-resistant infrastructure, seismic monitoring, dam safety and disaster preparedness.

Transparent investigations, independent environmental scrutiny and meaningful community engagement are essential to building public confidence in the project.

When a river enters India as the Siang after travelling hundreds of kilometres through another country, upstream decisions can become downstream realities.

China's plans for a massive hydropower project on the Yarlung Tsangpo in Tibet have therefore raised legitimate questions in India.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has described the risk in stark terms: Upstream infrastructure could one day function as a 'water bomb'.

Whether or not that scenario ever materialises, the underlying strategic challenge is clear. A substantial share of the Brahmaputra basin's catchment lies outside Indian control.

India must strengthen its capacity to monitor, regulate and manage the river within its own territory.

The proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), with an installed capacity of around 11,200 MW, is one of the few large-scale instruments available to do so.

Its significance extends well beyond electricity generation. Depending on its final design, storage volume and operating regime, a major reservoir could contribute to flood moderation, seasonal flow regulation and broader water-resource security for the Northeast and downstream states.

At the same time, the project could supply substantial clean and flexible power and strengthen infrastructure and connectivity in a strategically sensitive region.

That strategic potential makes SUMP important. It does not, however, establish that this particular project, in its present configuration, should necessarily be built.

Strategic necessity should determine the seriousness with which India examines the project -- not the predetermined conclusion of that examination.

This distinction has acquired particular urgency because sections of the population in Siang and Upper Siang districts have mounted sustained opposition to Pre-Feasibility Report (PFR) activities.

Demonstrations, road blockades, clashes with security forces and damage to property have occurred. Local organisations have raised concerns about land, villages, livelihoods, cultural sites and, above all, seismic safety.

These concerns cannot simply be dismissed as anti-development sentiment. They reflect genuine anxieties in a highly sensitive Himalayan environment, compounded by a deficit of trust in the manner in which major projects are sometimes introduced and explained.

The distinction that needs to be stated clearly and repeatedly is simple: a Pre-Feasibility Report is not a decision to build. It is an investigation intended to determine whether a proposed project is technically, economically, environmentally and socially viable.

Treating the PFR as though it were a construction decision has transformed what should be an evidence-gathering exercise into a source of confrontation.

The government can reverse that dynamic. The PFR itself can become an instrument for rebuilding confidence -- by explaining precisely what is being studied, why drilling and geological investigations are necessary, what risks are being examined and, equally importantly, what decisions remain open.

Communities do not need to be persuaded in advance that SUMP is beneficial. They need confidence that claims about both benefits and risks will be tested against evidence before any irreversible decision is taken.

Seismic safety must be central

Seismicity is perhaps the most difficult of those questions.

Arunachal Pradesh lies in one of the most earthquake-prone regions of the Himalayas.

Significant seismic activity recorded in the Siang region in 2026 underlines the need for particular caution.

For a project of this scale, seismic hazard cannot be treated as a routine chapter in an environmental assessment.

It must be a fundamental design consideration from the outset -- informing site selection, geological investigations, structural standards, monitoring systems, slope-stability assessments and emergency preparedness.

India does not have to develop all the necessary expertise in isolation. Japan's long and hard-earned experience with earthquake-resistant infrastructure, seismic monitoring, disaster preparedness and community resilience offers a particularly relevant body of knowledge.

Japan has spent decades refining building codes, dam-safety practices, seismic monitoring networks, early-warning systems and community-level response mechanisms because earthquakes are an unavoidable feature of its geography.

That experience has been tested repeatedly under real conditions and continually refined on the basis of performance.

There is therefore scope to explore deeper and more focused India -- Japan cooperation around seismic resilience in the Siang basin.

IMAGE: The Siang river Photograph: Kind courtesy Gurtej Chauhan/Wikimedia Commons

Such cooperation could encompass several complementary strands: advanced seismic and tectonic studies; high-resolution monitoring and site-specific hazard assessment; structural-health monitoring of large dams; slope and landslide surveillance; emergency-warning and communication systems; joint simulation exercises; and training for engineers, administrators and local communities.

Japan's experience in post-earthquake inspection, rapid damage assessment and recovery planning could also be relevant.

None of this would substitute for India's statutory assessments, engineering institutions or applicable codes and standards.

Japanese expertise would complement Indian capacity and help incorporate international best practices wherever they are technically appropriate.

The underlying principle is straightforward: seismic risk must be treated as a design input from the earliest stages of investigation, not as an afterthought once the principal parameters of a project have already been fixed.

Demonstrating that principle transparently to the people who live with the risk could also address one of the central concerns raised by local communities.

There is a broader strategic dimension to such cooperation. India-Japan relations in the north east are frequently discussed in terms of connectivity, infrastructure development and the wider Indo-Pacific partnership.

Disaster resilience and seismic preparedness could become an additional, highly practical pillar of that relationship.

Cooperation centred on the safety of major infrastructure in Arunachal Pradesh would translate strategic partnership into something tangible for communities living in a high-hazard environment.

SUMP could therefore become a test case for how India and Japan can combine technological expertise with disaster resilience in one of India's most sensitive border regions.

Communities must be stakeholders, not statistics

The same principle of partnership should apply to local communities.

If the project ultimately proceeds, residents of the Siang valley cannot be regarded merely as 'project-affected persons'. They should become genuine stakeholders in the development that follows.

Better roads and communications, healthcare, education, skills development and employment opportunities should form part of the overall development architecture.

Rehabilitation and resettlement packages must recognise local cultural institutions, community structures and livelihoods rather than treating compensation as a purely financial transaction.

IMAGE: An aerial view of the flood-affected areas, battered by heavy rain, flash floods, and landslides in Pasighat, Keyi Panyor, Lower Siang, and Leparada in Arunachal Pradesh, and Dhemaji in Assam. Photograph: @RijijuOffice X/ANI Photo

Transparency is itself a form of infrastructure.

In an environment where rumours can quickly fill an information vacuum, timely publication of technical information, clear explanations of methodologies and independent scrutiny of important findings are essential.

The PFR process offers an opportunity to establish a higher standard of public disclosure and engagement than has sometimes been the case with major infrastructure projects.

The environmental question deserves equal seriousness. A project of this scale would inevitably have consequences for forests, biodiversity, river ecology, sediment flows, downstream communities and the wider landscape.

Those impacts need to be assessed rigorously, including cumulative and downstream effects, rather than evaluated only within the physical footprint of the dam and reservoir.

Alternative configurations should also be examined wherever they could materially reduce social or environmental costs without undermining the project's legitimate objectives.

Strategic importance demands greater scrutiny

None of this diminishes the national interest in examining SUMP.

India needs additional clean and flexible power. The Northeast requires stronger economic integration and infrastructure.

Water security in the Brahmaputra basin is becoming increasingly important. Strategic competition and infrastructure development along the Himalayan frontier are intensifying.

SUMP potentially intersects all these objectives.

Precisely because its strategic importance is so great, however, the project must be subjected to greater, not lesser, scrutiny.

A project of this magnitude should be capable of withstanding examination by engineers, geologists, hydrologists, environmental specialists, disaster-management experts, economists and -- crucially -- the communities that would live alongside it.

The immediate task, therefore, is neither to rush towards construction nor to abandon the project in response to opposition.

It is to complete the PFR to the highest scientific and institutional standards while simultaneously:

intensifying structured dialogue with affected communities and local organisations;

publishing clear information about the scope, methodology and limitations of the PFR;

prioritising detailed seismic, geological and hydrological investigations;

assessing environmental and downstream impacts through robust and independent scrutiny;

examining alternative project configurations that could reduce the local footprint;

developing rehabilitation, resettlement and livelihood frameworks at an early stage;

exploring focused India -- Japan technical cooperation on seismic resilience, dam safety and disaster preparedness; and

maintaining law and order while fully protecting the right to peaceful protest.

Handled in this manner, the present controversy could become an opportunity rather than an obstacle.

It would allow India to demonstrate that strategic infrastructure in sensitive border regions does not require a choice between national security and local legitimacy.

Strategic objectives, scientific caution and democratic consultation can coexist within the same decision-making framework.

SUMP is therefore larger than a hydropower project. It is a test of whether India can plan transformational infrastructure in one of its most complex regions by combining strategic foresight with engineering excellence, environmental responsibility and public confidence.

Chief Minister Khandu's warning highlights the need for water-security preparedness. The protests highlight the need for trust. The region's seismic setting highlights the need for exceptional engineering and disaster preparedness.

Japan's experience offers a potentially valuable source of expertise in building resilience against earthquakes and related hazards.

None of these considerations is, by itself, an argument either for or against SUMP. Together, they constitute a compelling argument for examining it with exceptional thoroughness.

The PFR should not be viewed as a hurdle to construction. It should be viewed as the mechanism by which India earns the right to decide whether construction is justified.

IMAGE: The Yarlung Tsangpo river. Photograph: Kind courtesy Wikimedia Commons

If the investigations establish technical, environmental, economic and social viability, India will have a credible basis for proceeding with one of the Northeast's most consequential infrastructure projects.

If they identify risks requiring redesign, mitigation or even reconsideration, those findings will be equally valuable.

That is precisely what a credible feasibility process is meant to achieve.

The objective should be clear: energy security without abandoning environmental responsibility; water security without ignoring local concerns; and strategic resilience without sacrificing public confidence.

The Upper Siang project can demonstrate whether these goals can be advanced together.

The answer should not be predetermined -- either by strategic anxiety or by local opposition.

It should emerge from science, evidence, dialogue and due process.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff