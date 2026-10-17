A country that makes the isotope sets the timetable for everyone who needs it.

IMAGE: A medical technician assists a patient in an MRI machine in a healthcare facility. Photograph: Kind courtesy Alnoor Diagnostic Centre/Pexels.com

Every cancer plan begins with a map.

Staging, as the first step, establishes how far a disease has travelled to decide on appropriate treatment (sequencing for multimodality therapy).

In the proPSMA randomised trial (external link), men with high-risk prostate cancer received either conventional computed tomography (CT) and bone scanning (older approach) or a targeted PSMA PET-CT (newer approach).

Accuracy (65 per cent versus 92 per cent) was better with the newer one, and it changed the planned treatment in 28 per cent of men.

In roughly one in four patients, the scan changed what the doctor was about to do.

The same chemistry treats as well.

In the VISION trial (external link), men who had exhausted hormones and chemotherapy received lutetium-177 bound to a prostate-seeking molecule.

The median survival rose from 11.3 months to 15.3. (This isn't medical advice, but only an illustrative example, since highly specific clinical scenario guides its usage).

Key Points Advanced prostate cancer imaging and targeted radioligand therapy illustrate the growing role of medical isotopes in diagnosis and treatment.

India's molybdenum-99 output at the Dhruva reactor fell from 693 curies in 2022-2023 to 268 in 2023-2024, according to the article.

India has relied on imports from countries including Russia, Belgium and South Africa to meet demand for medical isotopes.

A dedicated medical isotope reactor planned for Visakhapatnam is expected to begin production around 2035.

Cross-border logistics, customs pre-clearance and regulatory harmonisation are crucial because medical isotopes decay rapidly.

The proposed BRICS Nuclear Medicine Working Group could support regional cooperation in isotope production and distribution.

Race Against Time

Molybdenum-99 (precursor of technetium) has a half-life of 66 hours (its useful activity decays or shortens). Fluorine-18 halves in 110 minutes.

The buyer pays for the shipped products, and they use only the surviving items, so a customs hold causes a partial loss. Containers are lead or tungsten, heavy and returnable.

Since hub-and-spoke freight fails here, the expenses for point-to-point shipping increase accordingly.

A parliamentary answer of August 2026 (external link) shows molybdenum-99 output at Dhruva falling from 693 curies in 2022-23 to 268 the next year.

Against 52 scheduled batches annually, thirteen fell short in 2023-24 and nineteen in 2024-25.

They secured recovery by importing (external link) 516 curies (measuring unit of activity) of molybdenum-99 from Belgium and Russia, 421 of iodine-131 from Russia, South Africa and Belgium, and 136 of lutetium-177 from Russia.

Over five years, the country column (external link) lists Russia as the sole origin for all imported molybdenum and lutetium.

Bharat is both an importer and an exporter (but with caveats).

A reactor six years in the announcing

The finance minister announced a dedicated medical isotope reactor on 16 May 2020, under Atmanirbhar Bharat.

As of January 2021, the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre had completed a design and planned roadshows for investors (external link), with the reactor expected to be functional within five years after construction commenced.

In October 2025, officials chose Visakhapatnam as the site (external link), stating the facility would serve both domestic and export demands, with approval granted but funding yet to be secured.

This is among the most capital-intensive pieces of medical infrastructure any country builds.

Comparable research reactors elsewhere (external link) have cost near 500 million USD.

The plan was for a public-private model, with the Nuclear Power Corporation and BARC handling design, execution, and operation.

As of August 2026, the anticipated production date (external link) was approximately 2035.

IMAGE: The Alpha-Gamma Hot Cell Facility. Photograph: Kind courtesy Argonne National Laboratory/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

The timeline also reflects reality.

Target fabrication and radiochemical processing have to mature alongside the reactor.

Regulatory pathways, trained staff, and the transport framework all have to exist on day one, because an isotope plant without a distribution system produces material that decays in a warehouse.

Bharat is building the entire chain rather than the headline asset.

Meanwhile, Bharat has limited production capacity in the Dhruva reactor, but production runs compete with physics and radiation experiments.

IMAGE: The Dhruva reactor at the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre. Photograph: Kind courtesy Department of Atomic Energy/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Demand And Scale

The planned capacity (external link) is half a million curies against the few hundred curies of molybdenum-99 Dhruva yields in a year.

No one constructs three orders of magnitude beyond their own deficit. Demand for the isotopes across the subcontinent exists.

BARC supplies around two lakh isotopic sources a year to around 370 institutions across Bharat.

Nepal's nuclear medicine services depend entirely on imported isotopes (external link), from Bharat, among others.

Bangladesh runs three PET-CT units for a population above 160 million.

The extended Bharat subcontinent holds over 2 billion people, with cancer incidence below the world average but mortality above it.

IMAGE: A prominent clinical environment optimised for comprehensive medical imaging workflows and professional radiology operations. Photograph: Kind courtesy Argonne National Goleisureintl/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

Corridors, Not Reactors

Which is why the logistics matter as much as the reactor.

Bharat already runs green corridors, so a donor heart crosses a city in minutes.

Isotopes necessitate this process across borders: customs pre-clearance, prioritisation for the next departure, and reciprocal recognition of radiopharmaceutical licences to ensure a generator validated in one country is not subjected to re-evaluation elsewhere while it degrades.

While reactors take root as it awaits the pouring of concrete, the complexity lies in harmonisation of standards across the geographies.

IMAGE: Production cycle of exotic radioisotopes for medical research MEDICIS. Photograph: Kind courtesy Tovar Pascual, Ana/wikipedia.org/Creative Commons

That is the case for pooling, and why paragraph 58 of the New Delhi Declaration (external link) welcomes a BRICS Nuclear Medicine Working Group, set up at Kazan in 2024 (external link).

Russia and South Africa hold production now.

Bharat brings manufacturing scale, the largest patient base, and the capacity to supply far beyond its borders.

A country that makes the isotope sets the timetable for everyone who needs it.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff