Dipke's Dilemma: To Z Or Not To Z

How long can the Cockroach Janta Party remain an agitationist force? asks Saisuresh Sivaswamy.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke, head of the Cockroach Janta Party, reacts during an interview at his home in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, August 4, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points The CJP's TG -- the much-maligned Gen Z -- abhors politics as a cesspool; they hate all politicians with a vengeance.

The CJP's protests are apolitical, which is what draws people to it, even seniors who identify with it as apne bachche ke andolan.

For now the CJP can bask in all the glory, but the question of the future cannot be put off forever.

In the mere five months of its existence the Cockroach Janta Party sized up a major win with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister, and even as the CJP's drive against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar picks up momentum it's a tough call if the Narendra Modi government will yield to it again and sacrifice a Constitutional appointee to street-level sloganeering.

The Supreme Court has uttered thousands and thousands of Obiter Dicta over the years, and it's tough to recall how many have spurred the birth of a mass movement that has so captured the imagination and mindspace of a generation clubbed under an alphabetical grouping as Z.

In May, a Supreme Court bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant compared some unemployed youngsters to 'cockroaches' who become social media or RTI activists to attack the system, which spawned the 'Mein Bhi Cockroach' movement which initially began as a meme-based one before morphing as the CJP, with the response we have been seeing ever since.

The closest instance that comes to mind is the Shah Bano judgment of the 1980s where the Supreme Court awarded maintenance to an abandoned, destitute Muslim woman. The maintenance, which was beyond that sanctioned by the Shariat (but still a pittance) itself did not cause any commotion within the community.

What did was the bench's obiter dictum, that years after the Constitution of India came into effect its Directive Principles of State Policy mandating a Uniform Civil Code had still not been acted upon.

Over weeks these remarks were amplified by the religious clergy to drive a mass movement (but not of youth) of 'Islam in danger' and the Rajiv Gandhi government, despite its then 400+ majority in the Lok Sabha, buckled under and overturned the Supreme Court verdict in Parliament, leading to cataclysmic events that, in a sense, have brought us to where we are today.

So will the Modi government yield again to the CJP's demand and ask Gyanesh Kumar to step down?

Highly unlikely. Okay, let me stick my neck out and say no, he will not.

Caveat: This is being written hours before the Supreme Court is to hear a petition seeking action against the CEC, and a lot depends on what the apex court says and does.

The bigger question, in my mind, is not if Modi will sacrifice the CEC, but what Abhijeet Dipke plans to do with the CJP.

Specifically, how long can a movement with 'Party' in its name shy away from doing what parties are meant to do -- contest the elections and seek popular validation to the cause.

And what exactly is the CJP's cause, mission statement?

IMAGE: Protestors at the CJP protest in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

As per its highly intuitive web site https://www.cockroachjantaparty.org/ (self-described as a satire) [external link], it has five main demands, and I quote: (1) No Rajya Sabha seats for retiring Chief Justices. (2) Criminal liability under UAPA for any deleted legitimate vote. (3) Fifty per cent women's reservation in Parliament and Cabinet, without expanding the total seat count. (4) Cancellation of broadcast licences for media houses owned by Ambani and Adani. (5) A twenty-year bar on defectors from contesting elections or holding any public office.

The satire web site also makes references to 'CJP or Opposition-ruled state' and this descriptor: 'A political party for the people the system forgot to count. Five demands. Zero sponsors. One large, stubborn swarm.'

So it's possible that some day the cockroach-themed outfit will come out from wherever they are meant to be.

And where is that?

Interestingly, a Congress member of Parliament from way, way back had made a reference to politics as a 'cesspool' which led to an uproar from his party colleagues stung by an outsider's description of their honest trade, leading to him quitting as MP and politics altogether.

His name: Amitabh Bachchan.

More interestingly, years later one of his numerous immortal filmi dialogues, from the film Hum, spoke of 'gandi nalli ke keede'.

So this obsession with cockroaches and gutters seems to have had a run long before Dipke seized the moment.

But even he has remained silent so far on the CJP's unresolved dilemma.

Consider its three agitations so far.

The first one had a blockbuster opening, as we say in Mumbai. No one imagined that a muscular government headed by a tough prime minister will sacrifice a Union minister, but it did happen and Pradhan had to go, but why exactly is unclear. It was not as if he was standing in Delhi's CP handing out question papers for a price. Own up responsibility? But that cuts a wide swathe.

Perhaps there is an inherent strength street-level agitations that the commentariat doesn't realise. On the flipside, if there was, every mass agitation should have a favourable outcome, but it seldom does.

Nevertheless, if both Rajiv Gandhi and Narendra Modi can panic when the masses hit the streets, there must be something to it.

And the CJP's success proves it.

IMAGE: Abhijeet Dipke at the CJP protest in Mumbai, October 2, 2026. To his right, Tushar Gandhi, the Mahatma's great grandson. Photograph: Sahil Salvi

We are seeing its third protest in play now, and we don't yet know if it will achieve its objective -- of sacking the CEC -- but to my mind, its most potent movement was its second one, 'school theek karo' campaign.

Our schools are a mess, hence so is our education system. And this cuts across the country and region and ergo the campaign must have the most traction but did not. So two campaigns pegged on individuals work wonders; one with no face to excoriate has a muted response.

And therein lies the CJP's, or Abhijeet Dipke and team's dilemma.

Should they give up the path of agitation, which serves their cause well, and become another X,Y,Z political party?

Political parties do not eschew the path of agitation; in fact, they could amplify the cause better, but this path also presents the CJP with its biggest dilemma.

What has worked for it so far, from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, from Mizoram to Mandwa, is that its agitation has been apolitical.

The CJP's TG -- the much-maligned Gen Z -- abhors politics as a cesspool; they hate all politicians with a vengeance.

The Congress' agitations have Congress workers in attendance; likewise with the BJP's or the Left's.

The CJP's protests are apolitical, which is what draws people to it, even seniors who identify with it as apne bachche ke andolan.

Joining politics will rob it of its USP, and its main draw. A smart guy like Dipke must already be figuring a way out of this conundrum, I am sure.

For now the CJP can bask in all the glory, but the question of the future cannot be put off forever.

Someday soon, the cockroach will have to come overground.