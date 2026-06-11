BJP Must Be Wary About Inducting Fleeing TMC Leaders

Both the political executive in New Delhi and the newly elected political dispensation in Kolkata must be careful to ensure that their image is not tarnished by induction of undesirable elements in the name of political expediency, asserts Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd).

IMAGE: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee at Mamata Banerjee's home in Kolkata as a CID team arrives at the former chief minister's residence, June 9, 2026. Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points There is a relentless drive on against leaders, corporators and political workers of the previous TMC regime who had indulged in severe excesses.

People seem to have found their voice. They are now coming out openly to divulge the atrocities that were wreaked upon them.

Whichever party takes in resigning TMC politicians risks losing credibility in the eyes of the public, especially in the local politics of West Bengal.

Much dirt has been excavated, both literally and figuratively since the new government came to power in West Bengal.

There is a relentless drive on against leaders, corporators and political workers of the previous TMC regime who had indulged in severe excesses.

These ranged from extortion, establishing unauthorised toll booths across the state, cheating citizens through builders who demanded excessive amounts from owners, taking bribes from small-time businessmen, farmers and working people, threatening citizens to stay indoors on voting days, making inflammatory speeches, even shameless black-marketing of complimentary tickets for the Messi event and many other misdemeanours.

The police and other government authorities were reduced to mere bystanders in crime.

It is shocking that this has happened for 15 years. The Communist government in the past also did a lot of harm by its debilitating unionising of workforces and the resultant shutdown of factories among other things, but this kind of situation was never experienced in West Bengal.

Now that matters are out in the open, cases are being revisited and the police as well as other government agencies have been allowed to function, the people seem to have found their voice.

They are now coming out openly to divulge the atrocities that were wreaked upon them. Scores of people have been arrested, hundreds of raids have recovered ill-gotten wealth and illegal structures have been bulldozed.

Considering the scale of the operations, it is striking that there has been no opposition, whatsoever, to these clean-up measures. This leads one to believe that the loot, plunder and public intimidation was for real.

This drive against corruption prompted many influential individuals from the previous regime to go into hiding, resign or try to leave the country to escape the law.

The TMC's MLA candidate dropout from Falta was nabbed at the Nepal border. One corporator was arrested from a nondescript hotel in Odisha.

Searches are on for those who have gone into hiding and it is a matter of time before they are found and brought to justice.

Some others, including the mayor of Bidhan Nagar, have resigned their posts they occupied in the previous dispensation.

The mayor of Kolkata too has resigned, despite being an elected MLA. He really did not have a choice with so many corporators being arrested for wrongdoing.

There has been an implosion in the TMC. Many MLAs have broken away into a new faction opposed to its current leadership. Many other MPs, MLAs and corporators have resigned or left the TMC bringing out the many ills for which the party has been responsible.

They realise that the ship is sinking and think it is perhaps best to desert. There could also be fears of being investigated for misdeeds, as has been the fate of several of their party colleagues.

Some of them could be harbouring hopes to join other political parties. Here too, the choice is limited as other than the BJP, the rest of the political parties are in turmoil of different kinds.

TMC MPs Resignation Wave

Expectedly, therefore, TMC MPs have also started resigning. Here the story could be different. Being somewhat removed from West Bengal politics, they may not be direct beneficiaries of the corruption spoils.

Their grouse could be disagreement with the leadership and a few individuals have stated this openly. My basic questions to all these people are, 'Where was your conscience for the last 15 years? If you are rebelling against your leadership now, what stopped you from doing so earlier? Were you recipients of the spoils of the previous regime's corruption? Are you afraid of being investigated? How do you even call yourselves leaders?'

There could also be a degree of opportunism in the resigning TMC MPs. The NDA does not have adequate numbers in Parliament and is therefore sometimes unable to get major initiatives approved in Parliament.

Hence, more MPs would help their cause. However, public perception must also be kept in mind.

Whichever party takes in these resigning TMC politicians risks losing credibility in the eyes of the public, especially in the local politics of West Bengal.

There is nothing irregular about switching parties but due diligence should be exercised by every political party before admitting any person whose reputation is suspect.

IMAGE: People with eggs and tomatoes wait near the Bidhannagar police station in Kolkata, June 9, 2026, to protest against TMC leader Sabyasachi Dutta as the police escort him to court after his arrest in an alleged extortion and criminal intimidation case. Photograph: ANI Photo

Concerns Over Switching Parties

While the BJP in West Bengal has announced a temporary hold on further inductions, there is an apparent air of resignation that party switches will eventually happen, if past precedent is any indication.

The common refrain is that parties in power have changed in West Bengal but the goons have only changed their colours to serve the reigning Lord and Master. Why must this practice continue?

Good governance cannot be provided by goons and thieves, no matter in what colour they come draped.

Both the political executive in New Delhi and the newly elected political dispensation in Kolkata must be careful to ensure that their image is not tarnished by the induction of undesirable elements in the name of political expediency.

Will good sense prevail or will it be sacrificed at the altar of political mathematics? Time will tell.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta (retd) is a former commander-in-chief of the Indian Navy's Eastern Naval Command.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff