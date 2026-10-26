Netanyahyu Invited Modi For I-Day. Why Modi Mustn't Go

Modi's cautious response, omitting the public invite from his telephonic conversation summary, suggests India's reluctance to be drawn into Israel's internal politics, points out M R Narayan Swamy.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem, February 26, 2026. Photograph: @IsraeliPM X/ANI Photo

Key Points Benjamin Netanyahu's invitation to Narendra Modi for Israel's Independence Day is viewed as a political manoeuvre to project international support ahead of a challenging election.

Netanyahu faces significant domestic opposition and international isolation due to his handling of the Gaza conflict and other policies.

The Israeli prime minister has used India and Modi in campaign posters to bolster his image, though with limited success.

Beleaguered Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's invite to his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi to be a special guest at Israel's Independence Day has come days ahead of a make-or-break election in the Jewish state whose outcome is bound to cast a shadow on a very turbulent Middle East.

After presiding over a war with very visible signs of genocide in Gaza for three long years, Netanyahu is seated on an explosive political volcano -- hated by half the Israeli voters within and outside a polarised country and internationally isolated like never before.

This is why he needs to hold on to every straw to remain fighting in the run-up to Tuesday's elections.

This is why his invite to Modi along with FlyDubai pilot Smit Machchhar to an annual event seven months away is an undisguised bid to show he is not as much a global pariah as his critics claim.

Netanyahu's Political Calculations

It is not the first time Netanyahu has used India and Modi for narrow political ends.

When American Vice President J D Vance mocked that the US was Israel's sole powerful ally left in the world, Netanyahu countered tongue-in-cheek that his country enjoyed the backing of a 'small country called India'.

'We have some other friends, like a small country called India, you know, it has 1.4 billion people and, boy, do we have tremendous support there,' he told Fox News.

Similarly, Netanyahu's Likud party came out with campaign posters ahead of the 2019 election featuring him alongside Modi and US President Donald Trump to show his warm relations with the two leaders. But it did not help the coalition he captained to win even 50 per cent of all the votes.

If anything, the position of Israel's longest-serving prime minister is now more precarious.

Most Israeli and Western media reports say he is most probably expected to finish second in the fiercely-contested election.

His main opponent is Gadi Eisenkot, a former chief of staff of the Israel Defence Forces and a friend-turned-foe.

If Netanyahu does win, which is highly unlikely, he will only scrape through by a narrow margin -- not the sign of a popular leader.

If voters reject Netanyahu, he will not head a government when Israel celebrates its next Independence Day in May 2027.

Then why invite Modi now? Why not wait for the electoral battle to get over? That is precisely the point.

IMAGE: Modi and Netanyahu greet each other in Jerusalem, February 26, 2026. Photograph: @MEAIndia X/ANI Photo

International Standing and Indian Diplomacy

At a time when the increasingly brazen attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank by right-wing Israeli settlers has further ruptured Israel's diplomatic standing, Netanyahu -- whose relations with Trump are tense despite being endorsed by the latter in the election -- needs to show that he has not been shunned by all leading countries.

It is a sign of desperation for someone who has done more than anyone else in Tel Aviv to upset even countries which have traditionally backed Israel, even when India was a firm backer of the Palestinian cause.

It is a positive sign that Modi did not rush to accept Netanyahu's invite.

Indeed, the Indian leader's account of his telephonic conversation with Netanyahu omitted the public invite.

Modi could not have forgotten that he was majorly embarrassed when Tel Aviv and Washington launched a sudden and destabilising military offensive against Iran on February 28, two days after his high-profile visit to Israel.

The ideological affinity between Netanyahu and Modi didn't help Indian diplomacy amid the globally destabilising war.

Even now, partly to show himself as a strongman, Netanyahu continues to insist that Israel and the US will resume their blitzkrieg against Tehran once elections conclude in the two countries in October-November.

If that were to happen, India, heavily dependent on fuel imports as well as remittances from immigrants from the Gulf, will be among the worst hit.

It is clear Netanyahu is not factoring India's worries in his narrow political calculations.

IMAGE: Modi, Benjamin and Sara Netanyahu in Jerusalem, February 26, 2026. Photograph: @netanyahu X/ANI Photo

Netanyahu's Controversial Record

FlyDubai's Indian pilot Smit Machchhar is no doubt a hero in Israel.

No one doubts that if he had not managed to open the cockpit door from inside despite being seriously injured, no Israeli would have been able to subdue the rogue Omani co-pilot and bring the pilot-less aircraft under control. But even here Netanyahu's record is not clean.

When the incident took place, he tried to hog the limelight. But when the media uncovered that his government had itself violated security rules by allowing pilots of countries without diplomatic ties with Israel to fly into the country, he thrust his officials to face the scrutiny.

Netanyahu's conduct on the FlyDubai near disaster is an echo of his behaviour vis-à-vis the Hamas savagery of October 2023.

Even three years down the line, Netanyahu has not accepted even moral responsibility for the security failures that led to the October 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel that triggered the Gaza war and the larger conflict in the Middle East.

He has instead blamed everyone in the security establishment for the Hamas dare that left Israel bleeding.

If anything, the past three years in particular have seen Israel embroiled in forever wars, decimate its international standing, seriously dent support in the United Nations, divided Israel within like never before, allowed extremist Jews to ride roughshod in the West Bank while organised criminals are killing Arab Israeli citizens.

There was a time when Israelis settled abroad flew into the country in large number to vote for Netanyahu since Israel does not permit voting abroad or by post.

Now, an estimated 50,000 Israelis may be heading to Israel, mainly from the United States, to vote against Netanyahu.

This Modi must remember. Netanyahu is not Israel. Netanyahu may have a reason to embrace Modi -- and to be seen doing so. But post October 27, Modi may have to deal with a new Israeli prime minister.

Even if, by an accident of history, Netanyahu clings to power, Modi should keep a distance from a man who is loathed more than any other Israeli leader in modern times.

Denouncing Hamas and befriending Israel is one thing. Hugging Netanyahu can prove to be a liability in the long run.

Modi may inadvertently end up rubbing sections of the Israeli security establishment the wrong way because he may end up being seen as a personal chum of a very unpopular and selfish Netanyahu.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff