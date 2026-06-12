Major Jojy Joseph: A Hero Remembered Every June

Major Jojy Joseph led from the front. Laid down his life. In the service of the nation.

IMAGE: Major Jojy Joseph Photograph: Kind courtesy Jones Joseph/X

Key Points A Facebook remembrance post prompts reflection on the sacrifice made by Major Jojy Joseph in 2005.

Major Jojy Joseph was killed during a counter-insurgency operation after successfully eliminating a terrorist.

The annual remembrance raises enduring questions about courage, service and selflessness in modern life.

I open Facebook once in a while now.

There was a time I was very active on it. That is a different story for a different day.

This time, the first thing on my timeline was a post by Jones Joseph. A remembrance post. He puts it up every year on June 8th, without fail, since 2006.

He is sharing his brother.

On 8 June 2005, Major Jojy Joseph led a counter-insurgency operation in Jammu and Kashmir. In the operation, a terrorist was eliminated. But the slain man's weapon fell and fired a burst. Major Jojy was hit. He succumbed to his injuries.

Led from the front. Laid down his life. In service of the nation.

I read those words and I sit quietly for a moment.

How many of us would lead a negotiation when there is an argument on the street. How many of us flinch at a small needle. How many of us are, in any honest sense, in service of anything beyond ourselves.

I am a coward. I will say it plainly. We hesitate. Every time. And we are safe.

I knew Jojy. Not closely, but the way families know each other when their fathers once tried something together and it did not work out.

Our fathers were, for a brief time, business partners. Not Mahindra and Mahindra. Something more modest, and considerably shorter.

My father was a teleprinter man. Or used to be.

He believed in teleprinters the way some men believe in a government policy. Completely, and without evidence that it will end well.

He wanted young people to learn the trade. So he convinced Jojy's father to invest. Together they started something they called the School of Global Communications.

It was a fine name.

He rented a space. Bought heavy teak tables, because teleprinters shook when they ran, and you needed a table that would not shake with them. One of those tables is still with me. You could make a door out of it. A strong door.

Both fathers must have imagined the school becoming something large. It folded in less than a year. Newer technology arrived and the students, who were few to begin with, had nowhere to go.

But the families stayed connected. Functions, visits, the occasional news passed through common friends.

Jojy. Bullets. Gone.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jones Joseph/Facebook

Then one day a common friend called. I heard what he said. I did not fully understand it at first.

Jojy. Bullets. Gone.

Among everyone I knew, this was the first time. The first time someone close, even at a remove, had done this. Had given everything. Without a pause, without a negotiation, without asking what was in it for them.

I sat that day and thought about his family. His children. Did they grow up wondering whether their father could have been an executive somewhere, in a good company, with a car and a pension and a life that went on.

He chose something else.

Every June, @jonesjoseph posts. Every June I read it. Every June I ask myself the same question.

And every year I come to the same answer. A little ashamed.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff