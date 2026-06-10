Dropping Fertility Rates: Chance For India To Be Pandavas

The falling Total Fertility Rate offers India a chance to become the Pandavas -- fewer in number, but each citizen genuinely empowered, educated, and capable of contributing to a civilisation worth building, asserts Amberish K Diwanji.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has dropped to 1.9, below the replacement rate of 2.1, indicating a significant demographic shift.

Despite concerns, this falling TFR presents an opportunity for India to focus on quality over quantity, empowering a smaller, better-educated, and better-employed population.

Unlike China, which effectively leveraged its demographic dividend, India has largely squandered its opportunity due to insufficient investment in human capital.

The current voluntary decline in TFR, driven by education and aspiration, particularly among women, offers India a chance to build a more empowered and capable citizenry.

India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) has fallen to 1.9 -- below the replacement rate of 2.1. Predictably, alarm bells are ringing.

Elon Musk, the world's richest man, was among the loudest voices expressing concern, noting that the sharpest declines are occurring among the most educated.

That observation says more about his class anxieties than it does about India's future. India should view this milestone with confidence.

A falling TFR does not mean a shrinking population today -- demographic momentum will keep India growing for decades. But if this trend holds, India's population will begin declining sometime after the 2060s, when it is projected to peak at around 1.7 billion.

The more striking fact is that India's population in 2100 is expected to be lower than it will be in 2050. That trajectory is not a crisis. It is an opportunity.

Kindly note the image have only been published for representational purposes. Photograph: ANI Photo

The Myth of Population as Power

The assumption that a large population is an asset deserves scrutiny. Numbers alone have never built great civilizations.

What builds them is the productive, creative, and intellectual capacity of citizens -- and that capacity flourishes when resources are not stretched thin across hundreds of millions competing for survival.

History offers a striking, if uncomfortable, illustration of this principle.

In the mid-14th century, the Black Death -- the bubonic plague pandemic -- swept through Central Asia, West Asia, and Europe with devastating force.

Roughly a third of the known global population perished; in parts of Europe, the death toll reached between a third and half of the entire population, with some regions losing as much as 80 percent. The scale of death was incomprehensible.

Yet out of that catastrophe emerged something unexpected: The end of the medieval world, and the beginning of the modern one.

With so few workers left to till fields, crew ships, and staff armies, the common labourer -- long crushed at the bottom of a rigid feudal order -- suddenly had value. Wages rose. Peasants negotiated.

The Austrian historian Walter Scheidel, in his landmark work The Great Leveler (Princeton University Press, 2017), identifies exactly these kinds of catastrophic population shocks as among the most powerful forces in history for reducing inequality and elevating the working class.

Better-paid workers raised better-educated children, who in turn sought wider opportunities.

Modernity did not arrive in Europe because Europe was large. It arrived, in part, because Europe had become small.

Portugal and the Lesson of Scarcity

Few examples illustrate this dynamic more vividly than Portugal.

Estimated to have lost nearly half its population to the Black Death, this small country on the edge of the Iberian Peninsula was left with too few young men to work its difficult land.

Faced with scarcity, Portugal turned outward -- to the sea. It became Europe's most skilled maritime nation and eventually launched the Age of Discovery, reshaping the entire world.

This is in contrast to Eastern Europe. There, rulers responded to the same labour shortage not by empowering workers, but by deepening serfdom -- tying peasants and their descendants to specific land.

The result was that modernity arrived in Eastern Europe far later, and far more violently.

The lesson is not that depopulation is inherently good. It is that how a society responds to demographic pressure determines whether that pressure becomes a catalyst or a curse.

Kindly note this illustration was generated using ChatGPT and is only posted for representational purposes.

India's Historic Moment

India has never experienced a population shock of this kind.

From the Harappan civilisation to the present day, South Asia's population has grown steadily -- surviving famines, invasions, and epidemics, but never suffering a disruption severe enough to fundamentally reorder its social hierarchies.

The gradual, voluntary decline now underway is something different and, arguably, more promising.

It is being driven not by catastrophe but by education, aspiration, and choice -- particularly among women.

The comparison with China is sobering. India has long spoken of a 'demographic dividend' -- the economic boost that comes when a large working-age population supports a small dependent one.

China actually captured that dividend, because by the time its demographic window opened in the 1990s and 2000s, it had built an educated workforce and dramatically improved female participation in the economy.

India, despite similar rhetoric, has largely squandered its window. Sheer numbers were not the problem. The quality of investment in human capital was.

A smaller, better-educated, better-employed Indian population is not a demographic disaster.

It is the precondition for finally delivering what India's numbers alone never could.

Quality Over Quantity

Every reader of the Mahabharata knows the names and qualities of all five Pandavas.

Each one stood for something -- valour, wisdom, strength, devotion, skill. Together, they were formidable.

Far fewer can name more than two or three of the hundred Kauravas. The difference is not numerical strength. It is significance.

The falling TFR offers India a chance to become the Pandavas -- fewer in number, but each citizen genuinely empowered, educated, and capable of contributing to a civilisation worth building.

That is not a cause for alarm. That is cause for hope.

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff