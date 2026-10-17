Rahul Gandhi's Anti-BJP Battle Faces A New Challenge

Unless the Congress stops seeing a CIA and RSS in everyone who disagrees with it, many well-meaning people will find it difficult to rub shoulders with Rahul Gandhi, notes M R Narayan Swamy.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and others during the INDIA bloc's protest march towards the Supreme Court against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Those close to the Congress let it be known to all and sundry that they suspected the cockroaches to be a creation of the BJP at worst and a front for the Aam Aadmi Party at best.

Shocking as it is, one prominent leader of the Congress insists on calling the entire CJP as a CIA creation, meant to weaken the Congress.

A former Left student leader now close to Rahul Gandhi has been telling the CJP to dump its leadership and join the Congress wholesale.

'There are no parallel protests. There is only one protest.'

It is not easy to fathom why Rahul Gandhi keeps parroting this while extorting everyone against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the patently unjust purging of millions of voters.

Before we proceed, one must grant that Gandhi has been one of the loudest and most consistent critics of the many omissions and commissions in the electoral process that has polluted the country's once proud democratic fibre.

In his own way, the Congress leader was among the first to provide specific state-level examples of the way voters had been axed or added wholesale to ensure electoral outcomes that were seen to be benefitting the ruling party.

But somehow, his aggression against electoral malpractices -- and the hurried Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls -- did not create the impact on a mass scale as he may have wished.

It was The Indian Express' stinging and explosive expose of the sordid goings on within the election panel that hit India like a cyclone, providing the Opposition with the much-needed lethal ammunition it badly needed.

So comprehensive and thorough was the Express investigation that the Election Commission, which had become brazenly rude vis-a-vis the Opposition, has gone into a virtual shell.

If only he were not still holding a Constitutional post, one would have surmised that Gyanesh Kumar, the CEC, has probably gone underground!

For once, there are no takers (barring the ideologically faithful) for the Bharatiya Janata Party's counters -- and its increasingly unimpressive defence of the supposedly autonomous election body.

If anything, every time the BJP rallies in support of Gyanesh Kumar, the latter's credibility erodes further.

It is in this context that Rahul Gandhi has unleashed a no-holds campaign against Gyanesh Kumar as well as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah.

This incidentally is the same spirit shared by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the biggest political sensation in India now.

When the CJP held its mass protests at Delhi's Jantar Mantar over a badly fractured educational system, the Congress kept away -- until the very last moment.

Those close to the Congress let it be known to all and sundry that they suspected the cockroaches to be a creation of the BJP at worst and a front for the Aam Aadmi Party at best.

The Congress did not change its view even after the CJP won an unprecedented victory by forcing the resignation of the country's education minister.

The cockroaches, who call themselves a pressure group, then launched a high-profile pan-India campaign to focus on the miserable condition of India's government schools.

Once the Express findings came out, the CJP threw its lot -- like everyone else -- against the election panel's illegalities and Gyanesh Kumar.

The CJP has started taking to the streets on the issue. It is this that Rahul Gandhi refers to as 'parallel protests' which, one can make out, he is not happy about.

But why should Gandhi be so upset if some other group is organising dissent separately?

IMAGE: Tejashwi Yadav addresses a press conference after a tea meeting of INDIA Bloc, AISA, and CJP leaders at 5 Sunheri Bagh in New Delhi. Rahul Gandhi, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose, Communist Party of India General Secretary D Raja and others present, October 13, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Why is Congress targeting the CJP?

One journalist did ask the CJP why should it protest on its own when Rahul Gandhi had taken it up nationwide.

The cockroaches replied that the mass theft of votes was an issue affecting every Indian and there was nothing wrong if people demonstrated against it, separately or jointly.

But the Congress insinuation against the CJP continues. And it is becoming increasingly clear that this would not be possible without Rahul Gandhi's consent.

Shocking as it is, one prominent leader of the Congress insists on calling the entire CJP as a CIA creation, meant to weaken the Congress.

It is a repeat of the tired tirade we all heard ever since the India Against Corruption-led upheaval birthed the AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.

A former Left student leader now close to Rahul Gandhi has been telling the CJP to dump its leadership and join the Congress wholesale.

Congress leaders expressed unhappiness to the Shiv Sena (UBT) when it threw its lot with the CJP in Mumbai. The Sena (UBT)'s Uddhav Thackeray was forced to retort: 'Are you (Congress) fighting the BJP or CJP?'

On YouTube, journalists known to be close to Congress leaders keep running down the CJP and also the AAP, pointing out that many of the cockroaches have worked in the past with Kejriwal.

Some others who do propaganda for the Congress were overjoyed while publicising that the CJP leaders gave an undertaking not to breach the peace so that they could get released after being detained in Delhi.

There is undisguised jealousy in the Congress -- I can think of no other better descriptive -- on how the CJP has ballooned in a short time while the Congress is struggling to become its once popular self.

But the facts are that the Congress has not lost every election since 2014 due to election malpractices, and every Opposition party is not on the same wavelength as the Congress on the Gyanesh Kumar/SIR issue.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi during the INDIA Bloc protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar, October 12, 2026. Photograph: Congress/ANI Video Grab

Rahul Gandhi's selective stand on elections

While the Opposition has every reason to denounce the Election Commission, no one questioned the legitimacy of the 2014 -- even the 2019 -- parliamentary election results, the first of which brought Modi to power.

It was the BJP's showing in the 2024 Lok Sabha battle (it failed to win a simple majority) -- with Modi's victory margin sharply cut in Varanasi -- that made the ruling party slide slowly towards the SIR.

Mass voter deletions -- and simultaneous mysterious additions -- took place in Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi to deliver election outcomes that helped the BJP to rout the Opposition parties.

But even as he loudly aired his misgivings on the electoral legitimacy in Haryana and Maharashtra, Gandhi -- for someone who is the leader of the national Opposition -- maintained an uncanny silence about what happened in Delhi.

Indeed, Congress leaders had shockingly hailed the earlier arrests of AAP leaders Manish Sisodia, Kejriwal and others.

This was akin to the manner in which the Congress wondered openly why the Enforcement Directorate was not taking action against then Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

IMAGE: Rahul Gandhi addresses the media over the SIR row and the judicial custody of CJP leaders in New Delhi, October 14, 2026. Photograph: AICC/ANI Photo

It is this perennial one-upmanship that is now making the Congress ask 50 per cent of all assembly seats from the Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh although the former's grassroot appeal in the state is dismal.

And one cannot forget the way the Congress snapped its decades long alliance with the DMK the moment it lost power in Tamil Nadu and embraced a party which had just defeated the Dravidian warhorse.

These are the omissions and commissions on the part of the Congress which makes many in the Opposition ranks wary of the country's oldest party despite Rahul Gandhi's attempts to captain the anti-BJP battle.

Unless the Congress stops seeing a CIA and RSS in everyone who disagrees with it, many well-meaning people will find it difficult to rub shoulders with Rahul Gandhi.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff