If India Becomes A Doormat, The US Will Tread On It

The harsh truth is that the US is no longer a reliable partner, cautions Ramesh Menon.

IMAGE: Smoke rises following an explosion in Tehran. Photograph: Naser Safarzadeh/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via Reuters

Key Points The ceasefire intended to end the US-Iran war has collapsed. Since the first week of July, the US has struck Iran on successive nights while Iran has attacked tankers in the Strait of Hormuz and targeted locations in Qatar and Kuwait.

LPG prices are climbing, the rupee is under pressure, and Indian shipping is once again exposed in the Gulf, all because of a war India had nothing to do with.

The 14-point memorandum signed by both sides in June promised a reopened Strait and a durable peace. Neither promise survived Iran's insistence on controlling the waterway and on collecting fees from it.

Trump's 2018 sanctions forced India to abandon Iranian crude, its third-largest and cheapest oil source, and India received nothing in return for that compliance.

Today, no one in the world knows how long the US-Iran conflict will last. Not even US President Donald Trump, who started it.

Just months ago, it seemed the world could once again hope for peace. How short-lived that was!

After the US and Iran signed a memorandum of understanding, the Strait of Hormuz reopened, and oil tankers resumed movement.

The world heaved a sigh of relief, but it did not last.

In the first week of July, Iranian forces attacked commercial vessels passing through the Strait, shattering the fragile calm.

The United States resumed strikes on Iranian targets, night after night, targeting coastal surveillance systems, missile and drone capabilities, and eventually bridges and a railway junction near Bandar Abbas, the coastal city anchoring Iran's naval presence on the Strait.

In turn, Iran struck and disabled tankers, fired on ships in Omani waters, and extended its attacks to American installations in Qatar and Kuwait.

In this war, everyone in the world has paid a price.

In the past five months, India's losses would amount to several lakh crore rupees. Ironically, this is for a war it is not involved in.

A war that keeps returning

To understand why the ceasefire never really held, it helps to walk through how we got here. Following United States and Israeli strikes on Iran on February 28, 2026, which killed Iran's supreme leader Ali Khamenei and dozens of schoolchildren, Iran shut the Strait of Hormuz to shipping. It began attacking vessels attempting to cross it.

Tanker traffic, which had averaged more than 100 vessels a day, collapsed almost overnight, affecting the world.

A 12-day exchange of strikes followed, drawing the wider region, including Lebanon, into the fighting.

After weeks of stalled talks, the US and Iran signed a 14-point memorandum of understanding that formally ended the naval blockade, reopened the Strait, and offered Tehran sanctions relief in exchange for zero uranium enrichment.

It held for a few days.

Then Iran began asserting a different kind of control over the Strait, not closing it outright but insisting on the right to determine which ships could pass and announcing it would impose tolls on the global waterway.

Attacks on ships in early July broke the memorandum in practice, even before either side declared it dead.

During this period, Iran held a drawn-out funeral for Khamenei, and his son and successor has barely been seen in public since taking the title of supreme leader, adding another layer of uncertainty about who in Tehran is actually making decisions.

IMAGE: A cylinder delivery worker carries an LPG cylinder in Siliguri. Photograph: ANI Photo

India pays the price

India is paying for a war it did not start, and it does not know how long the economic shocks will persist.

LPG cylinder prices, which had risen by Rs 60 in the first round and fuelled a black market where cylinders sold for up to Rs 5,000, are under renewed pressure as Gulf supply lines tighten again.

India imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude and around 60 per cent of its LPG, much of which transits the Strait of Hormuz, so there is no quick substitute if the route becomes unsafe.

The rupee, which had touched an all-time low near 92 to the dollar during the March crisis, driven by capital flight and a weakened current account, threatens to fall further.

Economists have flagged that a sustained ten dollar rise in crude can widen India's current account deficit by 40 to 50 basis points, and that the maths has not changed just because the crisis has a sequel.

Indian seafarers are at risk in waters that were declared safe only weeks ago. The first round of this war killed more than a dozen seafarers and damaged or forced the abandonment of numerous merchant vessels.

Every ship that sails through the Strait today does so on the assumption that the memorandum of understanding still means something, an assumption that looks weaker by the day.

India was not consulted when the strikes resumed in July. It has become a helpless bystander, bearing the cost of a conflict shaped entirely by the United States, Israel and Iran.

Lessons India has not acted on

India cannot afford to let the security of its energy lifeline depend on decisions made by wayward leaders in other countries. There are no signs of this changing, and this is the new reality.

This is not the first time India has found itself paying for decisions made elsewhere.

Let us step back to see this in perspective. Before Trump tore up the 2015 nuclear deal that Obama had carefully negotiated, Iran was India's third-largest oil supplier, accounting for over 11 per cent of India's crude imports, on generous terms of 60 to 90 days' credit and competitive pricing. Bilateral trade had reached 20 billion dollars a year.

Then came Trump's sanctions in November 2018. By May 2019, when he refused to renew India's waiver, India had completely stopped buying Iranian oil.

There was a brief respite when the US granted a waiver until August 21.

IMAGE: A vessel at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, July 17, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

For India, the US is no longer dependable

What did India get in return for abandoning a friendly, supportive Iran and aligning with American demands?

Answer: Nothing.

It was pushed towards more expensive American crude and discouraged from buying Russian oil, all to stay in Washington's good graces. It absorbed that loss, hoping the relationship would eventually pay off.

It did not.

Instead, US and Israeli strikes have disrupted the very waterway India depends on,

Indian sailors have been killed, and the ships they served on have been damaged.

The US does not care. It has consistently acted in line with its own strategic interests, whether or not they align with India's.

The US may be India's largest trading partner, but we now need to look at other markets, regardless of whether the US is pleased.

India is one of the largest markets in the world, and that is no small matter for numerous global manufacturers.

If India becomes a doormat, the US will tread on it as it has elsewhere.

The harsh truth is that the US is no longer a reliable partner.

IMAGE: A satellite image shows damage at the control tower in the port of Chabahar, Iran, July 9, 2026, after the US military said on July 8 it launched fresh strikes on Iran to keep the Strait of Hormuz open to shipping. Photograph: 2026 PLANET LABS PBC/Handout via Reuters

More than oil, the Chabahar story

Nowhere is the cost of India's dependence on American goodwill more evident than in the story of Chabahar. India has invested in Chabahar Port on Iran's south-eastern coast for years. It is a strategic gateway to Afghanistan and Central Asia that bypasses Pakistan entirely.

In May 2024, India signed a 10-year agreement to operate the port, pledging 120 million dollars in investment and a 250 million dollar credit line.

The vision was an International North South Transport Corridor linking Indian trade to Russia, Central Asia, and Europe without relying on Chinese-controlled routes or Pakistani territory.

Now, American sanctions have held it hostage.

To imagine that the US would be concerned about India's investments is to imagine too much.

India must rebuild its relationship with Iran without waiting for US permission.

Iran is not just a civilisational neighbour but also a gateway to Central Asia and a country that has backed India diplomatically when it needed support.

Treating Iran as a pariah to appease the United States will prove costly for India.

IMAGE: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar meets Oman Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi, in Muscat, July 10, 2026. Photograph: @DrSJaishankar X/ANI Photo

What India must do

India must build strategic petroleum reserves sufficient for a genuine, prolonged crisis, since we have seen what one disruption can do to affect every life in the country in some way or other.

A country that imports nearly 90 per cent of its crude oil and roughly 91 per cent of its LPG from the Gulf cannot continue to see itself as a victim of this war.

India must build its naval capacity in the Indian Ocean and the Gulf of Oman, become an independent maritime power capable of escorting its own trade, and avoid being reduced to an unseen partner in an American-led coalition.

India's energy transition can no longer be confined to climate conversations; it is now a question of national security.

Every solar panel installed, every green hydrogen project commissioned, and every unit of domestically produced energy will come to matter in the future.

We need to remain independent, partner with everyone, and owe allegiance to no one. That is the way to go.

Repeating ad nauseam that India is the world's fifth-largest economy is not going to get us anywhere.

Yes, it has the diplomatic weight, the economic heft, and the strategic geography to chart its own course in the Indian Ocean region. Still, it has to put them to use without any more pussyfooting.

India must diversify its energy sources and shipping routes, strengthen its maritime capabilities in a region where global competition is intensifying, and broaden its partnerships.

We can no longer rest easy on the assumption that the US is dependable. There have been enough instances this year for us to think otherwise.

This means deeper engagement with Russia, Europe, Japan, Southeast Asia, and the Gulf states.

IMAGE: US Vice President J D Vance looks on as Pakistan's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif speaks while holding the hand of Qatar's Prime Minister and Minister for Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani at the start of a quadrilateral meeting between the US, Iran, Pakistan and Qatar at the Lake Lucerne Summit, aimed at advancing a deal to end the Middle East conflict, at the Buergenstock Resort Lake Lucerne, Switzerland, June 21, 2026. Photograph: Nathan Howard/Pool/Reuters

The larger lesson

The US-Iran memorandum of June briefly persuaded the world that this crisis had a resolution.

The resumption of hostilities has left every country on edge.

For India, the challenge was never simply to remain non-aligned or strategically autonomous, but to ensure that its economic growth, energy security, and foreign policy choices are not held hostage by decisions made by other countries or by leaders with vested interests.

Leaders in the ruling party often speak of India becoming a Vishwaguru. Great powers are not defined solely by the size of their economy. They are defined by how little their future depends on others' decisions.

If India does not reduce its dependence on imported energy, vulnerable sea lanes and shifting geopolitical alliances will continue to bring distant wars to our doorstep in the form of higher prices, weaker growth and fewer strategic choices.

Strategic autonomy without structural independence is merely an aspiration, not a shield.

Ramesh Menon has written seven books and is an award winning journalist and documentary filmmaker. He is the author of Modi Demystified: The Making of a Prime Minister.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff