How Long Can The Modi Government Stay Deaf?

When it pretends to be deaf, a situation can snowball into something it cannot contain.

The government cannot dismiss public anger merely because protests are inconvenient or politically embarrassing, asserts Ramesh Menon.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel detain National Students Union of India activists protesting against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place in New Delhi, October 13, 2026. Photograph: Amit/ANI Photo

Key Points Paper leaks and disputed electoral rolls, and how both have been handled, weaken public confidence in institutions that must function fairly.

Governments cannot restore credibility through police action, detentions or restrictions alone. They must investigate allegations and accept responsibility for failures.

Protesters have a democratic right to dissent, but blocking roads and disrupting essential services can alienate the public they seek to persuade.

The future of Indian democracy depends on whether institutions correct their mistakes and on citizens demanding accountability.

When Public Trust Begins To Break Down

On 10 October, Delhi was sealed before a single slogan could be raised. Dozens of metro stations were shut, trains heading for the capital were cancelled, mobile Internet was switched off in the central business district, and thousands of police and paramilitary personnel took position around Jantar Mantar.

The Cockroach Janta Party, a youth movement that began as online satire in May and found its cause in the NEET paper leak, called the rally.

It demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying he had to take responsibility for the Election Commission's irregularities, whose credibility has plunged to an all-time low.

Democracy is tested not only when people vote but also when they question those who govern them.

The recent protests raise an uncomfortable question. What happens when citizens lose trust in the institutions meant to serve them?

The anger is not confined to Delhi. In Maharashtra, students and competitive-examination aspirants have taken to the streets over exam irregularities and paper leaks.

Separately, the Election Commission of India has faced criticism for revising the electoral rolls, with Opposition parties alleging that the process could exclude eligible voters.

These are distinct controversies. They should not be treated as evidence of a single conspiracy. But they raise a common concern.

Are the institutions entrusted with safeguarding the public interest performing their duties fairly, transparently and competently?

Some WhatsApp forwards claim that foreign powers are behind the protests because they do not want India to grow. Such claims require evidence. Supporters of the present Narendra Modi government continue to share these messages.

Branding protesters as 'anti-national' does not replace addressing the questions they raise. They do this to divert attention from the grievances that led people to protest.

For a young person who spends years preparing for a competitive examination, a leaked paper can destroy more than an examination schedule.

It can undermine the belief that hard work offers a fair chance of success. The danger is that people come to believe that those with money or power can game the system.

Electoral Rolls Require Extraordinary Transparency

The right to participate in an election means little if the process for determining eligibility is inaccessible, confusing or arbitrary.

When an eligible citizen who has voted repeatedly discovers that their name has been removed from the electoral roll, it can breed anger and suspicion.

As these grievances accumulate, protests become the only way to demand answers. The government's response then becomes as important as the original failure.

The electoral rolls are where the argument over the Election Commission begins. The Commission must keep them accurate and ensure that eligible voters are not excluded.

The Special Intensive Revision of the electoral rolls has sparked controversy over the scale of deletions and the complex documentation required of voters.

The exercise began in Bihar in 2025 and has since become a wider national issue.

The scale is significant. The Indian Express reported that the Commission directed 20 states and Union Territories, where the revision is complete, to hold special drives to enrol voters who may have been left out. The same report put the number of names struck off draft rolls across 30 states and Union Territories at around 13 crore (130 million).

That figure does not mean that 13 crore eligible voters have been disenfranchised. Deletions may include duplicate entries, deceased persons, other ineligible entries, and individuals whose eligibility requires further review.

The central question is how accurately the Commission has distinguished between these categories and whether every eligible voter has a fair opportunity to remain on the rolls or be restored to them.

Removing the names of people who have no right to vote is essential. No one has a quarrel with that. But the exercise's credibility depends on transparent procedures, reasonable documentation requirements, challengeable decisions, and effective appeals.

The Supreme Court's 27 May 2026 judgment upholding the legality of Bihar's Special Intensive Revision is an important part of this context.

The Court held that the Commission can conduct such an exercise and that deletion from the roll does not determine a person's citizenship, which only the competent authority can determine.

The safeguards the Court emphasised during the hearings, including publishing reasons for exclusions and accepting Aadhaar as an identity document, remain part of the picture.

The judgment did not establish that every deletion was correct, nor did it settle every political allegation regarding the process.

The Commission must therefore do more than defend its legal authority. It must demonstrate that its procedures protect eligible voters.

Political parties should also help voters navigate the process rather than treating every disputed deletion as evidence of deliberate manipulation.

The Election Commission's independence is not measured solely by its Constitutional status. It is also measured by whether citizens across the political spectrum trust its decisions.

IMAGE: Protesters breach the security barricades during the All India Students' Association and Revolutionary Youth Association-led Lok Bhawan March in Patna, October 13, 2026, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation over alleged irregularities in electoral rolls. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Examination System Cannot Afford Repeated Gailures

Trust is tested just as sharply in the examination hall. Protests in Pune over the Maharashtra Public Service Commission's recruitment examinations provide a troubling example.

The controversy centred on the Drug Inspector recruitment examination held in March 2026. Following an inquiry that uncovered evidence of a paper leak, the MPSC cancelled the recruitment process in August.

Interviews had already taken place, and the MPSC had published a provisional merit list of 488 candidates.

The cancellation imposed costs on candidates who had invested time, money and years of preparation. Subsequent protests reflected wider concerns about the handling of other examinations, including delays and recruitment schedules.

The important question is not simply whether a paper was leaked. It is how the leak occurred, who was responsible, and what safeguards will prevent it from happening again.

The crisis is not confined to Maharashtra. In Delhi, the Cockroach Janta Party, the same movement that called the October rally, first took to Jantar Mantar in June over the NEET paper leak, which led to the cancellation of the examination.

Television footage of police caning protesters during its July march to Parliament fuelled anger, although Delhi police denied using force.

Together, these events have brought the education system under intense scrutiny, and the movement's protests have contributed to a wider political confrontation.

The government must recognise that repeated examination failures can destroy the futures of young people who have done everything expected of them. Stricter laws are necessary but not sufficient.

India already has the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024, and in July, Parliament passed amendments that raise the maximum jail term to ten years and establish special fast-track courts.

Laws can deter malpractice, but they cannot guarantee secure question papers, honest officials, or timely investigations.

Why should innocent candidates bear the cost of administrative failure?

When an examination is cancelled, authorities must explain the reason, assign responsibility, announce a credible timetable for corrective action, and provide clear information to affected candidates.

A public recruitment examination is not a favour from the state. It is a process through which citizens compete for opportunities, governed by rules that must be fair to all.

IMAGE: A protester wears a Gyanesh Kumar mask during a protest against the chief election commissioner in Srinagar, October 10, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Lessons The Government Must Learn

The first lesson for the government is to listen carefully.

When it pretends to be deaf, a situation can snowball into something it cannot contain. Student-led protests have shown this, as have many others.

The government cannot dismiss public anger merely because protests are inconvenient or politically embarrassing.

In Delhi, the police have taken action against protesters, citing traffic obstruction and restrictions on demonstrations. Such concerns cannot be ignored. Other citizens also have rights, including the right to travel to work, reach hospitals and use public spaces.

They have ruled that Jantar Mantar can no longer be used as a protest site.

But enforcement cannot become an end in itself.

On 10 October, a home ministry official told Reuters that more than 2,000 people were detained in Delhi after police blocked access to the rally site.

Other reports put the figure at more than 3,000. The movement's founder, Abhijeet Dipke, was detained on arrival, and police also arrested Opposition leaders.

Movement restrictions and public transport disruptions compounded the situation.

The authorities have a duty to maintain public order. But when the response to a demonstration is dominated by barricades, detentions and restrictions, the original grievance risks are pushed aside. The crowd may be dispersed, but the anger remains.

The government must distinguish between peaceful protest, unlawful obstruction and violence. It should use proportionate measures to protect public safety and to enforce the law fairly, irrespective of protesters' political affiliations.

Brutal police action against students can also alienate people who might otherwise support the government. The sight of young people being beaten or detained raises questions that cannot be answered merely by invoking public order.

When a public institution fails, the government should not reflexively defend every decision its officials make. It should be willing to acknowledge errors, correct them and hold those responsible to account.

Admitting a mistake does not weaken institutional credibility. Denying an evident problem, arresting protesters, or making it difficult for them to assemble peacefully can weaken it.

The government must recognise that force can clear a protest site, but it cannot, on its own, restore public confidence.

IMAGE: Delhi Police personnel detain a protester during the Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India's joint protest march from Firozeshah Road to Jantar Mantar, demanding Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation, October 13, 2026. Photograph: Naveen Sharma/ANI Photo

Lessons Protesters Must Learn

The government is not the only party with lessons to learn. The right to protest is fundamental to democracy, but a protest's effectiveness depends in part on how it is conducted.

Students who have lost an examination opportunity have every right to demand answers. Citizens who fear exclusion from the electoral roll must be able to question the process.

They should be able to organise, assemble peacefully, approach the authorities and seek judicial remedies.

In its 2018 judgment in Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan v. Union of India, the Supreme Court recognised the importance of legitimate dissent while affirming the state's authority to regulate demonstrations to protect public order and others' rights.

Protesters must recognise the limits of their tactics. Indefinitely blocking a major road, disrupting train services, or preventing ordinary citizens from going about their daily lives can turn potential supporters against a legitimate cause.

A protest that imposes high costs on people who are not responsible for the grievance risks losing the moral advantage it started with.

This does not mean demonstrations must be convenient for the government. Effective protest often involves disruption, particularly when an unresponsive government ignores peaceful appeals.

But there is a difference between drawing public attention to an issue and making uninvolved citizens pay an excessive price for it.

Protest movements also need clear demands, credible leadership, verifiable evidence, and a way to turn public sympathy into measurable change.

They must distinguish between a proven violation, reasonable suspicion, and a political allegation.

They should not allow political parties to overshadow the people whose grievances brought them onto the streets.

IMAGE: Protesters shout slogans from a bus after being detained during the Students Federation of India and Democratic Youth Federation of India's protest, October 13, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Public Cannot Remain Silent Spectators

Ordinary citizens cannot leave the defence of public institutions entirely to political parties, the courts or street movements.

People often respond to protests in line with their political loyalties. They treat an agitation led by a party they support as justified, while dismissing one led by its opponents as an attempt to destabilise the government.

This selective approach is dangerous. The credibility of an examination system matters to students, irrespective of their political leanings. The integrity of electoral rolls matters to voters, irrespective of the party they support.

Citizens must ask consistent questions. Was the grievance investigated? Were the findings made public? Were those responsible held accountable? Were protesters treated lawfully? Did the authorities offer a practical remedy? Did the protest lead to lasting change?

They must also resist two opposing temptations. One is to accept every allegation made by a protest movement as established fact. The other is to accept every government explanation as sufficient proof that nothing went wrong.

A healthy democracy requires citizens willing to examine evidence, question authority, and revise their views when the facts require it.

The media has a corresponding responsibility. It must verify claims, report on police conduct, examine official explanations, and follow investigations beyond the first news cycle.

Dramatic confrontations may attract attention, but the public also needs to know whether the underlying problem has been fixed.

A media that fails to hold power to account is a warning sign for democracy.

IMAGE: All India Students Federation and All India Youth Federation members raise slogans during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at BRK Bhavan near the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Head Office, October 14, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

When Protests Bring Change

Protests have played an important role in India's history. The farmers' agitation, which continued for more than a year, helped force the government to repeal the three farm laws in 2021.

Environmental movements have also mobilised communities to challenge projects they believe threaten their livelihoods and surroundings.

More recently, protests over examination irregularities have prompted the education system and the government to confront questions about the security of competitive examinations and the accountability of those who administer them.

The July amendments to the examinations law followed weeks of student protest.

The Election Commission's order for special enrolment drives in the 20 states and Union Territories where the revision is complete shows an institution responding to mounting scrutiny over people being left out.

These examples do not mean that every protest is justified or that every demand must be accepted. They show that peaceful public pressure can prompt institutions to respond when ordinary channels seem inadequate.

IMAGE: CRPF personnel during the NSUI protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar at Connaught Place, New Delhi, October 13, 2026. Photograph: Neeraj/ANI Photo

The Real Test For Indian Democracy

The future of Indian democracy will not be decided by whether every protest succeeds or every government completes its term without public anger. Disagreement and agitation are normal features of a democratic society.

The more important question is whether institutions can withstand scrutiny and correct their failures without treating criticism as disloyalty.

For the government, this means recognising that accountability is integral to governance, not a concession extracted from protesters. For the Election Commission and examination authorities, it means earning public confidence through transparent procedures and credible remedies.

For protesters, it means combining determination with discipline and evidence. For citizens, it means defending fairness and accountability, even when doing so is politically inconvenient.

India's Constitution protects freedom of expression and peaceful assembly, while permitting reasonable restrictions.

The challenge is to make these protections meaningful in everyday public life.

A democracy should not require citizens to take to the streets before authorities acknowledge a serious failure. Nor should grievances have to be settled on the street.

The ideal is a system in which the government responds before anger boils over, in which peaceful protests are heard without needless suppression, and in which citizens can obtain remedies without having to fight for them for months or years.

Winning trust is more difficult than sealing off Jantar Mantar.

The ultimate lesson is simple. A democracy is strongest not when it prevents people from protesting, but when it gives them fewer reasons to believe that protest is their only recourse.

Ramesh Menon is the author of seven books, a recipient of the Ramnath Goenka Award for Excellence in Journalism, a documentary filmmaker, an educator and a corporate trainer. He authored Modi Demystified: The Making of a Prime Minister.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff