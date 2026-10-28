China's Skills Push: Why India Must Act!

Beijing published the world's first global framework for vocational standards. If India does not act swiftly, it will be compelled to certify its workers by someone else's rulebook, cautions Abhay Jere, ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.

IMAGE: An Indian competitor demonstrates carpentry skills during WorldSkills 2024, showcasing the technical expertise of India's skilled workforce. Photograph: Kind courtesy National Skill Development Corporation/WorldSkills 2024/nsdcindia.org

Last week China published what it calls the world's first Framework of World Vocational & Technical Education Standards.

Its stated goal is mutual recognition of vocational standards and professional qualifications across countries.

This document covers values, systems, governance, support and measures for vocational education.

China's ministry of education claims that this framework is built on Chinese practice but drew on more than a year of consultation with education ministries, industry departments and trade bodies from more than 40 countries.

Forty-six countries have already endorsed this framework and it was formally unveiled at the World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference.

This is not a ceremonial document but will have major impact on entire vocational sector globally. Standards decide whose certificate counts.

India will be impacted negatively.

China is trying to back this framework with scale.

It claims to have world's largest vocational system, annually producing more than 10 million skilled workforce.

Moreover, it also has an international delivery arm, with 38 'Luban Workshops' in 32 countries including Pakistan.

These Luban workshops claimed to have trained nearly 200,000 people.

Once this proposed framework is largely adopted, it will shape what international employers will ask for, how trainers will teach and which qualifications will be acceptable.

Key Points China has published the world's first global framework for vocational and technical education standards.

Forty-six countries have endorsed the framework, which aims to promote mutual recognition of vocational standards and professional qualifications.

China's vocational system produces more than 10 million skilled workers annually, while its Luban Workshops operate in 32 countries.

India's bilateral mutual-recognition agreements could face challenges if other countries adopt China's multilateral framework.

India should revive the G20 commitment, build a Global South coalition and develop an open digital public infrastructure for skills.

Making Indian credentials machine-readable and establishing overseas Skill India centres could strengthen India's global workforce ambitions.

IMAGE: An Indian competitor takes part in the bricklaying competition at WorldSkills 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDC/WorldSkills 2024/ nsdcindia.org

Why Should India Worry?

India nurtures the ambition to become the 'skill capital of the world' and a trusted supplier of skilled labour force to ageing economies by capitalizing on its demographic dividend.

The Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) had announced 30 Skill India International Centres to prepare workers for overseas jobs through government-to-government partnerships.

It has also signed mobility and mutual-recognition agreements with countries from Germany and Japan to Israel and Denmark.

Its Skill India Digital Hub has crossed 1.5 crore registrations.

Undoubtedly, India has an intellectual claim to this space.

Under its G20 presidency in 2023, members committed to explore an 'international reference classification of occupations' by skill and qualification, so that competencies can be compared for equivalence across borders eg. Welders or nurses.

The ILO and OECD were asked to study the feasibility. That is essentially the same idea China is now putting into practice, three years later and under its own name.

The risk is simple. India negotiates mutual recognition one country at a time, through a long list of bilateral MoUs.

China is offering a single multilateral template.

For Global community, adopting one ready-made framework is far easier than negotiating with India clause by clause.

If African, Central Asian or ASEAN training systems align with the Chinese framework, Indian certificates could become the ones that need translating.

IMAGE: An Indian competitor works on a technical task at WorldSkills 2024. Photograph: Kind courtesy NSDC/WorldSkills 2024/nsdcindia.org

What India Should Do?

1. Revive the G20 commitment

India should press the ILO and OECD to expedite the feasibility study on the international reference classification and even offer to host its first version.

Undoubtedly, a rules-based, multilateral standard housed at the ILO is more credible than one led by any single country.

2. Build a Global South coalition

India should invite its partner countries eg Philippines, Gulf and African countries to co-develop a shared competency framework mapped to India's National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF).

India may consider offering it as a shared public good not as an Indian brand.

3. Build a Universal Skills DPI

The most decisive step would be for an Indian agency, like NSDC working with MSDE, to build an global, open, interoperable digital public infrastructure (DPI) for skills, in the way Aadhaar, UPI and DigiLocker were built.

This would be a common, AI-powered skills taxonomy that maps occupations and competencies across national frameworks which will help in currently missing last mile connectivity.

It would read live job-market signals from around the world to show which skills are in demand where, and it would let any worker carrying a verifiable skills record shared with the employer (only with consent).

Built on open standards and offered free to partner countries, such a platform would let a Kenyan employer, a German recruiter and a learner in a small Indian town speak the same skills language.

China may try offering the world a rulebook; however, India should offer the rails on which every global rulebook runs.

IMAGE: The World Vocational and Technical Education Development Conference 2026 gets underway in Tianjin, China. Photograph: Kind courtesy Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the People's Republic of China/fmprc.gov.cn

Already a prototype in form of yellowdots.ai (external link) has been developed by a private entity which India may consider taking it global.

DPI like Yellowdots.ai can transverse from global to hyperlocal networks which will provide the real answer.

Global frameworks are written in capitals, but skills are learned and required in neighbourhoods.

Beijing is exporting a framework; India can offer something harder to replicate: an open, functioning system that connects every skilled worker to potential employer.

4. Make Indian credentials machine-readable and portable

India's real advantage is its digital public infrastructure.

Every NSQF certificate and feedback on candidate should be a verifiable digital credential.

Then a foreign employer could confirm a worker's skill in seconds, without unnecessary paperwork.

5. Building Skilling Centres abroad

China's Luban Workshops show that training centres overseas build influence.

India should open Skill India centres in partner countries, teaching to Indian standards, alongside the 30 centres planned at home.

IMAGE: Visitors explore robotic equipment at a Luban Workshop exhibition, showcasing China's international vocational training network, which spans 32 countries. Photograph: Kind courtesy State Council Information Office of China/scio.gov.cn

The Race For Recognition

The next contest in global labour markets will not be determined only by how many people a country trains, but by whose definition of 'skilled' others accept.

India, with the world's largest youth population and its proven digital public infrastructure, has every reason to lead this conversation.

The Tianjin conference is a wake-up call.

India helped put mutual recognition on the G20 agenda; it now must turn that idea into a working, open, multilateral system before someone else's becomes the default.

Dr Abhay Jere is MD & CEO, Dexit Global Limited. He is also ex-Vice Chairman, AICTE.

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff