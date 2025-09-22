India Needs SuperGen To Fight Corruption

Correction of India's ills requires focussed direction of our energy.

For this, we need a collective Conscience. We need Commitment. We need Cleanliness. We need Cooperation. We need Collaboration. We need Courtesy. And, we need enlightened Conversation, points out Biswajit Dasgupta.

IMAGE: A protester during the protest in Kathmandu. Photograph: ANI Video Grab

The recent mass protests in Nepal that resulted in the removal of the government in power have directed the spotlight on a section of youngsters called Gen Z.

Perhaps, it was just a media creation, considering that the last straw before the simmering discontent turned into a violent protest was a ban on several social media platforms which are used mostly by young people.

It was a mass movement in which young citizens participated in large numbers.

A cursory search on the Internet reveals that Gen Z comprises individuals born roughly between 1995 and 2010.

They are therefore between 15 to 30 years of age, give or take a couple of years.

They are school children, college kids and youngsters who have just about entered the work space.

The media narrative that Gen Z was responsible for the Nepal protests have led to several assumptions and debates, all of which could be misplaced and misleading.

First, that Gen Z is the only group that is seriously affected by social media bans.

Everybody is equally affected in today's digitally connected world other than those who refuse to adapt to changing methods of work or accept the march of technology.

Second, Gen Z has been made out to be a frenzied, anarchic, destructive mob that will go rampaging public property when they are angry. Far from the truth.

Such violence would not normally occur to a school or college-going kids or young people, who should normally be concentrating on studies or establishing themselves at work.

They have to be led to do so by elements who wish to disturb normalcy.

Yes, colleges and universities were always hotbeds of political discourse but were tempered with the idealism and sobriety of an academic environment.

Students who engage in destructive politics are still a handful, emboldened by their mentor goons.

Third, Gen Z is a political force that can dictate terms to governments in power and overthrow them at will.

Gen Z comprises intelligent youngsters who understand that good governance is key to order and peace.

If they don't understand this, their parents, teachers and mentors have failed miserably in their grooming.

Many of them are in the voting population bracket and can influence events through their innate tech savviness, awareness and long working life.

They can be instruments of positive change if provided an enabling environment.

Fourth, the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls debate that has engaged political leaders in India has started sparring over Gen Z.

It seems Gen Z will determine if electoral rolls have been tampered with.

How, may I ask? Gen Z and every other generation must understand the strength of democratic institutions and must not allow themselves to be manipulated by inflammatory provocations from any quarter.

IMAGE: Protestors vandalise the parliament gate in Kathmandu. Photograph: ANI on X

The larger issue is one of good governance and well-being of people.

There are severe challenges that India faces in terms of skewed wealth distribution, hygiene, cleanliness, sanitation, healthcare, education, technology, development, job-creation, population pressure, environment and several others.

These don't affect only Gen Z. They affect each individual of every generation and are the main issues that require collective attention.

The burden rests more on the younger generations, as it has always been, since they have a much larger stake in the future.

That, however, does not mean that the older generations can rest on their oars.

While active generations create change, the others must play a supporting role so that progress is achieved in a peaceful, sustainable and democratic manner.

All of India's societal ills can be attributed to corruption of all kinds like bribery, misuse of authority, nepotism, caste and class divisions and a host of other social, political and economic forms of disempowerment of the common citizen.

Correction of these ills requires focussed direction of our energy.

For this, we need a collective Conscience. We need Commitment. We need Cleanliness. We need Cooperation. We need Collaboration. We need Courtesy. And, we need enlightened Conversation.

We need a SuperGen C, straddling all generations and for all time.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff