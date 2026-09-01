Zendaya@30: Her 30 Iconic Fashion Moments

Explore the unparalleled style evolution of Zendaya, the ultimate couture chameleon, as we celebrate 30 of her most iconic and unforgettable fashion moments.

Key Points Zendaya is celebrated for her 'theme dressing' and ability to embody different personas through her fashion choices.

Despite initial rejections from designers, Zendaya has become a 'fashion's favourite child,' known for her dramatic and personalised outfits.

Her iconic looks include a fluorescent yellow Maison Valentino gown, a stunning Rahul Mishra sari, and a Noah's Ark-inspired armour ensemble at the Met Gala.

Queen of theme dressing, red carpet darling, couture chameleon, ultimate cover girl, Zendaya's ability to embody different personas isn't limited to her roles on screen as Mary Jane, Rue Bennet, Chani or Athena.

Serving sartorial gems one snazzy appearance at a time, Zendaya's outfits aren't mere clothes but drama sewn in her personality and pizzazz every time she slips into designs and turns them into dreams.

On Zendaya's 30th birthday on September 1, Sukanya Verma celebrates the style chameleon with 30 of her most iconic looks.

Early Career & Breakthrough Moments

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

1. Dressed in a Maison Valentino chiffon gown aptly titled -- Force de beauté -- Zendaya Maree Stoermer Coleman is a sight to behold in fluorescent yellow.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

2. Believe it or not, when Zendaya started out as a teen actor, fresh off the Disney sitcom boat, designers turned her down, feeling she lacked the 'It' factor. What do they know, right Z?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Law Roach/Instagram

3. Slick and sophisticated in equal measure, that is Zendaya in Schiaparelli's black and blue gown and Tiffany jewels for you.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

4. We still haven't gotten over Zendaya's stunning sari moment in a Rahul Mishra creation when she walked the Mumbai red carpet for the star-studded opening of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

5. Of half-Nigerian and half-European ancestry, Zendaya is conscious of how she's perceived in the colour conscious world. 'As a light-skinned black woman it's important that I'm using my privilege, my platform, to show you how much beauty there is in the African-American community.'

What do you think about her sculpted skin-coloured gown?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

6. Vera Wang's red-hot two piece bandeau top and peplum skirt paired with braided hair highlights the global superstar's waif-thin figure.

Red Carpet & Thematic Dressing

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

7. Remember when Zendaya made history at the MET gala in her Noah's Ark inspired armour ensemble?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

8. Known for her method-dressing press tours -- picking designs that promote the movie's theme -- Zendaya's gorgeous butterfly gown is showmanship at its most ethereal.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

9. Zendaya's smouldering red tresses and thigh-high slit, corset gown by Vera Wang from what she calls her 'emerald era' is sure to make her rivals see green.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

10. All hail Princess Zendaya looking pretty in pink in a rosette embellished Valentino.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Bvlgari/Instagram

11. Zendaya unlocks new levels of glamour as brand ambassador in her burnt orange Louis Vuitton and shiny Bvlgari jewels.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

12. Channelling old Hollywood glamour in a classic all-black gown with pockets for practicality, trust Zendaya to mix formal and fun.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sarah Meyssonnier/ Reuters

13. Zendaya's statuesque beauty shines through in a single shouldered gunmetal black and barbie pink palm motif number by Giorgio Armani Privé.



Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

14. Speaking of Barbie pink, Ralph & Russo's flowy gown featuring a plunging neckline is totally on point.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

15. Bold bird prints and big, frizzy hair, Zendaya rejects subtle like only she can in a vibrant Dolce & Gabbana at the 2017 Met Gala.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

16. Few can carry off bright hues of orange. Even fewer make it look as hawt and playful as Zendaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

17. The Drama actress credits her long leg genes to her German-Scottish mommy Claire.

Versatility & Signature Style

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

18. Zendaya shows off her sharp, androgynous aesthetic in a double breasted suit and sleek ponytail.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

19. On anyone else this head to toe monochrome would evoke -- wear the clothes don't let them wear you. Not Zendaya. Never Zendaya.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Law Roach/Instagram

20. While breaking down some of her famous red carpet looks to Vogue, Zendaya talked about wearing the vintage Thierry Mugler robot suit for Dune 2 premiere. 'It fit like a glove. And I was like, this is so crazy.'

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

21. Zendaya's hairstyles can fill up coffee table books. The stunner gives her two-tone taffeta princess gown the signature Zendaya touch in a braids and bun combo.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

22. Zendaya's supermodel frame makes her a perfect contender for experimental fusions like Viviene Westwood's steampunk metal corset and checkered skirt. Throw in some bangs, what's not to love?

Photograph: Kind courtesy Maison Margiela/Instagram

23. One look at the beauty in her peacock-hued iridescent Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano, and you know she's hailed as a modern red carpet icon for a reason.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

24. It's not the first time Zendaya has doffed her hat at singer Diana Ross in voluminous curls and shiny separates. It certainly won't be the last.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

25. Zendaya is every bit the goddess her fandom worships in Ralph & Russo Couture's jewelled tones.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

26. Hot pink was never as potent as Zendaya sporting box braids and Tom Ford's metallic breastplate custom top and skirt.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

27. The curious form and cascading fit of Zendaya's ivory Rick Owens gown is red carpet art.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

28. Preppy meets Victorian, the Zendaya way.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Zendaya/Instagram

29. When Mrs Tom Holland spins a web of style and substance.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Law Roach/Instagram

30. Behind every rocking fashionista is a dedicated stylist. And Zendaya is only too happy to play muse to image architect Law Roach ever since she was 14 years old. Never a dull day in fashion as long as these two are a team.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff