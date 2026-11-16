Indo-Pacific: Opportunity For India

India's Indo-Pacific approach has traditionally emphasised strategic autonomy, ASEAN centrality, freedom of navigation, respect for international law and an inclusive regional order.

India's growing defence and maritime partnerships with Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries provide additional depth to this approach, point out Dr Kumar and Dr Jasmeet Kaur.

IMAGE: INS Sahyadri during the sea phase of Exercise Malabar-2025 between the Quad countires faround Guam in the Western Pacific. Photograph: ANI/X

Key Points The Indo-Pacific is shifting from bilateral alliances towards overlapping partnerships spanning security, technology and economic resilience.

The Quad is expanding cooperation on maritime surveillance, critical minerals, energy security, ports and undersea cables.

India-Australia defence ties are deepening through maritime awareness, interoperability and defence-industrial cooperation.

ASEAN remains central as regional States balance dialogue with China alongside expanding defence partnerships with external powers.

China increasingly faces interconnected partnerships linking the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, Western Pacific and Pacific Islands.

The Indo-Pacific is undergoing a quiet but profound transformation.

The strategic architecture of the region is gradually moving away from a system dominated by bilateral alliances towards a more complex network of overlapping partnerships involving India, the United States, Japan, Australia, ASEAN and an expanding group of regional states.

This transformation is not being driven by military alliances alone. Maritime security, critical minerals, energy, technology, resilient supply chains, ports, undersea cables and defence production are increasingly becoming components of the same strategic equation.

The significance of this change was evident at the Quad foreign ministers' meeting in New Delhi on May 26. India, Australia, Japan and the United States launched a new Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration initiative designed to improve information sharing and maritime domain awareness.

The four countries also advanced cooperation on critical minerals, energy security, port infrastructure, undersea cables and emerging technologies.

The Quad also announced cooperation with Fiji on port infrastructure, its first major joint infrastructure project of this kind.

The evolution of the Quad is significant. When the grouping was revived in 2017, it was principally viewed through the prism of strategic coordination among four democracies.

Its agenda today is considerably broader. It increasingly seeks to develop practical capabilities and economic resilience across the Indo-Pacific.

Maritime domain awareness illustrates this transition. The Quad's new surveillance initiative and its effort to develop a common operating picture build upon the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness.

For a region stretching from the eastern coast of Africa to the Pacific Islands, knowing what is happening at sea is itself a strategic capability.

The significance for India is particularly important. India's geographical position places it at the intersection of the Indian Ocean and the wider Indo-Pacific.

Its Information Fusion Centre in Gurugram, its naval capabilities and its expanding maritime partnerships provide it with an increasingly important role in regional information sharing.

The India-Australia relationship provides another example of this emerging network. At their defence ministers' dialogue in June, the two countries agreed to deepen maritime domain awareness, explore greater undersea-domain awareness and enhance interoperability.

They also agreed to develop a memorandum of understanding on the provision of defence articles and services, signalling a move towards deeper defence-industrial cooperation.

The ministers specifically welcomed the growing strategic convergence between India, Australia, Japan and the United States.

The India-Australia Joint Declaration on Defence and Security Cooperation in July took this relationship further.

Both countries committed themselves to an open, peaceful and stable Indo-Pacific and agreed to expand cooperation with the United States and Japan.

Importantly, the declaration also reaffirmed support for ASEAN, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the Pacific Islands Forum.

This is an important feature of the emerging architecture. The Indo-Pacific is not simply being divided into two opposing blocs.

Instead, countries are developing multiple and overlapping relationships according to their individual strategic interests.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Australian Foreign Minister Senator Penny Wong and Japan Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi during the QUAD foreign ministers' meeting, in New Delhi, May 26, 2026. Photograph: Kind courtesy @SenatorWong X/ANI Photo

ASEAN Balances Regional Powers

Japan and Australia provide another illustration. Their defence cooperation has expanded into intelligence sharing, shipbuilding, advanced weapons, autonomous systems, defence technology and complex military exercises.

In August, the two countries highlighted progress in co-development and co-production, including the successful field trials of a laser capability, cooperation on Australia's Mogami-class frigates and work on advanced weapons and autonomous capabilities.

They also identified India, Indonesia, the Philippines, New Zealand and South Korea as important regional partners.

The result is a security architecture that increasingly resembles a network rather than a traditional alliance system.

The economic dimension is equally important. The Quad's Critical Minerals Initiative is designed to coordinate investment across mining, processing and recycling.

Its Indo-Pacific Energy Security initiative seeks to strengthen regional energy resilience.

Cooperation on ports and undersea cables adds another layer to this emerging framework.

This development reflects a fundamental change in the meaning of security. Strategic competition is no longer confined to warships, fighter aircraft and missiles.

A country dependent upon another for critical minerals, telecommunications infrastructure, energy supplies or advanced technology can face strategic vulnerabilities even in the absence of military conflict.

The Indo-Pacific is therefore witnessing the emergence of what could be described as economic security networks alongside military networks.

ASEAN remains central to this process. At the Quad meeting with ASEAN in Manila in July, India, Australia, Japan and the United States reaffirmed their support for ASEAN unity and centrality.

They discussed maritime and transnational security, economic security, critical and emerging technologies and humanitarian assistance.

This is strategically important because Southeast Asian states have generally resisted being forced to choose between China and the United States.

ASEAN's preferred approach has been to retain strategic space and engage all major powers.

The South China Sea demonstrates why this balancing act is becoming increasingly difficult.

South China Sea Tensions Persist

China and ASEAN continued negotiations in May on a Code of Conduct for the South China Sea, a process that has remained unresolved for nearly three decades.

In July, ASEAN foreign ministers reported significant progress towards concluding the long-awaited agreement.

Yet, even as diplomatic negotiations moved forward, tensions on the ground persisted. Confrontations between China and the Philippines continued in the disputed waters, particularly around Scarborough Shoal and Second Thomas Shoal, highlighting the persistent gap between diplomatic engagement and the realities at sea.

The tensions were starkly illustrated at the Seoul Defence Dialogue in September, when a note from the Chinese side reiterating Beijing's position on the 2016 South China Sea arbitration was handed to Philippine Defence Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr. while he was speaking on stage.

Teodoro read the note aloud and responded to it publicly, describing China's approach as coercive and aggressive.

The episode, which was subsequently followed by a sharp exchange between Beijing and Manila, underscored the growing friction between diplomatic engagement and the increasingly public confrontation over the South China Sea.

Against this backdrop, the Philippines has been steadily expanding its defence and security partnerships with countries such as the United States, Japan, Australia and India, including through military exercises, maritime cooperation, defence agreements and capacity-building initiatives.

The trend also illustrates how China's increasingly assertive conduct in the South China Sea is contributing to the emergence of a more interconnected security network among countries seeking to strengthen their maritime capabilities and strategic resilience.

The contradiction is revealing. ASEAN wants dialogue and stability, while several of its members are simultaneously strengthening defence and maritime relationships with external powers.

For India, this presents both an opportunity and a responsibility.

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Australia's Deputy PM and Defence Minister Richard Marles meet in New Delhi, June 1, 2026. Photograph: Jitender Gupta/ANI Photo

India's Indo-Pacific approach has traditionally emphasised strategic autonomy, ASEAN centrality, freedom of navigation, respect for international law and an inclusive regional order.

Its growing defence and maritime partnerships with Australia, Japan, Indonesia, Vietnam and other Southeast Asian countries provide additional depth to this approach.

India is also increasingly positioned to contribute not merely through diplomacy but through capabilities.

Maritime surveillance, defence production, technology cooperation, logistics, training and defence exports are becoming important instruments of Indian foreign policy.

This represents a significant evolution from the traditional conception of India's role in the region.

The Indo-Pacific is consequently moving towards a system in which influence will depend not only on military strength, but also on the ability to connect countries, technologies, supply chains and institutions.

The emerging architecture can be seen through several overlapping layers: the Quad at the strategic level; bilateral partnerships such as India-Australia and Japan-Australia; ASEAN-led institutions at the regional level; AUKUS in the advanced defence-technology domain; and growing defence-industrial partnerships across Southeast Asia.

China Faces Networked Partnerships

China remains at the centre of this transformation, although the emerging architecture is not exclusively about China.

The participating countries have different interests and do not share identical positions on every regional issue.

Yet China's growing military, economic and maritime capabilities have undeniably accelerated the search for greater resilience and strategic coordination.

The crucial question, therefore, is not whether the Indo-Pacific is becoming a new Cold War. It is whether a region of overlapping partnerships can preserve strategic autonomy while preventing any single power from acquiring disproportionate influence.

For China, the development presents a new strategic reality. Instead of confronting a single alliance, Beijing increasingly faces a web of partnerships that connect the Indian Ocean, Southeast Asia, the Western Pacific and the Pacific Islands.

IMAGE: The Chinese navy conducts a drill in the South China Sea. Photograph: Reuters

And China's response is already becoming visible.

Beijing is combining military presence with diplomatic engagement, maritime pressure with economic outreach, and strategic partnerships with an effort to challenge what it describes as bloc politics.

The next phase of the Indo-Pacific contest may therefore not be a simple contest between two powers. It may be a contest between competing networks.

That is where China's emerging counter-strategy becomes critical.

Dr Kumar has extensively researched the 1962 Sino-Indian conflict, Cold War dynamics and the Indo-Pacific region. Dr Jasmeet Kaur, assistant professor, DPG College, is an expert on the Indo-Pacific region.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff