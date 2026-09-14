BRICS Summit: When Geography Speaks Louder Than Words

New Delhi was told it had given something up; in reality it had stopped talking about it, notes Dr Abhishek Puri.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivers closing remarks during the BRICS session on 'Inclusive Global Governance and Strengthening Multilateralism'. Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Key Points Prime Minister Modi pushed trade integration, startup expansion, secure sea lanes and resilient supply chains at BRICS.

Alternative corridors involving Central Asia, Iran and Russia are gaining commercial relevance as maritime chokepoints become riskier.

India's Chabahar approach represents de-risking rather than a strategic retreat from Iran.

Houthi control around Bab-el-Mandeb has heightened risks for shipping between Asia and Europe through the Suez route.

Bharat's Union Budget for 2026-2027 allocated nothing to Chabahar, down from around 400 crore rupees the previous year.

This was met with a familiar chorus from the Opposition and the 'analysts' that New Delhi had capitulated to Washington.

They projected that Gwadar in Pakistan would take the traffic while Beijing would reap the strategic dividend.

It was in contrast to official statements between Bharat and Iran that our ties are civilisational and not transactional, and the agreement to operate the Shahid Beheshti terminal was never touched. This was de-risking and not retreat.

Shipping had been drifting back into the Red Sea on the assumption that the Houthis were spent. In a surprise turn of events, they took Peri, which sits in the Bab-el-Mandeb as the southern approach to the Suez Canal.

Iran, via its proxies, is now positioned at both ends of the Arabian peninsula and decides whether cargo between Asia and Europe takes three weeks or five. The Strait of Hormuz is the eastern chokepoint and now they hold the western one (Bab-el-Mandeb) as well.

Coincidentally, President Masoud Pezeshkian of Iran arrived for the BRICS Summit and sat down with Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a bilateral on the same day. Tehran's public emphasis in Delhi was Chabahar.

What Prime Minister Modi Actually Delivered

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the BRICS Business Forum at Bharat Mandapam that morning. This deserves to be read closely rather than summarised, because he implied more than what he said.

He opened on scale and on the 20th anniversary of the grouping, implying that this is a mature collaboration. BRICS nations now account for roughly half the world's population, forty per cent of global GDP and more than a quarter of global trade.

He also mentioned that while global GDP has expanded around two-and-a-half times, the combined GDP of BRICS countries has grown nearly four-and-a-half times, at almost twice the pace of everyone else.

He described the speed, the scale and the optimism of BRICS as evident.

Notice the comparator. He said 'rest of the world' without naming the West. This is a bloc defined by an outcome rather than by an adversary.

India cannot lead an anti-Western formation while signing free trade agreements with Western economies, and the prime minister noted that India has concluded such agreements with nearly forty countries since 2014. Correlation is placed on the table and causation is supplied by the audience.

IMAGE: Modi and Iranian President Dr Masoud Pezeshkian at the 18th BRICS Summit 2026 at Bharat Mandapam, September 12, 2026. Photograph: Photograph: DPR PMO/ANI Photo

Modi's BRICS Trade Push

He then called for the removal of the 10 largest trade barriers operating between BRICS members. He set a target of helping a hundred BRICS startups scale into other member markets every year.

He described Bharat as a global solution hub, and said that while the world builds barriers, Bharat builds bridges.

BRICS is being held under Bharat's chairmanship and this was a clear status claim, while he handed the forum a to-do list.

He also mentioned that Bharat is a staunch supporter of freedom of navigation for the safety of seafarers, while pressing for secure sea lanes and resilient supply chains in a hall of business leaders. No country was named.

Every other member of BRICS supports freedom of navigation as a principle and just one (China, as a founding member of BRICS) contests it in practice.

If this had been delivered to a leaders' plenary it may have been read as confrontation.

However, when delivered to a room of people who move cargo and price risk for a living, it becomes something closer to an actuarial observation. Beijing cannot rebut a remark addressed to nobody without conceding that reality.

The rest is geography, which is now making the loudest noise without anyone noticing.

The International North-South Transport Corridor is gradually taking shape.

The Chennai to Vladivostok route has become operational. Access arrangements across Central Asia and the Caucasus are being reorganised, with official statements reiterating the resolve around Pakistan occupied Kashmir as an inalienable part of Bharat.

As chokepoints become operational with Iran seizing their control, the alternatives now gain commercial sense and are no longer a political preference.

New Delhi was told it had given something up; in reality it had stopped talking about it. The geography now speaks louder than words.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff