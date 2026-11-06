Heard Of A Diplomatic Literary Festival?

Some 73 speakers assembled on October 26 and 27 at the Raffles University at Neemrana in Rajasthan, a few with clearly tenuous ties with diplomacy, but were deemed to add value to the proceedings, notes Krishnan Srinivasan.

IMAGE: The Words Beyond Borders literary festival at Raffles University in Neemrana, Rajasthan. All photographs: Kind courtesy Embassy of the Republic of Poland in New Delhi/Facebook

Key Points The 'Words Beyond Borders' festival, organised by the Dnyaneshwar Mulay Foundation and FOCAL, brought together 73 speakers, including many diplomats, to promote literature.

The event was held at Raffles University in Neemrana, Rajasthan, with delegates largely accommodated at the historic Neemrana Fort.

Despite some logistical challenges and a sparse student audience, the inaugural event proceeded reasonably smoothly, showcasing the organisers' meticulous planning.

The rationale behind a diplomat-based literary event is to leverage the mystique of the diplomatic profession in India to secure funding and facilities.

One of the fastest growth industries in India must be the book festival one.

In recent years, some highly improbable venues have held book events, locations from which no identifiable books have ever been written and whence no established author has been identified.

This is not to disparage the laudable intention of promoting reading or listening to authors talking about their work, but it raises questions as to the sustaining capacity of these events, as also the branding and financing of them.

A Unique Concept: Diplomats As Authors

In searching for a new and attractive formula for these events, especially when they are not being held in the recognised established locations such as Jaipur, Delhi, Bangalore or Kolkata, some original device is legitimately used to stimulate interest among participants, spectators and sponsors.

In the most recent case, the Dnyaneshwar Mulay Foundation and the Foundation for Culture, Arts and Literature (FOCAL) arrived at the opinion that 'because every diplomat has a story', diplomats from assorted countries could be assembled in a literary festival to confirm the truth of 'Words Beyond Borders'.

There is some logic in this assumption; as Demosthenes wrote in Athens in the 4th century BC, 'Diplomats have no battleships at their disposal, nor infantry, nor fortresses; their weapons are words and opportunities.'

At the invitation of the two foundations, some 73 speakers assembled on October 26 and 27 at the Raffles University at Neemrana in Rajasthan, a few with clearly tenuous ties with diplomacy, but were deemed to add value to the proceedings.

Of the total number were 35 Indians. A somewhat curious aspect in the speakers' list was that, while the discussions were in English, there were only four speakers from countries where English is the first language, one each from Ireland and Australia, and two from the USA, one whose name suggested South Asian ethnic origin, and the other resident as an expatriate in Greece.

Event Venue and Distinguished Participants

All the sessions were at Raffles University, an institution founded in 2011 by the Rajasthan state government as a private university sponsored by the Gomber Education Foundation, a non-profit charitable trust.

Despite its name, it has no association with the Raffles University in Johor in Malaysia.

The formal opening session had no less than eight speakers on the dais and included a Union Cabinet minister and the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan.

To nobody's surprise, neither found it possible to attend, but this is the price organisers have to pay for political patronage.

As usual, the addresses by those on the podium were lengthy and with the exception of the Irish lady participant and Mr Dyaneshwar Mulay, had little to do with either the event's books or writers.

It was natural, with the proximity of New Delhi and the ministry of external affairs, that the Indian participants were of high quality.

They included the highly regarded area specialists on Latin America and the Middle East, Deepak Bhojwani and Talmiz Ahmad, and T C A Raghavan who through his books and media columns is acknowledged as a public intellectual.

There were few of similar distinction among the foreign contingent, though mention is necessary of Jorge Heine, the eminent scholar from Chile, Eilis Ni Dhuibhne (aka Ellis Almquist) the current Irish laureate for 2025-2028, and Mandla Langa of South Africa who completed Nelson Mandela's unfinished book and published in 2017 as Dare Not Linger.

Logistics And Future Prospects

Given this was an inaugural event in an untested venue, it proceeded reasonably smoothly, though with periodic glitches.

The liaison students from the university were diligent, though the student body was disappointingly scant among the sessions' audiences.

The venues in the university were accessible, though the openair sessions at one venue in the inclement heat were highly inappropriate.

Most of the delegates were lodged at the nearby spectacular 15th century Neemrana Fort where a hotel was opened in 1991 after restoration.

On the second night the hotel's owner, renowned conservationist, hotelier, author and photographer Mr Aman Nath himself attended the dinner to the delight of the delegates. He was fortuitously in Neemrana to receive an award from the state governor, one of multiple he has deservedly received in India and abroad.

The rationale of a diplomat-based literary event may be questioned; there is no inherent connection between fiction or non-fiction published by present or past members of the diplomatic corps.

One could as well envisage a festival for books by single parents or the under-20s. But the organisers understand the mystique of the diplomatic profession in a country like India, which helps them to secure facilities and funding. And with the backing of the Rajasthan state government and other donors, the event was clearly well resourced.

The meticulous expertise in setting up this event is due to the efforts of Mr Rahul Jain of FOCAL, whose capabilities are evidenced in the established annual Dibrugarh book and Gauhati film festivals. Once he sets his mind on any project, his boundless energy endow him with great organizing force.

Krishnan Srinivasan is a former foreign secretary, Government of India.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff