How Modi's Political Aura Crumbled At Jantar Mantar

It was left to an incensed Gen Z to show the rest of India that enough was enough, and that the time had come to shatter the fear psychosis generated by the government's authoritarian approach to protests and criticism, points out M R Narayan Swamy.

IMAGE: Youth protestors celebrate after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned as education minister, July 25, 2026. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Key Points If only he had sent his emissaries in time to a fasting Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party protesters and accepted their legitimate demands, the angry on the streets could have been pacified.

Instead, a high-handed approach backfired, leading to capitulation -- normal in democratic societies but uncommon in Modi's political culture.

The Jantar Mantar show of strength was not just about Dharmendra Pradhan although the creaking examination system was at its heart. In no time, all kinds of issues -- from demonetisation to hate speech -- came to the forefront.

Had he paid heed to the message of a peaceful revolution two years ago, Narendra Modi would not have had to surrender to cockroaches now.

Make no mistake. The Lok Sabha election result of 2024 was nothing short of a mass upheaval. True, no mob ruled the street. But millions of voters conveyed an unmistakeable missive: We are unhappy with you!

The message was primarily aimed at Modi, prime minister of the world's largest democracy.

After a long innings as Gujarat chief minister, Modi led the Bharatiya Janata Party to an epoch-making victory in the 2014 parliamentary battle sweeping 282 of the 545 seats, becoming the first party to cross the half-way mark of 271 on its own strength after the Congress typhoon of 1984.

Five years later, Modi bettered himself, helming the BJP to win an incredible 303 seats, gaining for himself the stamp of a giant killer.

Even before the seven-phase elections nationwide got underway in 2024, pride-filled BJP election strategists began boasting that the party would net more than 400 seats on its own.

In the end, the outcome was such a surprise that the BJP and even political pundits were stunned.

Despite a decade of Modi in power and a mammoth Ram temple opened in Ayodhya only months earlier, the BJP could not get even a simple majority. It huffed and puffed on its way to 240 seats.

Nothing worked. Not the BJP's formidable election machinery, the backing of the larger Sangh Parivar, and the propaganda blitz by the godi media. The majority turned its back to Modi.

Blame it on ego or arrogance, Modi, too sure of himself, failed to gauge what people were trying to convey.

Adept at political games, he quickly gained the critical legislative crutch of two smaller parties and formed a government for a third time in succession. He and his party thought life would be smooth sailing once again.

It was not to be.

IMAGE: A Nihang performs Gatkha, a traditional form of martial arts, as protestors celebrate at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 25, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Modi Ignored 2024 Verdict

Had Modi made a sincere post-mortem of the 2024 verdict, he may have -- one cannot be sure though -- undertaken a series of steps that would have helped him to claw back into a vast majority of people's hearts.

Without genuine and widespread voter loyalty, Modi could not have won his first two Lok Sabha electoral battles the way he did. It is clear in retrospect that the envious triumphs went into his head.

And he failed to change even after the 2024 shocker.

What the protests sparked by the NEET question paper leak proved had been spoken in hushed whispers in Delhi: That Modi was not truly charismatic but lucky to have been at the right place at the right time to rule Gujarat and India.

Believe it or not, this was a sentiment shared by many who believe in Hindu philosophy and astrology. But this was not articulated openly.

I have seen people who were once ardent Modi supporters slowly drifting away, tired by his endless abuse of national icons like Jawaharlal Nehru as well as a broad sweep of Opposition leaders and parties.

Modi didn't just criticise, he hit below the belt. He could say anything and get away with it. The mass media could never find any fault with him. This is how the now widely despised slavish godi media was born.

Increasingly I heard people on the lower end of the economy -- newspaper boys, e-rickshaw and autorickshaw drivers, gig workers, shop assistants et al -- say that Modi and his band were defaming Hinduism with unending attacks on Muslims, both physical and psychological.

Naturally, I was not surprised that the young protesters at the Jantar Manar protest site chanted: 'Jab jab Modi darta hai, Hindu Muslim karta hai. (When he feels threatened, he foments Hindu-Muslim tensions).'

IMAGE: Mumbaikars celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, July 26, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Why Public Anger Deepened

If Modi thought people had forgotten the misery heaped by the ill-conceived demonetisation, he was wrong. Just because he won the 2019 election did not mean that those at the lowest economic ladder who suffered the most had erased the pain they suffered.

The months when Modi contemptuously ignored the tens of thousands of farmers seated on Delhi's borders for months hurt those who watched their plight on television screens. Until he took back the proposed farm reforms, he never spoke one word sympathetically about the farmers.

Indian democracy, even if flawed, was hurt when the Modi government dubs protesters as 'Urban Naxals' or 'seditionists' or andolanjeevi.

Talks about India being among the largest economies hid the real hardships ordinary people face in daily lives. While the godi media lauded the government's handling of the fuel crisis caused by the Iran war, lower middle class and poor families shelled out Rs 3,000 to Rs 5,000 for a cooking gas cylinder.

The SIR electoral campaign now underway is seen by many as an attempt to redo the electoral rolls in such a way that only the BJP will win elections. "Even we don't know what is going on," a junior Election Commission official said in my presence.

The grievances, small and big, localised and national, steadily piled up.

Modi himself spoke at times as if modern India came into being only after he took office. The constant vishwaguru claim was jarring. Modi looked insecure the way his photos stood out in official ads, not to speak of the giant hoardings across the country.

The constant leaks of examination papers were the last straw, combined with a Supreme Court judge's unforgiveable description of youths as cockroaches (his clarifications have only muddled the issue further).

It was left to an incensed Gen Z to show the rest of India that enough was enough, and that the time had come to shatter the fear psychosis generated by the government's authoritarian approach to protests and criticism.

Again, Modi made a blunder.

If only he had sent his emissaries in time to a fasting Sonam Wangchuk and Cockroach Janta Party protesters and accepted their legitimate demands, the angry on the streets could have been pacified.

Instead, a high-handed approach backfired, leading to capitulation -- normal in democratic societies but uncommon in Modi's political culture.

IMAGE: Protesters at Jantar Mantar, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

How Jantar Mantar Changed Politics

The Jantar Mantar show of strength was not just about Dharmendra Pradhan although the creaking examination system was at its heart. In no time, all kinds of issues -- from demonetisation to hate speech -- came to the forefront.

The tens of thousands who thronged the heart of Delhi included the middle class and the poor, Hindus and Muslims, Dalits and Brahmins, males and females, the educated and not-so-educated, and people from metropolitan cities to small towns. There was a sea of youth, and many senior citizens too.

It was a secular, rainbow coalition which the Modi-driven politics had done its best to break during the past 12 years by constantly harping on religious issues and Muslim bashing.

Pradhan may have resigned and the government may have surrendered. But long after the protesters are gone, Jantar Mantar will be remembered for clipping Modi's wings and dealing him blows that have punctured his carefully cultivated image.

For days, Modi's silence (when he should have spoken) made him a butt of countless jokes and memes. For a man portrayed by fans as a political colossus, Modi was reduced to what he is -- another politician.

For the first time since embracing politics, Modi has suffered his most stinging political blow. 'Don't make me a hero,' CPJ leader Abhijeet Dipke stated loud and clear. 'The country has been ruined because one person has been made a hero.'