CJP Protest: The Rise Of Fearless Youth

On camera, youngsters gave their names, where they'd come from, where they were studying or working and then proceeded to criticise Modi. On camera, they held up posters mocking Modi, points out Jyoti Punwani.

IMAGE: Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, July 22, 2026. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Key Points A number of beliefs have been proven wrong by these protests. The biggest is that the youth have no fight left in them.

At Jantar Mantar, the predominant voice was of this young, Hindi-speaking, Hindu male and female. But it was stridently anti-government, and at least partially anti-Modi.

Youth rebelling is expected, but when parents support this defiance, it signals a deeper resentment.

The students' protest at Jantar Mantar has been exhilarating. It has shattered the cynicism and defeatist attitude that had overwhelmed many who have watched helplessly the steady erosion under the BJP regime, of the freedoms we had taken for granted.

A number of beliefs have been proven wrong by these protests. The biggest is that the youth have no fight left in them.

Unemployment and under-employment stares our young in the face (only 17.3% of employed youth have a job contract, according to an analysis of the Periodic Labour Force Survey 2023-2024).

Competitive exams, which are the only gateway to secure government jobs, get cancelled routinely: In the last five years, exam papers were leaked in 41 government exams across 15 states, affecting 14 million youth.

40% of faculty positions in state public universities are vacant while student strength keeps increasing, according to a 2025 Niti Aayog survey.

Yet, none of these factors that affect their lives seemed to affect the way these young people voted. From the 2014 Lok Sabha election to those in 2019 and 2024, the BJP, in effect Narendra Modi, received the highest votes among the youth, compared to other parties: 34.4%, 40% and 39% respectively (according to Lokniti).

Apart from these statistics, there was the visual evidence. Be it lynch mobs killing Muslims; Ram Navami rallies which danced outside mosques; or vigilantes separating inter-faith couples: All of these were predominantly composed of youth. It appeared that at least in North India, the BJP's anti-Muslim propaganda had won over the average young Hindu male.

Yet, at Jantar Mantar, the predominant voice was of this young, Hindi-speaking, Hindu male and female. But it was stridently anti-government, and at least partially anti-Modi.

IMAGE: An injured protester at the Jantar Mantar protest site. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

Former BJP Voters Turn Critics

These were not Opposition supporters; in fact, many of them acknowledged that they had voted for the BJP. Said one holding up his bandaged hand: 'This finger of mine that the police broke with their lathis, is the same finger with which I pressed the button to vote for the BJP.'

But now, things had changed, they said.

That was the second exhilarating factor about the Jantar Mantar rally: The absence of fear. On camera, youngsters gave their names, where they'd come from, where they were studying or working and then proceeded to criticise Modi. On camera, they held up posters mocking Modi.

IMAGE: Protesters in large numbers continue their protest at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Sumit/ANI Photo

This is no small thing. Over the last decade, fear has silenced what used to be the most vocal sections of society: Artists, intellectuals, lawyers, students. Just a small spectrum of dissenters have been speaking up against the government.

The fear is justified: BJP governments have not hesitated to file criminal cases against anyone critical of the powers that be, including peaceful protesters. Bigger fish have had the ED and other agencies turned loose on them.

Yet, at Jantar Mantar, there was no fear. Not of the government, not even of the notorious Delhi police.

It could be that since many were first time protesters, they'd never confronted the police. But even after the police turned on them, they didn't run away. They argued with the police, jeered at them. Some girls actually snatched police lathis from uniformed policemen. They objected when they saw policemen behaving as they always do: Roughing up old thelewalas; dragging away anyone who talked back to them. The fury on the cops' faces when they were confronted, the knowledge that a hundred mobiles were filming their every move, was a delight to behold.

IMAGE: The ongoing protests on July 22, 2026, two days after thousands of protesters marched towards Parliament. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Youth Defy BJP Allegations

This courage could only have come from a deep belief that they were doing nothing wrong; and a belief that the police were supposed to be there to protect them. Indeed, their indignation at being lathi charged (and worse), showed how betrayed they felt by a force meant to uphold the law. Wives of policemen spoke out against their husbands; so did children of policemen.

The conduct of these protesters has disproved the BJP's accusations against them: That they were 'anti-nationals' and supporters of Opposition parties out to discredit the BJP, and that they were foreign funded.

Had these young people been political activists, they wouldn't have been surprised by the way the police attacked them. Nor were these youth on hire. For no amount of money would have brought them back to Jantar Mantar the next morning after the trauma they faced during the Parliament march on July 20.

Unlike the anti-CAA and farmers' protests, the composition of the protesters: Hindi-speaking, Hindu, meant that the BJP could not vilify them as 'desh ke gadaar' or 'Khalistani'. But the crowd also had Muslims, who'd defied the advice not only of their parents, but also of well-known community 'spokesmen' to stay away for their own safety. Indeed, for these youth, a higher degree of courage was required, and they displayed it by joining the mainstream of discontented young Indians.

Not just Muslims, many among the majority Hindu students too had fought with their parents to come for the protest, such was their determination. A few had come with one parent. One 15-year-old had ridden her scooty 50 km to her village to convince her father to accompany her to Jantar Mantar. A few women had brought their children along; one even taunted the cops to beat them too, as they had beaten the others.

That's not a good sign for any ruling party. Youth rebelling is expected, but when parents support this defiance, it signals a deeper resentment. At the very least, these parents might not any longer be as susceptible to BJP propaganda as they were until now. The beginnings of doubt should worry a party whose popularity has been based on unquestioning faith by the majority.

IMAGE: Protesters raise slogans during the protest at Jantar Mantar. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

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Then there was the sheer size of the protest, 50,000 to a lakh turning up on the first day to march to Parliament. Part of this turnout was galvanised by the typical Delhi police treatment given to Sonam Wangchuk. That unceremonious, abrupt ousting of a frail, fasting figure backfired on the government. Many have spoken about how disgusted they were at the treatment of a 'scientist like Wangchuk'.

But there's obviously also a very serious frustration motivating so many youngsters to travel in unreserved train compartments to Jantar Mantar, not just from small towns of the North, but also from Mumbai, Pune, Satara -- all places where the BJP has won solidly in the last elections.

IMAGE: A protester during a demonstration in support of Sonam Wangchuk. Photograph: ANI Photo

Parliament Must Hear Youth

The exhilarating implication of this is that a substantial section of this generation feels strongly that Parliament must be responsive to it.

Unlike the rest of us, for whom Parliament remains a remote building, a place so fenced off from citizens that it's unapproachable, both politically and physically, these youngsters see Parliament for what it must be in a democracy: A house of their representatives, where their concerns are voiced.

That places a huge responsibility on our MPs, of which the majority support the BJP. Do they see it as such? Or will they remain blind in their arrogance of power?

Already, the BJP has made it clear Dharmendra Pradhan will not resign. But these youth have shown that their movement goes beyond the fulfilment of its main demand. Many have said they came because they didn't want to miss being part of this protest. 'I didn't want to live with the guilt of not having been there when it counted,' was their response. Many who'd missed out on higher education had come only to show solidarity.

This attitude: That protest against injustice is important, whether it succeeds or not, is what sustains dissent. It is the antidote to the cynical refrain: 'What will this achieve? Nothing's going to change.'

Once this attitude takes hold of a large number of citizens, governments will be forced to take note. Let's hope this attitude lasts.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff