How India Can Counter Trump's Tariff Threat

Navigating this geopolitical minefield requires a cold-blooded blend of immediate tactical pleading, structural domestic diversification, and aggressive collective resistance, suggests Ambassador Rajasekhar.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump makes an announcement in the Oval Office at the White House, September 18, 2026. Photograph: Evan Vucci/Reuters

Key Points US secondary sanctions could sharply disrupt India's Russian crude supplies and intensify pressure on its energy security.

If New Delhi blinks, it risks domestic economic collapse; if it defies Washington recklessly, it faces a ruinous trade war.

If the world's largest consumer markets and energy producers stand together, the threat of a 100% US tariff becomes a double-edged sword that could threaten to isolate the American economy, rather than the target nations.

The signing of the Lindsay Graham Act by US President Donald Trump has plunged global trade into an era of unprecedented economic coercion and uncertainty.

By authorising secondary sanctions of up to 100% tariffs on any nation trading with Russia and Iran, Washington is effectively demanding absolute submission.

For India, a nation that imports over 80% of its crude oil -- with nearly half of that currently sourced from Russia -- this is not a mere diplomatic hurdle.

It is an existential threat to its economy. If New Delhi blinks, it risks domestic economic collapse; if it defies Washington recklessly, it faces a ruinous trade war.

Navigating this geopolitical minefield requires a cold-blooded blend of immediate tactical pleading, structural domestic diversification, and aggressive collective resistance.

To formulate a coherent response, Delhi must first strip the American narrative of its moral pretence. Washington routinely frames its sanctions as instruments of international law.

In reality, unilateral secondary sanctions possess no sanctity under the United Nations charter. They are acts of economic warfare that extraterritorially violate the sovereignty of third-party nations.

The justification further wears thin when applied to Iran -- a nation targeted, despite being the victim of repeated external aggressions -- while the US itself engages in flagrant hypocrisy.

The historical parallels are stark. During the Cold War, the US routinely carved out exemptions for its own strategic vulnerabilities, much like how it exempted China from various trade restrictions during its opening to the West to counter the Soviet Union.

Even today, while Washington commands the world to choke Russian revenues, the US remains heavily reliant on Russian enriched uranium to keep its own domestic nuclear reactors running, quietly securing waivers for its own utilities.

Delhi's long-standing diplomatic view is entirely correct: There is no great moral principle here, only unadulterated self-interest.

Yet, pointing out American hypocrisy in itself will not keep Indian factories running or stabilise the rupee. The structural reality of India's energy dependence is terrifying.

India imports roughly 5 million barrels of crude oil per day. For the past two years, discounted Russian Urals have formed the bedrock of India's energy security, shielding it from global inflation.

Compounding the crisis, traditional alternative maritime routes through the Persian Gulf are increasingly choked by regional conflict, and Washington has proven utterly helpless in restoring stable trade flows through these vital choke points.

How, then, does India survive? The strategy may be split into a three-tiered approach: the immediate, the medium, and the long term.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photograph: DD News/ANI/X

India's US Exemption Strategy

In the immediate term, India may play the game of political realism. Delhi can plead its case for an exemption in Washington, persuasively anchoring its arguments not on moral obligation, but on Trump's own domestic political survival ahead of the crucial November US midterm elections.

Global oil markets are highly interconnected. If India suddenly halts its massive intake of Russian (and Iranian crude), it will trigger an immediate, catastrophic supply crunch on the global stage.

The consequences of such a shock would reverberate directly into the American heartland. US diesel prices could easily shoot beyond $8 per gallon.

Such an inflationary spike would alienate Trump's core MAGA base, devastate American farmers during the high season of agricultural activity, and cripple the trucking industry, effectively handing the midterm elections to the opposition.

Trump is highly sensitive to this math; it is the exact reason his administration has signaled to Kyiv to avoid targeting Russian oil and diesel infrastructure.

Delhi can effectively use this window to convince Washington that forcing India off Russian oil before November is an act of suicide for the Republican Party. It's plain to see.

In the medium term, India must aggressively pursue a multi-pronged diversification strategy. While the nation has already begun diversifying its energy basket by expanding renewable capacity and scouting new suppliers in Africa and Latin America, it must go further.

India may dip into its Strategic Petroleum Reserves (SPR) to manage short-term supply disruptions.

Concurrently, New Delhi should negotiate bilateral agreements to access the strategic reserves of friendly nations like Japan, which maintains vast stockpiles.

Furthermore, India must deploy every tool of statecraft -- utilizing both fair diplomatic channels and practical backroom lobbying in Washington -- to keep its economic arteries open.

However, the definitive antidote to Washington's unilateralism lies in collective action.

India must overcome its bilateral inhibitions and make common cause with China, fellow BRICS members, other middle powers, and the wider Global South which are similarly placed.

Building A Sanction-Proof Economy

The leading trading partners of Russia and Iran -- predominantly China, India, Turkey and the UAE -- wield immense collective economic leverage.

China has already demonstrated a masterclass in standing up to Washington's trade bullying, proving that a robust, State-backed economic apparatus can absorb and blunt the bite of American sanctions.

Conversely, America's traditional treaty allies in Europe and East Asia have learned a bitter lesson: Toeing the Washington line offers no lasting protection, and economic suffering inevitably follows when domestic interests are sacrificed for American geopolitical crusades.

By forging a united front with China and the Global South, India can help construct a parallel, sanction-proof economic architecture.

This includes accelerating local-currency trade settlements, expanding non-dollar clearing mechanisms like the BRICS Pay initiative, and establishing alternative insurance and shipping networks that operate entirely outside the reach of Western maritime law.

If the world's largest consumer markets and energy producers stand together, the threat of a 100% US tariff becomes a double-edged sword that could threaten to isolate the American economy, rather than the target nations.

This narrative needs to be suitably elaborated and promoted among the pro-India elites in the USA that alienating India can only be counterproductive.

IMAGE: Vessels near the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, August 31, 2026. Photograph: Reuters

India cannot afford to be a passive bystander in this shifting global order. Relying purely on American goodwill is a failed strategy.

By securing near-term exemptions through shrewd political leverage, strengthening its medium-term energy resilience, and building a powerful coalition of collective resistance with China and the Global South, India can protect its economic sovereignty.

The era of the bully and its unilateral sanctions can be brought to a close when the targeted nations realise that they do hold the keys/levers to the global economy.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff