Asim Munir Gives ISI's 'Dirty Harry' New Job

Major General Faisal Naseer, infamously dubbed 'Dirty Harry' for his controversial tenure in the ISI, has been appointed national co-ordinator of Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority.

IMAGE: Major General Faisal Naseer. Photograph: Kind courtesy X

Key Points Major General Faisal Naseer, formerly DG(C) in the ISI and known as 'Dirty Harry', has been appointed national co-ordinator of Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority for a three-year term.

Naseer's appointment is considered a 'next best' assignment, as he had been lobbying for a three-star promotion, which was complicated by seniority issues.

NACTA, established in 2008 with a mandate to coordinate Pakistan's counter-terrorism efforts, has struggled with institutional standing, infrequent meetings, and reliance on deputed officers.

Naseer's new role at NACTA presents a significant challenge to revitalise the organisation amidst escalating terrorism threats in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

His strong loyalty to Asim Munir, despite his controversial past, suggests he will continue to wield considerable influence in his new position.

In an interesting and surprising move, Major General Faisal Naseer, Corps of Military Intelligence, 85th Pakistan military academy long course, has been eased out from the Inter-Services Intelligence directorate (ISI) and appointed national co-ordinator of Pakistan's National Counter-Terrorism Authority for a three-year term.

Naseer held the powerful post of DG (C) at the ISI from 2022 after his promotion to the rank of major general. In this position, he headed the agency's internal wing, which deals with domestic security and other important political matters.

He had made himself indispensable to Asim Munir from the time the latter was appointed army chief in November, 2022.

Controversial Past, Promotion Ambitions

This was a turbulent period, with ousted former prime minister Imran Khan launching a 'long march' to question Munir's ascension to the army's top post, disregarding his protege Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed's claims.

As DG(C), Faisal Naseer had earned Imran's wrath for arresting and allegedly torturing several loyalists of the Pakistan Tehrik e Insaf, including Azam Khan 'Swati', earning in the process, the nickname of 'Dirty Harry', which was bandied about by Imran at his public meetings to quite sensational effect.

For some time past, Faisal Naseer has been pressing for a reward posting or promotion to three-star rank, for his unstinted loyalty to Asim Munir. This lobbying was timely too, as retirements of almost ten senior lieutenant generals of the 80th PMA long course and resultant vacancies in three-star posts are due to occur in the ensuing months.

However, there has been no past precedent of a corps of military intelligence officer attaining three-star rank in the Pakistan army.

Faisal Naseer presently stands at number 17 in seniority, in the pecking order of major generals.

There are at least two other officers senior to him currently serving within the ISI, one of whom -- Major General Muhammad Shahbaz Tabassum, DG-X -- also belongs to the corps of military intelligence arm.

The other, Major General Akif Iqbal, DG, Counter-Terrorism is from the 37 Punjab infantry unit, commissioned in the 84th PMA. He would be eligible for promotion as lieutenant general in his own right.

Though Faisal Naseer has been one of Asim Munir's favourite officers, it would have been difficult for him to reward Naseer with elevation to three-star rank out of turn, especially at a moment when Munir does face some simmering resentment among officers of the 80th PMA long course, for being superseded after the recent elevation of General Syed Aamer Raza, an Officers Training Scheme general, to four-star rank, and also confronting imminent retirement thereafter.

Appointment as head of the NACTA would therefore, come as 'the next best' assignment for Faisal Naseer. As Munir's trusted loyalist, he would continue to wield considerable clout.

NACTA's Challenges and Future Role

It would put the spotlight once again on an institution created over a decade ago with an ambitious mandate to coordinate Pakistan's fight against terrorism and extremism.

NACTA was established in 2008 as an administrative unit of the ministry of interior. It was subsequently given statutory backing and financial powers under the NACTA Act of 2013. It was clearly conceived as a civilian body for coordinating counter-terrorism and counter-extremism policies among federal and provincial agencies.

After the December 2014 Army Public School attack, it was entrusted responsibility to prepare the 20-point national action plan and was subsequently tasked with monitoring its implementation.

Reports even suggested a direct reporting mandate to the prime minister. Its employees were provided additional incentives, including a risk allowance.

In practice, however, the authority never fully evolved in the manner intended. NACTA struggled over the years to develop an institutional standing expected of a powerful national security organisation.

Questions were raised over the frequency of its decision-making forums. Its last (seventh) executive committee meeting was held way back in April 2024. It does have a board of governors, which has met infrequently.

Its last meeting was held in April 2025, under Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, when the establishment of a new body -- the National Intelligence Fusion and Threat Assessment Centre (NIFTAC) was approved, intended to strengthen intelligence fusion and national-level threat assessments.

A major issue which has plagued its functioning has been its reliance on deputed officers from other government departments and services. Several hand-picked police officers who were appointed as NACTA chief complained of limited capacity to enforce decisions across other connected security and law enforcement agencies.

There were frequent changes at the top, with more than a dozen national coordinators coming and going since its inception. The under-current of rivalry between police and military officers may also have contributed to inertia.

Faisal Naseer developed a reputation as a go-getter within the ISI, albeit as a henchman for Asim Munir. Under the NACTA's original mandate, counter-financing of terrorism, research, policy development and engagement with civil society and educational institutions also falls under its ambit.

Naseer's deployment to NACTA would serve as a challenge for him, to enervate the organisation at a difficult time when developments on the terrorism front have assumed dangerous proportions, both in Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These stem from two different streams -- one nationalism inspired and the other having strong ideological underpinnings of radical islam. Only time will tell how he copes with these formidable 'twin challenges.'