Decency Defeated Donald Trump

The fact that decency was the winning message should be plastered on every door in DC. Stick to decency, and this can work, asserts Sree Sreenivasan.

IMAGE: US President Donald Trump at the White House, November 5, 2026. Photograph: Elizabeth Frantz/Reuters

Key Points Democratic candidates up and down the ballot were a remarkable lot. Young, smart, direct, unabashed, decent -- and they all won.

Drag Elon Musk up to Capitol Hill weekly and make him and his cronies answer for the crimes of DOGE.

Subpoena ICE officials and make them answer for their reign of terror, torture, and murder.

Outright refuse to even entertain the idea of a Trump-appointed judge for the federal bench. But trying to impeach Trump himself is a waste of time and a distraction.

THE AMERICAN PEOPLE HAVE SPOKEN. And they have done so emphatically.

There's no shortage of punditry centered around how Republicans lost more than Democrats won these midterms, but that fundamentally misses the point.

Democratic candidates up and down the ballot were a remarkable lot. Young, smart, direct, unabashed, decent -- and they all won.

IMAGE: Democratic supporters celebrate James Talarico's victory at an election night rally in Washington, DC, November 3, 2026. Photograph: Annabelle Gordon/Reuters

The Decency Election

I have listened to every political expert/reporter/analyst podcast I could in the aftermath of these elections, and the consensus seems to be forming around a generic 'rejection of Trump' thing that utterly fails to acknowledge the details of that rejection.

Inevitably, the coming months will be replete with statements like, 'I know Democrats won the midterms in a landslide, but Medicare for All (or insert anything else here) is not what people voted for' --I encourage you to roundly ignore such things.

If this election taught us anything, it's that the electorate is not composed of monolithic blocs of voters unwilling to change or engage with a party, candidate, or set of ideas they previously had not engaged with. The overarching theme is general decency.

Decency won this election.

What decency means in this context is expansive -- and that's the point.

I've spilled no shortage of words on the awfulness of Trump and his MAGA ilk, but all of it -- all of it -- is rooted in common, almost pedestrian, decency.

ICE goons murdering people across the country is so morally reprehensible it's hard to articulate.

The constant drum of overt racism from the country's top officials is the same.

The flagrant corruption and self-dealing of the President and those close to him is the same.

Billionaires (and one occasional trillionaire) buying or attempting to buy everything and everyone and putting data centres everywhere they can is gross and, you guessed it, indecent. [Along with Trump, the biggest loser was Elon Musk, who showed us that even half a billion dollars spent on spreading lies and hate couldn't sway this election.]

People looked at our country's leadership and found it repulsive.

IMAGE: Democratic supporters react to the announcement that the Democrats have taken control of the US House of Representatives at an election night watch party in Detroit, November 3, 2026. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

Democrats' Path Forward

The work for Democrats now is to put that sentiment to use.

Health care costs are out of control. The cost of everyday life is exponentially higher than it was mere months ago.

People are languishing in detention centres all over the country; kids have been separated from their parents, deported to random countries, and entire communities are living in constant fear.

Trans people have been villainised, women's access to health care is contracting, and Trump's all-out assault on free speech has progressed unabated.

A Democrat-controlled House and Senate can do so much to not only reverse these things -- they can also hold people accountable.

DragMusk up to Capitol Hill weekly and make him and his cronies answer for the crimes of DOGE.

Subpoena ICE officials and make them answer for their reign of terror, torture, and murder.

Outright refuse to even entertain the idea of a Trump-appointed judge for the federal bench. But trying to impeach Trump himself is a waste of time and a distraction. Impeaching Pete Hegseth, however...

Progress, accountability, rinse, repeat -- that's the playbook. And, TELL PEOPLE ABOUT IT.

Democrats should be merciless in their campaigning for 2028, and they have a year and a half of a lame duck Trump to bolster their record.

So many of the Democrats coming to high office ran on -- and seem to genuinely believe -- the idea of being simply representatives of their states and districts.

They are Democrats, of course, but the mentality has been consistent, from James Talarico to Abdul El-Sayed to Nithya Raman -- we are coming to these positions to make people's lives better and easier wherever they can.

The fact that decency was the winning message should be plastered on every door in DC. Stick to decency, and this can work.

Sree Sreenivasan is a leading tech expert based in New York City. He is the co-founder of SAJA, the South Asian Journalists Association. You can find him on Twitter at x.com/sree

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff