Dinesh Trivedi's Dhaka Challenge Has Begun

Dinesh Trivedi's success or failure in this fragile diplomatic equilibrium will have consequences extending well beyond the Indian high commission in Dhaka. It will shape India's eastern strategic environment for years to come.

IMAGE: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi calls on Humayun Kabir, adviser to Prime Minister Tarique Rehman on foreign affairs in Dhaka, August 3, 2026. Photograph: Bangladesh Foreign Ministry/ANI Photo

Key Points The coming months will determine whether India can restore strategic confidence with Bangladesh after a period of unprecedented political uncertainty.

Bangladesh today is politically more fluid, strategically more contested, and diplomatically more assertive than at any point in recent decades.

Trivedi enjoys one significant advantage: He has direct access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Should an urgent issue arise, he can communicate directly with the highest political leadership without being constrained by the slower pace of bureaucratic procedures.

India-Bangladesh relations in a post Sheikh Hasina era have at best been described as strained. Now, as India's High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi completed his first month in office, the real test begins.

Trivedi is not a career diplomat but a seasoned political negotiator and a former minister. Calculative, measured and guarded in his words, he is not someone who courts newspaper headlines. His appointment marked one of the most politically significant diplomatic decisions taken by New Delhi in recent years.

He carries far greater expectations from Raisina Hills than those usually associated with a routine ambassadorial posting. His appointment itself conveyed a message: India wanted to reset -- not merely manage -- one of its most consequential bilateral relationships.

New Delhi apparently turned to Trivedi after Dhaka is understood to have expressed reservations about a career diplomat who had served as deputy high commissioner in Bangladesh during Hasina's tenure. A senior journalist-turned-politician was also said to be in contention, although it remains unclear why his candidature was eventually dropped.

The government was clearly looking for someone who could communicate and interact comfortably in Bengali, much like former high commissioner Harsh Vardhan Shringla. Although Shringla hails from Sikkim, his fluency in Bengali helped him forge a strong rapport with Bangladeshis. By the same measure, Trivedi, though a Gujarati by origin, was brought up in Bengal and speaks Bengali fluently.

For Trivedi, the task of repairing ties has just begun. The coming months will determine whether India can restore strategic confidence with Bangladesh after a period of unprecedented political uncertainty, and whether his political acumen or instincts can translate into tangible diplomatic gains.

IMAGE: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi presents his credentials to Bangladesh President Mohammed Shahabuddin at Bangabhaban in Dhaka, June 25, 2026. Photograph: @ihcdhaka X/ANI Photo

Unlike many other Indian diplomatic assignments, Dhaka is not just another foreign capital. Bangladesh is deeply intertwined with India's history, internal security, West Bengal and Northeast politics, regional connectivity and India's larger Indo-Pacific strategy.

The diplomatic approach also requires recalibration. Bangladesh today is politically more fluid, strategically more contested, and diplomatically more assertive than at any point in recent decades.

Trivedi enjoys one significant advantage: He has direct access to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Should an urgent issue arise, he can communicate directly with the highest political leadership without being constrained by the slower pace of bureaucratic procedures. The access could prove valuable during moments requiring swift political decisions.

For now, India is adopting a wait-and-watch approach. It is neither taking an aggressive stand on every issue nor extending support indiscriminately. The exception remains matters directly affecting India's national security.

A case in point was the docking of the Pakistan navy warship PNS Saif at Chittagong port last year, the first such visit since 1971. The visit coincided with Pakistan navy chief Admiral Naveed Ashraf's trip to Bangladesh and was widely interpreted as signalling Dhaka's evolving foreign policy under the interim government led by chief adviser Muhammad Yunus.

For Pakistan, it marked an attempt to re-establish a strategic presence in a region where India has traditionally enjoyed considerable influence.

From New Delhi's perspective, remaining silent was never an option, given the potential implications for India's eastern maritime security.

At the same time, India has refrained from publicly raising concerns over the reported rise in religious extremism, grassroots radicalisation or security of minorities in Bangladesh. While developments across the border inevitably concern India, New Delhi also appears to be waiting for greater clarity on how Dhaka intends to address these issues.

IMAGE: Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Dinesh Trivedi inspects a guard of honour at Bangabhaban in Dhaka, June 25, 2026. Photograph: @ihcdhaka X/ANI Photo

For the Indian high commissioner, the assignment is like walking into a smouldering fire, the heat can be intense. Bangladesh's political atmosphere remains highly charged. While the country's top leadership has often chosen restraint, other political actors continue to invoke the legacy of the August 5, 2024 youth uprising, ensuring that political temperatures remain high.

The only silver lining, albeit perhaps a temporary one, is that the flurry of high-level military and intelligence exchanges between Pakistan and Bangladesh appears to have slowed in recent months.

Trivedi's first major diplomatic test is likely to be the 18th BRICS Summit, scheduled for September 12-13 in New Delhi. An invitation has reportedly been extended to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to participate in the outreach session in his capacity as the current chair of BIMSTEC, although Bangladesh itself is not a BRICS member.

The high commissioner would certainly prefer no unnecessary controversy erupts before or during the summit.

Rahman had reportedly received an invitation earlier this year, soon after assuming office, but the political circumstances then were considerably more delicate. Having come to power on an anti-Sheikh Hasina platform, an early visit to India, where Hasina has taken refuge, would have ruffled political sensitivities in Bangladesh. New Delhi appeared to recognise that predicament.

This time, however, the circumstances are different.

Firstly, Hasina has publicly indicated that she intends to return to Dhaka voluntarily in December, and India has maintained that the decision rests with her. If that position holds, the Hasina issue may no longer pose the same political obstacle to Rahman's visit.

Second, Rahman has already travelled to China and Malaysia. There is speculation that he may also visit the United States and Japan later this year. If his foreign policy is indeed aimed at maintaining balanced relations with major powers, accepting India's invitation would fit that broader approach.

Third, major powers, including China and Russia, would also prefer Bangladesh to remain constructively engaged with multiple regional platforms.

Finally, Bangladesh's business community has been advocating lower trade barriers and greater economic engagement with India, Rahman's visit could provide an opportunity to advance discussions on these issues.

IMAGE: Members of the media record a virtual address (audio only) by former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina during a media interaction hosted by The Foreign Correspondents' Club of South Asia in New Delhi, August 5, 2026. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Yet, beneath Bangladesh's evolving landscape, underlying tensions continue to simmer. The country remains in transition, marked by heightened public mobilisation, competing political narratives and growing demands for institutional accountability. In such an environment, even routine diplomatic engagements acquire political significance, and meetings with political leaders are often viewed through partisan lenses.

Consequently, India continues to observe developments quietly while carefully calibrating its diplomatic responses.

New Delhi has also become more cautious in projecting itself as Bangladesh's principal development partner. Over the past several years, India extended four Lines of Credit worth nearly $8 billion for infrastructure projects covering roads, railways, ports and other sectors. Today, however, many of those initiatives have slowed considerably.

India's approach is therefore one of measured engagement. It is neither distancing itself from Bangladesh nor displaying the enthusiasm that characterised earlier years. Unless Dhaka actively seeks support, New Delhi appears content to proceed cautiously.

Whether Rahman accepts the invitation, declines it or remains silent, Trivedi's success or failure in this fragile diplomatic equilibrium will have consequences extending well beyond the Indian high commission in Dhaka. It will shape India's eastern strategic environment for years to come.