Bhagwat's Haldighati Claim Diminishes History

Maharana Pratap became a hero not because he won a battle, but because he continued fighting after he lost one, asserts Harishchandra.

IMAGE: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat during an event on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Mewar's crown jewel Maharana Pratap in Udaipur, June 17, 2026. Photograph: @BhajanlalBjp X/ANI Photo

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh, has claimed that Maharana Pratap defeated the Mughals in the Battle of Haldighati fought on June 18, 1576.

The claim is not merely historically inaccurate. It undermines the legacy of Maharana Pratap himself and, a century later, of the Marathas who successfully challenged Mughal power. By rewriting history for present-day political purposes, Bhagwat diminishes some of the very figures he claims to celebrate.

A brief recap is necessary.

Akbar inherited the Mughal empire in 1556 at the age of 13. Over the next few decades, he expanded Mughal authority across much of northern India, defeating rival kingdoms and bringing most Rajput rulers into an imperial alliance. Maharana Pratap alone refused to submit, although both sides spent years negotiating and attempting to reach a settlement.

The confrontation finally came at Haldighati in present-day Rajasthan. The battle itself defies the simplistic Hindu-versus-Muslim narrative that modern ideologues often seek to impose on it. The Mughal army was commanded by Raja Man Singh, a Rajput. Maharana Pratap's forces included the Afghan commander Hakim Khan Sur. Political loyalties, not religious identities, defined the conflict.

The historical record leaves little room for ambiguity. The Mughals won the battle. To argue otherwise is to reject the available evidence.

But the larger question is this: Why does Maharana Pratap remain one of India's most revered heroes despite losing?

The answer is simple. His greatness does not lie in victory.

When he entered the battlefield, he was Rana Pratap. When he lost at Haldighati, he was still Rana Pratap. It was what followed that transformed him into Maharana Pratap.

Rather than submit, he withdrew into the hills and forests of Mewar and continued resisting one of the most powerful empires of his age. His legend was built not on military success but on perseverance.

Generation after generation admired him because he refused to surrender despite overwhelming odds.

That is why Bhagwat's claim is so strange. To insist that Maharana Pratap won at Haldighati is to misunderstand the very source of his greatness. Maharana Pratap became a hero not because he won a battle, but because he continued fighting after he lost one.

There is a second problem with Bhagwat's version of history.

IMAGE: Haldighati. Photograph: Kind courtesy Shubh Radia/Wikimedia Commons

After Haldighati, Akbar consolidated Mughal authority and expanded imperial power across the subcontinent. By the end of the sixteenth century, the Mughal empire was unquestionably the dominant power in India.

A century later, Akbar's great-grandson Aurangzeb turned his attention to the Deccan. There he encountered a rising Maratha power led by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The significance of Shivaji's achievement lies precisely in the scale of the challenge he confronted. The Mughal empire possessed immense military, financial and administrative resources. It was one of the most powerful states in the world. Against it stood a regional movement built largely by local peasants, cultivators, soldiers and administrators.

The Maratha achievement matters because the Mughal empire was formidable.

If Akbar had truly suffered a decisive defeat at Haldighati, as Bhagwat claims, then the Mughal empire would have been far less formidable than historians understand it to have been. Aurangzeb would have inherited a weaker state. In that case, Shivaji's struggle becomes less extraordinary.

IMAGE: A 20th century depiction of Shivaji on the way to Purandar. Photograph: M V Dhurandhar/Wikimedia Commons

One cannot simultaneously claim that the Mughals were easily defeated by Maharana Pratap and that Shivaji's victories over them were uniquely remarkable. The two arguments contradict each other.

Shivaji's greatness rests on the fact that he challenged one of the strongest empires of his time and succeeded.

In 1674, he crowned himself Chhatrapati, openly defying Mughal supremacy and, less famously, sections of the contemporary Brahmin establishment that questioned his right to rule. What appears routine today was revolutionary in the seventeenth century.

After Shivaji's death, Aurangzeb personally descended into the Deccan to destroy the Marathas. Chhatrapati Sambhaji was captured and executed. Mughal armies ravaged large parts of present-day Maharashtra. Yet the Marathas survived.

Indeed, they did more than survive.

IMAGE: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla pays floral tribute to Maharana Pratap on the occasion of the great warrior's birth anniversary at Prerna Sthal within Parliament premises, May 9, 2026. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

History offers relatively few examples of guerrilla forces overcoming a vast imperial State. More often, such movements succeed only after the larger power has already been weakened by external pressures.

The Marathas were an exception. Shivaji won important victories during his lifetime, and his successors expanded Maratha power dramatically. Over time, they inflicted repeated defeats on the Mughals, reducing the emperor to a largely symbolic figure who increasingly depended on Maratha protection.

The Mughal empire was not brought down by Rajput resistance. Its final decline was driven primarily by the rise of Maratha power.

This is why Bhagwat's claim is not merely wrong. It is self-defeating.

It diminishes Maharana Pratap by replacing his real achievement -- unyielding resistance in the face of defeat -- with an invented battlefield victory. And it diminishes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj by implying that the empire he challenged was not as powerful as history records.

Maharana Pratap remains one of India's greatest heroes not because he won at Haldighati, but because he refused to stop fighting after he lost.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff