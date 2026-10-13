Rahul Gandhi's Congress Janta Party

With the anti-Gyanesh Kumar campaign, Rahul Gandhi is showing he is determined to not let anyone else claim credit for what follows, notes Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi and other INDIA bloc MPs march from Parliament towards Rashtrapati Bhavan to meet President Droupadi Murmu and raise concerns regarding the functioning of the Election Commission of India, October 9, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

The run-up to the Cockroach Janta Party's weekend protests in New Delhi were marked by the INDIA bloc's protest for four days over the same issue: Demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation.

On Tuesday he took fellow Opposition leaders by surprise when he went off-script, and sat in Akashvani Bhavan for eight hours after being denied permission to march to the Election Commission office.

On Wednesday he once again led a march to Jantar Mantar to protest against the CEC and was detained.

On Thursday he and other leaders staged a sit-in at Rajghat.

And on Friday, when all of New Delhi was on edge over the Cockroach Janta Party's proposed stir at Jantar Mantar the next day, Rahul and other leaders marched from Parliament House to Vijay Chowk, from where a delegation met President Droupadi Murmu with a memorandum against the CEC over claims of 'vote chori'.

On Monday, he and India Bloc leaders marched to the Supreme Court with the same demand.

Key Points This is the brand of politics that is after Rahul Gandhi's own heart. The protestor as politician.

Though the Congress was quick to rejoice over Dharmendra Pradhan's exit, it must have led Rahul to wonder why he couldn't own it when an unknown like Abhijeet Dipke could.

The result is what we have been seeing over the last days and weeks. A Congress party that has taken a leaf out of the Cockroach Janta Party.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi speaks during the 'Chhatron Ki Goonj' programme in Chennai, October 10, 2026. Photograph: @INCIndia X/ANI Photo

Interestingly, what exactly transpired in that meeting with the President has different versions. Among the Opposition leaders who met the President, only Rahul Gandhi struck a different note, a version that was rebutted by 'sources' -- journalese for government officials who spoke off the record.

Nevertheless, it was a busy week all right for Rahul Gandhi.

And it had to be.

And that's how it will be in the future as well.

For this is the brand of politics that is after his own heart.

The protestor as politician.

Because, if you go back to the time when the United Progressive Alliance was in power (gosh, it seems like an eternity away, come to think of it!), it was the same kind of politics that he practised even when he was part of the treasury benches.

IMAGE: BJP Mahila Morcha members tears down Rahul Gandhi's poster during a protest march to the Congress' Uttar Pradesh headquarters in Lucknow, October 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was a dichotomous existence for Rahul Gandhi.

He was not part of the Manmohan Singh government while being the heir-apparent in the Congress party as well as the government.

This gave him the freedom to criticise his own government, his own party.

The time when he famously burst into a press conference in New Delhi being addressed by the party's spokesperson Ajay Makento defend the ordinance issued by the Manmohan Singh government to save the skin of disqualified lawmakers, and trashed the legislation at a time the prime minister was away in Washington, DC, gave an early indication of his mental makeup.

Naturally the Congress party did an about-turn and opposed the ordinance after that, and Rahul Gandhi had showed his true political colours.

This was the brand of politics he preferred, of protest, confrontation, even if it was against his own people (there was no Narendra Modi in sight then). Remain outside the system despite being part of it, and run it down.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Rahul Gandhi's Politics Of Protest

It must have taken the party's think-tank some effort to drill sense into the scion, but it needn't have mattered. A few months later the ancien regime had made way for Modi.

Being out of power brought out the protestor in Rahul Gandhi. But two facts encumbered him.

The nation was in love with the newly-elected prime minister, and the Congress party had been decimated in Parliament like it had never been before.

Nevertheless, he continued to raise issues. His early 'suit book ki sarkar' jibe at Modi landed, and he continued to be out there, despite the lack of parliamentary numbers that could have amplified his voice.

Be it the Rafale corruption issue or the disaster called demonetisation, CAA or farmers protests, Rahul continued to be out there, despite the BJP unleashing a campaign to reduce him to a caricature.

But it is in the third term of Prime Minister Modi, when the Congress party managed to claw back into respectable numbers in Parliament and Rahul Gandhi becoming the leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha that Rahul has given full flow to his protestor persona.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav, NCP-SCP MP Supriya Sule and others during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

The Power Of Street Protests

Does the politics of protest really work in a democracy, or is it more suited for lesser representational forms of government where the public doesn't have safety vents to let off steam?

In the neighbourhood, some of the biggest protests have come in democracies like Nepal and Bangladesh, where established governments have been deposed by popular uprising.

If democracy was indeed government by the people, of the people, for the people, as civics lessons since time memorial have drilled into us, what explains elected government being overthrown by roadside protests?

How and when did a government that was of the people turn out to not of the people?

In India we have been lucky (or not, depending on how you see it), preferring to change government at the hustings.

Thus, a government that was voted in in the face of military accomplishment was shown the door at the next election.

A government endowed with a gigantic parliament majority saw it dissipate just five years later.

This has been the nation's democratic DNA.

But the eruption of nationwide protests over the past few weeks makes one wonder if this DNA had been altered in the laboratory of SIR under the leadership of Gyanesh Kumar.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party Founder Abhijeet Dipke speaks to the media at the Dr B R Ambedkar international airport in Nagpur, after being released from Delhi police custody, October 11, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Congress Learns From CJP

More relevant, it has given a fledgeling outfit, the CJP, claiming to speak for Gen Z and millennials a second wind after its campaign to have Dharmendra Pradhan removed as education minister succeeded.

That ouster was the Modi government's cardinal error, for it showed the government was vulnerable to street-level politics.

More importantly, it also showed Rahul Gandhi that his brand of politics had legs.

Though the Congress party was quick to rejoice over Dharmendra Pradhan's exit, it must have led him to wonder why he couldn't own it when an unknown like Abhijeet Dipke could.

The result is what we have been seeing over the last days and weeks.

A Congress party that is now formally wedded to protest as opposition.

A Congress party that has taken a leaf out of the Cockroach Janta Party.

IMAGE: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi hold up a placard inside a bus while travelling to Raj Ghat, October 8, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

Modi Government's Political Dilemma

With the anti-Gyanesh Kumar campaign, Rahul Gandhi is showing he is determined to not let anyone else claim credit for what follows.

Which brings one to the inevitable question.

Will the Modi government let Gyanesh go in the face of protests?

It shouldn't, just as it should not have let Pradhan go. The latter deed showed its fear (and not care or concern as it hoped), and now the wolves are back.

And the pack has the Congress Janta Party in it.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff