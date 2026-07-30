Dharmendra Pradhan's Resignation: First Crack In Modi's Fortress?

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is significant because it punctures, however slightly, the perception that the Modi government never retreats under pressure.

Every long-serving government eventually reaches a point where every institutional failure is identified with the leader himself.

Removing the minister may have prevented that political burden from falling directly on Modi. Whether it also resolves the underlying crisis is another matter, notes Ramesh Menon.

IMAGE: The Tiranga at the Jantar Mantar protest site, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Key Points A government that insisted India was too big and too popular for a youth uprising has just received the first hard evidence that it isn't.

The real crisis is that millions of young Indians have begun to lose faith in the one promise the Indian State has made to every generation. Study hard, compete fairly, and merit will determine your future.

When the examination system itself appears compromised, it is no longer merely an administrative failure. It becomes a moral and political failure.

Fortresses do not collapse overnight. They begin with a crack.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as education minister may one day be remembered as the first visible crack in the political fortress Prime Minister Narendra Modi has built over the past 12 years.

It is perhaps the first significant political retreat of the Modi government after more than a decade in power.

This is certainly a warning shot for Modi.

A government that insisted India was too big and too popular for a youth uprising has just received the first hard evidence that it isn't.

The government ignored the protests for a month. Though thousands of youngsters were protesting in the capital, Modi made no move to get his men to listen to them. He did not even make a statement.

Pradhan called them disruptors. Other leaders called them anti nationalists out to destroy the country.

Instead of apologising for the leaks that wrecked two million futures, Pradhan's resignation letter said he was doing it as he did not want anti-national forces to take over.

IMAGE: Dharmendra Pradhan arrives at Parliament a couple of days after he resigned from the Modi Cabinet, July 27, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

The Fear Machine Misfired

For the first time in 12 years, there was no fear as the youth flooded social media with posters, poems, songs and memes that targeted the government not just for the leaks, but for corruption, unemployment, justice, livelihood issues, politics of hate, human rights and poor governance.

Authoritarian governments know how to deal with organised opposition. They know how to answer political speeches. They know how to arrest activists or dismiss criticism as propaganda.

What they do not know is how to handle ridicule.

Once citizens begin laughing at power, they also begin losing their fear of it.

The Cockroach Janta Party was not merely a catchy name. It was an act of political imagination. The cockroach became a metaphor for resilience. Crush one and another appears. Silence one voice and hundreds more emerge. This is actually what happened.

The brutal lathi charge enraged the nation and protests spread to other parts of the country.

It chose humour over ideology.

Satire over slogans.

Memes over manifestos.

But the State's own instincts tell you the fear has not gone away, only shifted sides. Abhishek Dipke, who led the CJP protests, has said he will be back soon. BJP-run states have begun arresting and detaining protesters despite promising they would not be targeted.

Face recognition technology is being used to identify protesters, and all those who helped them with food and water.

Restaurant owners are being questioned for sending food orders. Videos are floating around on social media showing police stopping delivery boys and others who were carrying food and water to the site.

No civilised government would do something like this. It will only create more distrust.

IMAGE: Cockroach Janta Party Spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka submit its memorandum to Union Ministers J P Nadda and Jitendra Singh during a meeting in New Delhi, July 24, 2026. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The same old reflex

You cannot forever blind your supporters with slogans of nationalism.

You cannot keep playing one community against another.

You cannot divide society based on caste and communalism forever.

Ultimately, voters will ask questions. They cannot live on slogans. And they will worry about how their taxes are being frittered away.

The regime's old playbook of branding every protester and dissenter as anti-national, separatist, or foreign-funded failed because this time the crowd was Modi's own base. Aspirational, upper- and middle-class, apolitical students. Not an enemy the country could be convinced to hate.

It is the same reflex that has answered every uncomfortable question this government has faced over the past decade.

When farmers protested, they were labelled separatists.

When Muslims protested, they were labelled anti-national.

When students protested against a rigged exam that wrecked their futures, they too were attacked with labels of being politically motivated and driven by external subversive elements out to destabilise the nation.

It was also not lost on the public that Pradhan's daughter studied at Tufts University in the United States. More than a dozen Cabinet ministers have children studying abroad or have completed their studies there. Leaders who send their own children overseas for education, because they do not trust the system in India, were lecturing young students on how their protests at improving the education system were hollow.

These were young students, some still in high school, with great aspirations to build a career in India, get good scores, get into affordable government colleges, and carve a better life for themselves and their families. When you see them as terrorists and disruptors instead, it only shows where you stand.

IMAGE: People celebrate Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation at Mumbai's Shivaji Park, July 26, 2026. Photograph: Afsar Dayatar/Rediff

Why trust matters more than the paper leak

Paper leaks have become almost routine across India. Recruitment examinations are cancelled. Results are delayed. Court cases drag on for years. Students lose precious years preparing for examinations that never take place or whose credibility is destroyed overnight.

For millions of young people, especially those from modest backgrounds, competitive examinations are not merely tests. They are the only bridge from poverty to opportunity.

Families invest years of savings. Students spend countless hours at coaching centres, often living away from home, believing that hard work will eventually be rewarded.

The real crisis is that millions of young Indians have begun to lose faith in the one promise the Indian State has made to every generation. Study hard, compete fairly, and merit will determine your future.

When the examination system itself appears compromised, it is no longer merely an administrative failure. It becomes a moral and political failure.

This is where the paper leak protests connect to something much bigger than a single exam. India has the unique advantage of the world's youngest working-age population. But that demographic dividend can only be harnessed until around 2050. After that, India too will have a rapidly ageing population.

Reaping this advantage depends entirely on a conducive policy environment. Good healthcare. Quality education. Decent employment opportunities. Gender empowerment. India is woefully lacking in all these areas.

The East Asian tigers, namely Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea and Taiwan, became wealthy and prosperous by actively investing in their populations and by synchronising fertility decline with massive investments in high-quality education.

Yet India's education budget has been shrinking year on year.

Government schools are being closed.

This has to change if India is to become a major player on the world stage. Any policymaker will tell you that.

A generation that cannot trust its exams today is the very one India is counting on to power its demographic dividend tomorrow. That is the real stake in this protest, not a single leaked paper.

That explains why this agitation spread with unusual speed across different corners of India.

The government initially dismissed the protests with contempt, given its many controversies over the past decade. There was denial, attempts to shift responsibility, and the familiar accusation that opponents were trying to politicise the issue. But this time the anger did not subside. It grew.

The protesters were not professional politicians. They were not activists backed by Opposition parties. They were young Indians who saw their own futures slipping away. That made them difficult to dismiss. More importantly, they were fearless.

IMAGE: Protesters at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

History suggests fear, not criticism, is what protects power.

For over a decade, Narendra Modi has dominated Indian politics not only because of electoral victories but because he cultivated an image of political invincibility.

His government appeared too powerful to be challenged. Critics were often marginalised and defamed. Protest movements were contained. Opposition parties struggled to sustain public mobilisation because they, too, had lost credibility.

The paper leak protests suggest that something may be changing.

History suggests that governments become vulnerable not when criticism begins but when fear subsides.

That does not mean Narendra Modi is suddenly politically weak; far from it. The BJP remains India's most formidable political organisation, and Modi is a fighter.

But politics is shaped as much by perception as by numbers.

Let us not forget that the last Congress government, led by an economist with a clean image, crumbled because of the public perception of how corrupt his government was.

Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation is therefore significant because it punctures, however slightly, the perception that the Modi government never retreats under pressure.

Every long-serving government eventually reaches a point where every institutional failure is identified with the leader himself. The public no longer distinguishes between the education ministry and the prime minister's office. Every failure becomes a failure of leadership.

Removing the minister may have prevented that political burden from falling directly on Modi. Whether it also resolves the underlying crisis is another matter.

Pradhan's resignation may well defuse the immediate political crisis.

IMAGE: The Jantar Mantar protest site, July 23, 2026. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

What comes next

But it cannot, by itself, restore the confidence of millions of young Indians who increasingly believe the system has become incorrigibly corrupt, that justice is a distant dream, that the media is no longer the fourth pillar of democracy because the government has silenced it, and that elected members do not care about real issues and are only interested in winning the next election.

The timing makes the crisis particularly uncomfortable for the BJP, with several important state elections ahead.

Youth unemployment and recruitment have become election issues in many states, regardless of which party is in power. If the Opposition succeeds in turning the paper leak into a broader debate about jobs, merit and fairness, the BJP could find itself defending not only one minister's record but also the credibility of its governance.

Instead of merely riding out the storm, the Modi government could strengthen the hand of Nandan Nilekani, who has been appointed to head a task force to clean up the examination system and ensure leaks do not recur.

Movements led by the young, built on genuine structural grievances, rarely dissolve. They can regroup, rebrand, and become the next pillar guarding the Constitution, even as the other four pillars carry deep cracks of their own. It would be wise to realise that beating protesters up or threatening them with long jail terms and stringent laws will not silence them.

The deeper lesson of these protests is not about one minister or one examination. It is about democracy itself.

Democracy does not survive on elections alone. It depends on trust in institutions. Citizens must believe that examinations are fair, recruitment is honest, opportunities are equal, and that rules apply to everyone. Once that faith begins to erode, democracy loses something more valuable than votes. It loses legitimacy.

Governments can replace ministers, announce inquiries, and promise reforms. But restoring trust is infinitely harder.

Modi has shown an extraordinary ability to recover from political setbacks. It would be unwise to write off either him or the BJP, as both have much to lose if they do not act.

He is also politically savvy enough to realise that lost trust is much harder to rebuild. If he does not step in to repair the damage to his government's credibility, the first crack in the fortress may mark the beginning of a much deeper structural weakness.

Ramesh Menon is an author of seven books, an award-winning journalist, documentary filmmaker and educator. He is the author of Modi Demystified: The Making of a Prime Minister.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff