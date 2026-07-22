From Courtroom Remark To Street Protests

Dialogue must be encouraged rather than adoption of hardline stands, violence and use of force, recommends Biswajit Dasgupta.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party protest near Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, July 21, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

During a Supreme Court hearing on May 15, 2026, the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India made a remark that did not go down well with the citizenry, not just the youth of the country.

He reportedly compared the unemployed youth and activists to 'cockroaches' and 'parasites of society.'

While the Hon'ble CJI issued a clarification that his remarks were targeted against individuals obtaining fake degrees and not aimed at the unemployed youth, the damage was done.

The arrow had been launched and could not be recalled to the quiver.

To be fair to the CJI, his remarks were in the context of a specific case on advocate designations and personal conduct.

He also stated later that the remark was distorted by the media to sensationalise a non-issue.

Key Points Peaceful protests are guaranteed by the Constitution but if protests are incited and designed to disrupt, as is amply clear by the choice of date and venue, can they then be demanded as a Constitutional guarantee?

The government maintains that removal of the minister is not the solution but putting the system in order and bringing the perpetrators of the leak to justice is more important.

Accountability needs to be fixed in addition to prosecuting those who engineered the leak.

Be that as it may, a 30-year old US-educated youth was quick to launch a satirical social media handle named the Cockroach Janta Party, that quickly amassed a big following.

Many of these followers are understandably from outside the country and there are no prizes for guessing which these countries may be.

The Hon'ble CJI may have clarified his stand but in hindsight, I am sure he must be rueing the thought that he could have weighed his remarks more carefully and deliberately.

It could just have been a 'heat of the moment' remark which created an unexpected spontaneous ignition on social media.

Maybe a public apology for a momentary indiscretion could have softened the blow but then it would have bruised the ego of the high office, I guess.

It is surprising that nobody in power even expressed 'surprise' or 'regret' at the Hon'ble CJI's remark, perhaps because of the hallowed status of the apex judiciary.

Co-incidentally and most unfortunately, the all India NEET examination which is the selection test for undergraduate study of medicine, that was held on May 3, 2026 was cancelled on May 12, following confirmation of a leak in the question paper.

This caused tremendous inconvenience to students, parents, institutes and authorities.

At least 12 cases of student suicides were reported as a result of this cancellation.

This is sad and regrettable.

This paper leak, consequent suicides and the resultant student unrest provided further ammunition to the social media stir, that transformed into a sit in protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on June 20 and vocal calls for the education minister's resignation.

This protest also attracted the attention of a popular social activist who lent his support to the protest and started a hunger strike on June 28.

The gentleman was removed to a hospital on court orders after 23 days of fasting, amid concerns about his health.

NEET Paper Leak Fallout

The government held out, maintaining that removal of the minister was not the solution but putting the system in order and bringing the perpetrators of the leak to justice was more important.

The post-facto actions by the government were swift -- 13 arrested suspects from various locations across the country were sent to custody and a full-scale investigation launched.

The government has requested the investigative agencies to spare no effort in trying to secure the maximum punishment for the guilty.

While this must be done, what also must be revealed is whether all necessary actions and preventive measures were considered to prevent leaks in the first place.

Was it a cyber-breach or a physical breach?

This was an online test and it is known that hackers are always ahead of the competition.

Therefore, were cyber and physical protections adequate?

Is the National Testing Agency competent to conduct such large-scale online examinations securely?

If not, why not?

Accountability needs to be fixed here too, in addition to prosecuting those who engineered the leak.

Jantar Mantar Protest

The protest at Jantar Mantar continued and the organisers of the protest, most likely supported and incited by several political factions, decided to stage a march to Parliament on the first day of the monsoon session of Parliament on July 20, 2026.

The Delhi police did not accord permission for this march, such police approvals being mandatory for mass political protests.

The protesters, however, decided to go ahead with the assembly of thousands of protesters and marched into the vicinity of Parliament on the morning of July 20.

The Delhi police was prepared for this eventuality and had raised barricades, kept resources stand-by and even pre-deployed the Rapid Action Force in the event of the situation turning ugly.

Prohibitory orders were brought into force.

The public was hugely inconvenienced because of blocked traffic and closed roads.

That was perhaps the reason for the police disallowing permission for the march.

There were a few incidents of violence in which protesters attempted to breach the barricades.

Some protesters as well as members of the police force were injured in the ensuing scuffles.

Tear gas and lathis were employed by the police.

Again, most undesirable and unfortunate.

Peaceful protests are guaranteed by the Constitution but if protests are incited and designed to disrupt, as is amply clear by the choice of date and venue, can they then be demanded as a Constitutional guarantee?

Need For Dialogue

To bring closure, the government invited members of the protesting group for talks and a senior Union minister heard their grievances.

Dialogue must be encouraged rather than adoption of hardline stands, violence and use of force.

The prime minister has urged restraint and cautioned the youth against falling prey to incitements.

It is known that there are several anti-national elements at work that aim to create fissures within our society.

As a nation, we must not allow such designs to succeed.

Knee-jerk reactions and satire aside, if I were much younger, I would not like to be associated with any outfit with a name such as CJP.

Let not a slip of somebody's tongue be enough to call ourselves names.

Resilient as cockroaches may be, we need the enlightened human spirit to guide us through these turbulent, fractured and incredibly important times.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff