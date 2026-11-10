The Lawyer Who Fought For Justice, Not Power

Along with austerity and humility, Ahmed Saeed Uraizee displayed a rock solid self-respect and integrity, recalls Jyoti Punwani.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

As a student, he slept on railway platforms and inside roadside tin sheds. Decades later, as an additional sessions judge, he travelled to court on a moped from his one room house in a crumbling building. Not even his petrol costs were reimbursed.

Yet, none of this embittered Ahmed Saeed Uraizee, the Mumbai lawyer who passed away last month at the age of 91. On the contrary, his gentle, affable demeanour is the first thing everyone mentions.

Justice D Y Chandrachud sent this message to Mr. Uraizee's daughter: 'Always gentle to the court and to opponents, compassionate and kind, he believed in the power of persuasion over the noise and clatter of the courtroom.'

But the soft spoken lawyer was no walk over.

Mr. Uraizee was born into a Gandhian family: His grandfather, Syed Husainmiya, worked with Gandhi in Gujarat, and the Mahatma was a witness at his wedding held in Sabarmati Ashram. His father, a journalist with his own printing press, was a freedom fighter. Among the few guests at Mr. Uraizee's wedding were the family members of Gandhian Usha Mehta. Later, Mr. Uraizee became a member of the Mani Bhavan trust.

No wonder that Mr. Uraizee displayed all the traits of a true Gandhian. Along with austerity and humility, he displayed a rock solid self-respect and integrity. Rather than tolerate the broken promises the government made to him when he was appointed as a judge, he chose to resign and go back to his law practice.

But the nine months that he occupied the judge's chair were remembered by all, and not only because his judgments were upheld by higher courts.

He was among the rare vacation judges who'd actually dispose of cases instead of just attending court as a formality, setting an example which other vacation judges didn't want to follow. He was also the rare judge who would advise lawyers appearing before him on points of law they might have missed out; and persuade opposing counsel to settle rather than fight it out.

No wonder then, that after his resignation, his stock went up among his colleagues at the Bar and Bench. Judges would call out "Yes Mr. Uraizee?" even as he sat in the courtroom waiting for his matter to be taken up; the court staff would ensure he got a place to sit.

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Community Leadership and Social Justice

For Mr. Uraizee, Gandhi remained an overarching influence. Leading the struggle of home buyers against the most powerful man in his community, Mr. Uraizee didn't just fight -- and win -- their legal battle. He also taught them Gandhian methods of satyagraha including sit ins outside the homes of the chief promoter.

Though he kept away from politicians and maulanas, and his progressive views were often at odds with the majority of his community (he was part of the small group that drafted a model nikahnama after the Shah Bano judgment furore), Mr. Uraizee was a respected figure in the old Muslim neighbourhood of Nagpada.

Apart from the quiet dignity with which he conducted himself, he was always there when the community needed him. Be it quelling rumours and arranging for essentials during the 1984 and 1992-1993 riots; or bringing the outside world's attention to State excesses such as demolitions and police firings, Mr. Uraizee never let them down.

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Mentor and guide to many

But apart from the public role that he played, Mr. Uraizee embodied the phrase 'friend, philosopher and guide' to many who came to know him personally.

For advocate Madnesh Singh, almost 40 years younger, Mr. Uraizee was the senior who grew to be a father figure. Singh remembers the day he joined Mr. Uraizee's office as his junior. 28 years later, he's still there, now a lawyer in his own right, but still a part of 'Uraizee Law Associates'.

"From Day 1, he made me sign the vakalatnama along with him. Within a few years of my joining, he gave me all the opportunities I needed to grow into a full-fledged lawyer: From drafting briefs, at which he was expert, to arguing cases. Which senior does such things? He would tell me to go ahead, reassure me that he had my back if I made any mistakes," recalls Singh.

Incidentally, Singh has been an active BJP member from the pre-Modi era. But that never came in the way of his relationship with his Muslim senior. "I'm proud to say I became a family member to Sir, and he to me. I would go over for iftaari, he would come for Ganeshotsav. He even attended a puja at my house, and didn't object when a tilak was put on him. Who would do that?" asks Singh.

"There was not a lawyer who didn't call me up when he passed away, he was so well-loved by all of them," recalls Singh.

An active member of the Bombay Sarvodaya Mandal and also the Peoples Union for Civil Liberties, Mr. Uraizee was sought out by activists years younger than him, not only for the insights he offered, but also because they enjoyed his company.

Nitin Samant was almost 30 years younger than him, yet, he would often drop in for a chat at Mr. Uraizee's office. The much older lawyer was one of the few invited to Nitin's wedding at the registrar's office; he came there straight from court, in his lawyer's coat.

"A gentleman to the core," is how Nitin remembers him, while another young professor described him as "a wise, scholarly man, a sane, independent voice, but no fuddy duddy."

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Family values and enduring legacy

With all this, did he have time for his family?

"His entire life went in helping others, he would get totally involved in the cases he fought pro bono, yet, he made sure we never wanted for anything," recalls his daughter. "Had he stayed on in his first job in the LIC, he would have retired at a high post. But that wasn't the life he wanted, so he studied law."

What Shafaq found most remarkable was the way he involved her mother in his activities, "unlike other Muslim men who like to keep their wives at home while they get involved with community work. He encouraged her to finish her graduation and even to study law. After she completed two years of law, she worked in his office for some time."

For son Moin, accompanying his father was an education. "How to choose your team and strategise; to remain humble and pleasant but yet be courageous; to stand up for what's right without making a big fuss about it -- these are things no school or college could have taught me."

Moin's one regret is that his father didn't become a leader of the community despite having all the necessary qualities. "He would often lament that Muslims lacked leadership. But I would tell him: Why didn't you take on that mantle?"

That was not Mr. Uraizee's way. In his typical self-effacing way, he earned the respect few leaders do.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff