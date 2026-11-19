On Zeenat Aman's 75th birthday, 10 films that defined the diva with her unparalleled blend of beauty, boldness and acting ability.

Key Points Zeenat Aman shattered traditional Hindi film heroine imagery with her natural sensuality and bold presence.

In Yaadon Ki Baarat, Zeenat's style and performance, especially in the Chura Liya hit number, made her unforgettable.

Films like Don, The Great Gambler, and Qurbani solidified her status as a glamorous, rebellious, and iconic figure in Bollywood.

When Zeenat Aman's leggy, lissome lass entered films, her beauty queen turned supermodel turned movie star trajectory completely shattered the Hindi film heroine imagery embedded in the audience's psyche.

Nothing to take away from the norm but here was a leading lady full of polish and poise, eloquence and expressions willing to wear her natural born sensuality like a bold statement without being relegated to vamp or vixen.

Over half a century has passed since the ravishing, refined legend made her debut on the silver screen, turned sleek and sexy into an art form and inspired several generations of young women, emboldened them. When it comes to her aura, candour and wisdom though, there's just one OG, one Zeenat Aman.

On her 75th birthday on November 19, Sukanya Verma lists 10 essential ZA films to watch and wonder.

Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1971)

Awarded a Best Supporting Actress trophy for capturing her traumatised journey from Jasbir to Janice, Zeenat's nuanced performance conveys the emotional toll of her parents' divorce as a kid, estrangement from her beloved big brother and rebellion by taking refuge in hippy culture.

Right from her flower child fashion to Dum Maaro Dum crooning psychedelic oomph, the actress doesn't miss a single beat in Dev Anand's 1971 game changer.

Yaadon Ki Baarat (1973)

Penned by Salim-Javed, Yaadon Ki Baarat is a lost and found tale revolving around three brothers. But without R D Burman's banger soundtrack and Zeenat Aman's svelte charms, Nasir Hussain's musical drama would have half its appeal.

Whether she's sporting a choker and strumming a guitar against Chura Liya's serenade anthem, lending a westernised face to shuddh desi heroine nakhras or setting timeless fashion goals in her red boots as the laal kapdonwali memsaab, Zeenat is simply unforgettable.

Dhund (1973)

B R Chopra's reworking of Agatha Christie's The Unexpected Guest stars Zeenat Aman as the suspect in sari guilty of passion if not crime while a mystery unravels around the murder of a wicked, wheelchair bound man.

At a time when women were written as sanskari, sacrificing, suffering halves of the wayward spouse, Zeenat's abused wife seeking love outside marriage is nothing short of groundbreaking.

Manoranjan (1974)

Shammi Kapoor's remake of Billy Wilder's Irma La Douce is a racy piece of work that showcases the life of sex workers as bubbly, breathing humans with as much agency and humour as society's elites.

Tossing melodrama for mischief, Zeenat Aman's unapologetic, practical approach to her profession is seductive and defiant in equal measure.

Dharam Veer (1977)

One of the biggest blockbusters of her career stars Zeenat Aman as a spoilt princess playing haughty to the hilt.

Clad in flamboyant costumes befitting of the Manmohan Desai brand of spectacle even as Dharmendra's He-Man pursues her relentlessly over chartbusters and comic sequences, the svelte star shows off her superpower to slip inside classic tropes and give them her own spin.

Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978)

Zeenat Aman's sultry gaonwali is so provocatively highlighted in Raj Kapoor's Satyam Shivam Sundaram, few will remember it has anything to do with the beauty of imperfections.

Despite (or because of) all the double standards in RK's objectifying view and sensationalised storytelling, there's no ignoring its presence in Zeenat Aman's career.

Don (1978)

Badass Zeenat Aman tossing two sides of Amitabh Bachchan's Don while out and about on her personal mission to avenge her loved one is all kinds of cool.

Alternating effortlessly between Roma's sly avenger, gun-toting rebel, Don's most fashionable gang member and partner-in-bhaang, spunk becomes her.

The Great Gambler (1979)

Zeenat Aman translating Italian romance for the Big B's benefit in a gondola of Venice is Bollywood at its postcard perfect.

But there's more to her contribution in Shakti Samanta's cool crime capers than her Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani gyaan.

As the anti-heroine globetrotting in a snazzy wardrobe, everything from her bellydancing razzle-dazzle to smoke sharing sass with her equally towering leading man screams diva.

Insaaf Ka Tarazu (1980)

Three-and-a-half decades later, B R Chopra's Lipstick remake is still an unsettling watch.

Set around the premise of a model's rape as well as her school-going sister, the legal drama comments at the loopholes in the system as well as the unsympathetic treatment meted out at women over the course of Zeenat Aman's rousing refusal to be shamed or blamed.

Qurbani (1980)

That much abused term 'iconic' actually means something when talking about Zeenat Aman in Feroz Khan's Qurbani.

There's such endless fire in her glamour, the sight of her club singer sashaying to Aap Jaisa Koi and Laila hasn't stopped burning dance floors and dils since 1980.

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff