Gujarat Vs Kerala: A Tale Of Two States

Comparing the two states is comparing an apple to an orange.

I ate apples for years. Then I felt I needed some citrus, and I moved to oranges. That doesn't make the apple a lesser fruit, reflects Binu Alex.

IMAGE: A view of waterlogged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points Kerala's accessible breakfast culture is contrasted with Gujarat's distinctive two-stage morning food routine and eating habits.

Ahmedabad's rapid construction, recurring waterlogging and infrastructure are major challenges.

Living outside Kerala can change perspectives on home, regional culture, food, language and everyday life.

Malayali migration, family responsibilities and changing community patterns can make returning to Kerala difficult for many.

Last week, Manu Joseph provocatively described Kerala as a 'republic against fun.' In response I put out a small post on Kerala, since it was trending.

That post is now close to a hundred and fifty thousand views on X.

It was about breakfast. In Kerala, I can step out at any hour, in any remote place, and get a clean, decent breakfast. In Gujarat, I struggled for one all my life.

I read the replies. Many were angry.

A good number came from handles with the Indian flag in the picture. Nationalists, who think that makes them patriots. I will leave it there.

Now, if I say I don't care for European breakfast either, especially the French one, does that make me a patriot? I don't. A petit dejeuner is mostly cold things, arranged politely. Nobody has ever been warmed by a croissant.

But let me stay with Gujarat.

Gujarat has no breakfast culture. It has something else, a two-stage morning. There is a reason for it.

Traders slept late morning and farmers left for field at dawn. One woke up and the other came back around eleven for the real meal. Nobody needed breakfast in between.

So the day begins with masala chai. Most people prefer Gujarat's favourite -- Wagh Bakri brand. In fact I am a fan.

Along with it comes something dry that keeps well, and is usually fried. Khakhra, thepla, bhakri, sev. All of them.

One neighbour of ours had tea on the balcony every morning. The snacks lived there permanently, in medium-sized aluminium boxes. Only the tea travelled from the kitchen.

This was at seven. Eight at the latest.

Office-goers eat roti sabji just before leaving. Dosa and idli are common now too. Then the tiffin goes into the bag.

Nobody walks to a restaurant for lunch. I do that in Kerala now, three years running. In Gujarat, I carried a tiffin like everyone else.

The ones who own a shop and can open late have a heavy meal by half past ten. Then nothing until they are home, at nine or ten at night.

In between, there is chai and nasto. Continous flow. Fried, again.

Kerala is the opposite. Breakfast is serious business here. Idli, dosa, appam. The modern homes have an English breakfast. The more modern ones have pazhankanji.

Then comes the usual question. If Kerala was so attractive, why did you go to Gujarat at all?

Transfers take us there. Or parents do. Sometime jobs do.

It takes leaving to know what you had. And it takes living elsewhere to know what you didn't.

Comparison brings a Malayali home. Not longing.

There was a time I hated coming to Kerala. My friends still can't believe it. Today I am the man inviting others to return, in writing. You can read that invite here.

What changed was simple. I wanted a place that doesn't develop the way Ahmedabad did. You are free to disagree.

That city never stopped building. In twenty years, I never drove on a road that was finished.

Ahmedabad's Development And Rain Woes

Take SG Highway. In 1993, it was a narrow road from Gandhinagar to Sarkhej. Then it became six lanes. Then came service roads.

I thought, at last. A road where I can drive in peace.

Then they started building another road above it. A double-decker.

You may call it development. I call it a nuisance. The contractors call it a good deal.

Then there is the rain. Gujarat gets just around 800 to 900 mm in a year. But ten minutes of rain, and the streets are knee-deep.

Homes that cost five or ten crore get water in the bedroom. Ten minutes, that's all.

We can build roads on top of roads. But we can't send rain water down a drain. People scream once and forget by evening.

Nobody is accountable in either place. The political class is very good at that.

Kerala gets about 3,000 mm in comparison.

Many of my Malayali friends, born and brought up there, can't come back. Some don't want to. The reasons are many. That is a different essay.

I am only writing from my own life. As I said for those who want to return, I have an essay on that. Read here.

Some are returning, mostly retired people. They haven't cut the cord the way I did. Their children are still out there.

Ask the churches. Membership is nearly half of what it was twenty years ago. And no new members are joining.

And forget recreation. On weekends in Ahmedabad, all you can do is to go to a mall, or sit at home.

More than anything, I have reached home. I now have time to trace my ancestry and visit places of history. I can also use my Malayalam in literary work, which I never could in Gujarat.

Did I dislike Gujarat, then? Oh no. Never.

Kerala Vs Gujarat: A Personal Journey

I have travelled every inch of it. Comparing the two states is comparing an apple to an orange.

I ate apples for years. Then I felt I needed some citrus, and I moved to oranges. That doesn't make the apple a lesser fruit.

Both states have their problems. My habit is to point them out bluntly.

And if I like breakfast in Kerala, I like khichdi kadi in Gujarat just as much. It's just that nobody serves it at breakfast.

My daughters still struggle with bus boards back here in Kerala. They can't follow what the auto drivers say about the fare. And they find it hard to speak clearly to another Malayali.

My younger one once asked a KSRTC conductor about a pit stop. He presumed she wasn't a Malayali. He answered in perfect English.

She once put questions in her broken Malayalam to a weaver in Ottappalam for a college assignment. Three minutes in, he raised his hand.

"Can you ask in Malayalam?"

That is the level of Malayalam my family have control on. Except me.

I have been lucky. I was plucked out and replanted here. My contemporaries can't dream of it.

They are stuck. Children's schools, parents, in-laws, jobs, and the comfort of the known neighbourhood.

Coming back to the X post, most of the angry comments came from the North. So I ask, what are they doing in Bangalore?

Kerala's Migration Story

Leave it to Malayalis, and try getting a job in a city where Hindi is spoken. You'd find it an alien place. Industry estimates say 30 to 40 per cent of the tech workforce in Whitefield, Sarjapur and Electronic City comes from the North, East and Central India.

Malayalis leaving Kerala is not new. Most of those leaving are Christians. That will one day make us a micro-minority here.

I asked an educationist about it. His answer stayed with me.

"Because Jesus's vision of the Kingdom of God is a universal vision, and therefore Christians tend to feel more at home wherever they go, even the remotest parts of the globe, as compared to other communities."

You will hear more of this in a seven-part docu series on Kerala's migration. I am producing and directing it. It will be out on YouTube soon.

No, my post on X was not a prelude to the series. It was organic.

Will it help the views? Only time will tell.

Home is wherever you finally stop comparing.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff