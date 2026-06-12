India's Myanmar Challenge And Hlaing's Promises

To get its act going in Myanmar, India would need very dynamic diplomacy and not the lazy all-eggs-in-one-basket approach, points out Subir Bhaumik.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Myanmar President U Min Aung Hlaing at Hyderabad House in New Delhi, June 1, 2026. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo

Key Points Min Aung Hlaing's India visit is widely viewed as an attempt to gain international legitimacy after controversial elections.

China remains the Myanmar junta's principal backer, supplying military support and influencing several ethnic rebel groups.

India's engagement reflects strategic necessity despite criticism from Myanmar's pro-democracy movement and Opposition groups.

Myanmar's military controls limited territory, reducing the practical value of assurances against anti-India activities.

India's connectivity projects require engagement with multiple rebel groups controlling key border and transport corridors.

Myanmar's new President Min Aung Hlaing's five-day India visit surprised many. One would have expected the former army chief to first visit China because Beijing's unstinted support has held together the military junta for five years since the February 2021 coup.

Hlaing as Senior General paid his first visit abroad after the coup to China. It made sense because the military junta was confronted with an escalating civil war and there was no way a demoralised Burmese army -- the Tatmadaw -- would have survived without Chinese support.

Beijing not merely kept up its steady supply of military hardware but also pressurised some rebel groups into surrendering their hard-earned gains.

The Kokang rebel group MNDAA had to return the town of Lashio, the headquarters of the northeastern command of the Tatmadaw, to the junta under huge Chinese pressure.

Some reports suggested that Chinese intelligence agents had kidnapped MNDAA chief Peng Daxun and only released him after he agreed to return Lashio to the Burmese military junta.

Daxun was said to be in the Chinese city of Kunming in Yunnan province for medical treatment when he was reportedly interned.

Some other northern rebel groups operating on the China-Myanmar border also came under similar pressure -- to stop fighting and returning hard-earned gains.

Only two of Myanmar's strongest ethnic rebel armies -- the Kachin Independence Army and the Arakan Army -- could resist the Chinese pressure.

The Kachin rebels not only retained their gains like the rare earth mines at Pangwa and Chipke but have also indicated their willingness to sell the critical minerals to India (and other buyers through India).

Some say this is to drive a hard bargain with China over rates since Beijing's global control over rare earth supply chains owes much to the uninterrupted access to the Myanmar rare earth mines, mostly located in Kachin and some in the Shan region.

IMAGE: Modi and U Min Aung Hlaing hold talks at Hyderabad House. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo

Indian visit for Legitimacy

Some say while Hlaing's first visit to China after the coup was dictated by the dire necessity of garnering Chinese support, his first visit to India after taking over as president is in quest of legitimacy.

Despite holding rather controversial national elections earlier this year, in which major parties like Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy were banned from contesting, Min Aung Hlaing is still considered an international pariah.

The military-dominated USDP party hold a decisive majority in parliament, so Min Aung Hlaing's taking over as president was never in doubt. But the elected dispensation is still not taken seriously.

Myanmar sources say Hlaing seems pleased with the outcome of his India visit. He not only could offer prayers at Bodh Gaya, a must-visit destination for leaders of Buddhist-dominated countries but also ended up getting much time with both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

Indian appeals for a comprehensive peace dialogue in Myanmar to resolve the conflicts fits into Hlaing's plans of seeking dialogue with the rebel groups, because the Chinese ability to arm-twist rebel groups has hit a plateau.

Hlaing's real gain is the impact of his India trip back home. The pro-democracy movement leaders have severely criticised India's hosting a military dictator who brutally crushed protests.

Even Aung San Suu Kyi's son had been critical of 'a democracy like India' according legitimacy to a ruthless dictator.

The National Unity Government, that claims to be the 'real government' of Myanmar, had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker, strongly objecting to Min Aung Hlaing's visit to India.

The military dictator can now sit pretty in the region with support from China, India and ASEAN.

IMAGE: Modi and U Min Aung Hlaing at Hyderabad House. Photograph: Narendra Modi Photo Gallery /ANI Photo

What India Gains

Those in India who back the Min Aung Hlaing visit argue Delhi has to deal with a government in power, specially in a neighbouring country like Myanmar.

They have a point. Indian governments in the past have hosted Burmese military dictators like Gen Ne Win and Than Swe.

Min Aung Hlaing as army chief has been hosted by the Modi government before. So there was nothing unusual about hosting him this time on.

But those who point to Hlaing's assurance of not allowing Myanmar territory for anti-Indian activities as a big plus overlook the ground realities.

After five years of relentless civil war, the Myanmar army and the central government barely control 35 to 40 percent of national territory, according to estimates by think-tanks like the International Crisis Group.

Almost the entire 1,643 km-long India-Myanmar border is controlled by rebel groups like the Kachin Independence Army, the Arakan Army, the Chin rebel groups and the People's Defence Forces loyal to the National Unity Government.

IMAGE: President U Min Aung Hlaing meets President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Photograph: @rashtrapatibhvn X/ANI Photo

Most rebel groups from India's north east have historical ties with ethnic rebels like the Kachin Independence Army.

Indian intelligence briefly developed relations with the KIA and Arakanese rebel groups like the NUPA (precursor of the Arakan Army) but the Modi government preferred to deal with the government at the centre, including the military junta.

The Chinese back the military junta but maintain close links with multiple rebel groups in keeping with ground realities.

If India were to operationalise its two ambitious connectivity projects, it has to deal with multiple rebel groups besides the Myanmar military and the central government.

To kickstart the Kaladan Multimodal Transport project, India will have to deal with the Myanmar government because its military controls Sittwe port and areas around it.

But it also to deal with the Arakan Army which controls almost the whole of Rakhine state smd the crucial river junction of Paletwa.

Between Paletwa and Zorinpuii on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, India will have to deal with the Chin rebel groups who control much of Chin state.

IMAGE: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his wife Amruta Fadnavis, right, present a bouquet to President U Min Aung Hlaing, centre, at the special dinner organised in his honour by state Governor Jishnu Dev Varma, left, at Lok Bhavan in Mumbai, June 2, 2026. Photograph: @CMOMaharashtra X/ANI Photo

For operationalising the Golden Trilateral Highway connecting Manipur in India with Mae Sot in Thailand, India will have to deal with at least five rebel groups and the Central government.

So, to get its act going in Myanmar, India would need very dynamic diplomacy and not the lazy all-eggs-in-one-basket approach. Min Aung Hlaing's assurances should not be taken at face value.

Subir Bhaumik is a former BBC and Reuters correspondent who has served as Consulting Editor in Myanmar's Mizzima media group..

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff