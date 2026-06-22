BJP's New Game: Political Engineering

Ideology is dead; long live the numbers game that is being played with the sole intention of securing a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha for the NDA, observes Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay.

IMAGE: Loyalist Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MPs at a media interaction in New Delhi, June 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Recent events in India demonstrate that in the country's theatre of politics, the most consequential battles are no longer being fought over the proverbial ballot box.

For the BJP, the events have solely been about the normalisation of political engineering. When public mandates are rewritten overnight through technicalities and manufactured splits, we are left with a democracy that is electorally vibrant but structurally hollowed out.

With the path to post-election creation of a one-party Parliament being paved, India is well on way to becoming a more entrenched form of electoral autocracy.

It is a paradox that the Bharatiya Janata Party, despite providing India with the most ideologically-driven and socially polarising government till date, is frenziedly ushering in a classical post ideology nation.

In this new emerging order, those not part of the power centre, are no longer driven by ideas and principles. Instead they are driven by lust for power driven by a hyper-pragmatic approach to governance, political partnerships, administrative power, and morality.

For these lawmakers, in Parliament as well as in state legislatures, all that matters, is staying in office and enhancing their 'price' tag.

In justification, these coattail hangers-on will contend that the principal conductor of India's political disharmonic orchestra, too, dons the shroud of convenience over Hindutva in its entirety.

India has now firmly entered the era when politics has divorced itself completely from the principle of Dharma encompassing duty, righteousness, political order and moral law.

Neither does the neo-ruler follow Rajdharma nor is there anyone to urge.

Like, Narendra Modi was once advised, by then PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee in 2002 -- that the path must be followed.

Recent events in India demonstrate that in the country's theatre of politics, the most consequential battles are no longer being fought over the proverbial ballot box.

Instead, the battles are being waged from plush resort suites, elaborately done up ministerial bungalows and unimaginative offices of legislative secretaries.

The recent spectacle of Lok Sabha MPs from the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and Shiv Sena (UBT) breaking away from their parent parties -- only to merge into shell phantom entities with a political label, or the rival Shinde faction -- feels less like either ideological evolution, or politically considered move, and more like a hostile corporate takeover.

Undeniably, the BJP has orchestrated these developments with tactical precision and short-term objective of engineering defections.

These events have flagged a question regarding the character of India as an electoral democracy. The moot question that the people must ask within themselves is regarding the relevance or value of one's vote, if that could be legally re-routed.

After all, voters in West Bengal and Maharashtra -- who elected the MPs who have defected (legally termed merged) -- had chosen them on the promise of opposing the BJP.

Pledging support to the ruling party, and teaming up with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), means betrayal of the voters' mandate.

IMAGE: Rebel Trinamool Congress MPs meet Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla at his residence in New Delhi, June 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

BJP's Numbers Game Under Fire

Ideology is dead; long live the numbers game that is being played with the sole intention of securing a two-third majority in the Lok Sabha for the NDA. Effectively, this ushers in a new low in India's parliamentary history.

For the BJP, the events have solely been about the normalisation of political engineering. When public mandates are rewritten overnight through technicalities and manufactured splits, we are left with a democracy that is electorally vibrant but structurally hollowed out.

With the path to post-election creation of a one-party Parliament being paved, India is well on way to becoming a more entrenched form of electoral autocracy.

Ironically, the Tenth Schedule of the Indian Constitution was enacted to cure the 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' syndrome of political defection.

Today, however, the law is being weaponised to achieve the exact opposite, to induce more defections with the aid of what everyone knows.

These manoeuvres have successfully padded up the NDA numbers in the Lok Sabha.

This enables the government to revive the Bill in the forthcoming Monsoon session which seeks to enhance the size of the Lok Sabha and all state assemblies, initiate a new round of delimitation of parliamentary and assembly constituencies and also reserves one thirds of the seat in the enhanced Lok Sabha and Vidhan Sabhas for women before the next parliamentary polls.

But while the BJP leadership has moved closer to the numbers required for a two-third majority in the Lower House on the day the proposed law is voted upon, it has also rendered the Anti-Defection Bill into a relic.

Almost sixty years after the phrase 'Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram' became a regular part of India's political lexicon, the BJP has normalised crossovers across the mandate secured.

When the anti-defection law was first introduced by Rajiv Gandhi in January 1985, within weeks of securing the mandate of 400+ plus Lok Sabha seats, many political leaders, although in minority, argued that the law violated the fundamental rights of freedom of speech, expression and political choice of members of the legislatures.

IMAGE: Union Home Minister Amit Shah with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a public meeting at Ichalkaranji in Kolhapur, June 20, 2026. Photograph: @AmitShah X/ANI Photo

When Electoral Trust Becomes Political Trade-Off

At no point of time, either in 1985, especially in the aftermath of the law's passage, or in 2003 when the law was amended to make defections and splits more difficult, was any thought given to the sense of betrayal the people felt when the candidate elected by them changed political sides.

It was never brought on record during the legislative debates, that people cast their votes on the basis of a combination of factors, in which the stance and policies of their party were an important one, along with personal popularity of both candidate and the party's electoral mascot.

For instance in 2024 when the Trinamool Congress won 29 seats in West Bengal, the vote was as much for them being Mamata Banerjee's chosen ones, as much a rejection of the BJP's politics and its principal vote seeker, Modi.

But these 20 former Lok Sabha MPs breaking ranks and siding up with the saffron party; is this not a betrayal of the people? Is this not a breach of electoral contract between the people and the elected MP?

It may be argued that the 2026 assembly poll verdict underscored that people's choice has been reversed. But this still does not justify the MPs call to crossover.

These MPs, and also the lot from Shiv Sena (UBT) are leaders without ideological identity and commitment.

If videos of Sayoni Ghosh became viral during the campaign for her seemingly deep-seated and romanticised defence of multiculturalism and the nation's lived religious diversity, she will now affirmatively vote for laws which will eventually destroy those very ideas.

Eventually, people like her will be little but what she is professionally -- an actor who seamlessly shifts from one script to another, constantly endeavouring to improve her performance better than the previous screenplay.

Quite clearly, those who have defected want to be on the side of political power because the hawa in the state has changed. The BJP's open facilitation of this practise normalises the practise of 'power at all costs'.

IMAGE: Loyalist Shiv Sena-UBT MPs Sanjay Raut and Arvind Sawant speak during a media conference in New Delhi, June 17, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

Constitutional Morality Crisis Deepens

The entire episode, especially the bit regarding the 'merger' of the 20 TMC MPs into a 'shell' party, the NCPI, underscores the widening gulf between state politics and Constitutional morality.

What was once the principal credo, the Gandhian insistence of purity, has been replaced by calculated structural pragmatism.

From the early 1990s, whenever elections and selection of candidates were deliberated upon, 'social engineering', a phrase introduced by K N Govindacharya of the BJP, was a subject of constant discussion.

Social inclusion of a wide spectrum of communities, even outside THE principal support base, was the chief objective.

This has now been replaced by the BJP's 'political engineering' which has been in full display during this entire episode.

Be it Operation Lotus or Operation Tiger, the focus is primarily on such 'engineering' through manipulation of constitutional and institutional machinery rather than voters.

Social inclusion is no longer a necessity to forge majorities. Instead it is the art of dismantling opposition that has become the BJP's tactic whenever they fall short of electoral and parliamentary majority, as it happened in 2024 and has now become distant memory.

Nilanjan Mukhopadhyay's latest book is The Demolition, The Verdict and The Temple: The Definitive Book on the Ram Mandir Project. He is also the author of Narendra Modi: The Man, The Times. His X handle is @NilanjanUdwin

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff